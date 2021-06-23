The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Pork Filipino Pork Adobo

Filipino Pork Adobo

Sarah
by:
87 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Ever since I discovered the wonders of Chicken Adobo (check out our chicken adobo recipe here), it was just a matter of time before it was time to make another adobo recipe! Today, it’s all about Pork Adobo!

Note: This recipe was originally published in December 2016. We’ve updated it here with additional detail and metric measurements. Enjoy!

What Is Filipino Adobo?

Adobo is really a kind of cooking method, originating in the Philippines. IT involves simmering meat and even seafood in a mixture of vinegar, soy sauce, and garlic.

The result is a tangy, savory dish that changes slightly with whatever protein you decide to cook.

In this case, I decided to make pork adobo. Once again, we all agreed that this mixture of flavors is a definite winner.

This recipe is more of a classic adobo, in that it doesn’t have coconut milk like in our chicken version. (Coconut milk is a non-traditional adobo ingredient, or a specific variation.)

I like how mellow the coconut milk makes the sauce. But here, we’re using pork shoulder, which has plenty of fat to balance out the acidity of the vinegar.

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

A Quick Recipe Note

This is a super short post, and a super short recipe, because while this Pork Adobo dish does take some time to simmer on the stove, it only takes a few minutes to throw together!

Tip!

If you don’t want the black peppercorns free-floating in your pork adobo, you can place them (along with the bay leaf) in a piece of cheesecloth tied with kitchen string.

You can then easily remove this flavor packet (the fancy word for it is sachet) before serving.

Pork Adobo Recipe Instructions

In a medium dutch oven or pot over medium high heat, add the oil and sear the pork until browned on all sides.

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com
Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the vinegar, low sodium soy sauce, garlic, bay leaf, black peppercorns, sugar, and water, and bring to a boil.

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com

Reduce the heat to medium low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour. Remove the cover and continue simmering for another 30 minutes to reduce the sauce.

Serve over rice!

Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com
Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com
Pork Adobo, by thewoksoflife.com
4.95 from 20 votes

Pork Adobo

Pork Adobo is a tangy, savory, and slightly sweet dish. Pork Adobo originated in the Philippines and involves simmering meat in a vinegar, soy sauce and garlic
by: Sarah
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Filipino
serves: 6
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 1 hour 45 minutes
Total: 1 hour 50 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 pounds pork shoulder (cut into chunks)
  • ¼ cup cane vinegar or white vinegar
  • cup low sodium soy sauce
  • 6 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 teaspoons black peppercorns
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 cups water
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • In a medium dutch oven or pot over medium high heat, add the oil and sear the pork until browned on all sides.
  • Add the vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, bay leaf, peppercorns (tied in cheese cloth if desired), sugar, and water, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour.
  • Remove the cover and continue simmering for another 30 minutes to reduce the sauce.
  • Serve over rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 196kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 4g (1%) Protein: 19g (38%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 62mg (21%) Sodium: 547mg (23%) Potassium: 352mg (10%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin C: 1.7mg (2%) Calcium: 23mg (2%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

87 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. AvatarDenise says

    4 stars
    Is there a specific soy sauce you recommend? Is there a Filipino brand? I’ve made dishes from different Asian countries and I have learned over time Kikkoman should not be the go to soy sauce for all recipes.

    Reply

  2. AvatarVitty says

    5 stars
    Authentic recipe. Thanks for staying true to this dish that has variations by region and even by household in the Philippines.

    One suggestion to keep the adobo from smelling/tasting too acidic: add the vinegar to the browned meat first. DO NO STIR OR COVER. Bring the vinegar to a boil to reduce the strong taste and aroma. As soon as you notice that the strong odor is gone, add the soy sauce and sugar. Bring it to a boil again. As soon as it comes to a boil, reduce the heat to very low and cover.

    Low and slow make the best adobo IMHO. I’ve also thrown it into the oven for a very slow braise (220 F), resulting in really fork tender meat.

    Filipinos also make adobong kangkong, a vegetarian version which uses ong choy. You just need to use less vinegar as there’s to animal fat to counteract the strong flavor.

    Reply

  3. AvatarHectorVector says

    Hi.
    Can this be made in pressure cooker?
    It looks great, very appealing recipe, I’d just like to know if it can be traslated to pressure cooker.
    Thanks.

    Reply

  5. AvatarZac says

    I adore this website and make your recipes all the time. One question – I only have a pork butt. Any adjustments you would recommend if I sub that for the shoulder? Thank you!

    Reply

  6. AvatarCarol says

    5 stars
    Made this last night and it was sooo good! I used pork loin (cubed) instead and it turned out tough and dry, although it is flavorful. I did the same steps in this recipe except the kind of meat. Any advice how to cook this using pork loin for a soft and moist texture just like in your photo above? Thank you for any advice you can share. I have a stock of pork tenderloin when it was on sale.

    Reply

  8. AvatarArmie says

    5 stars
    SOOO delicious! I’ll be adding hardboiled eggs or fried tofu cubes or potatoes next time to mix it up for a balanced food! Thank you so much for sharing your awesome tested recipes! Loved it!!!

    Reply

  9. AvatarMaria says

    5 stars
    Making this tonight for the second time because the first time it was so amazingly delicious. Great recipe and SOOO simple. It’s definitely going to be a keeper in my house!

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook