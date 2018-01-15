The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

How to Grind Meat without a Grinder in Minutes

Judy
by:
134 Comments
How to Grind Meat without a Grinder in Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

How to Grind Meat without a Grinder in just a few minutes? Sounds like a topic that will probably elicit a lot of questions from our readers. Like:

Q: Really? Minutes?
A: You betcha.

Q: Noooo…You must be kidding?
A: Not really!

Q: Wait, why would you want do that in the first place?
A: Let us count the reasons.

First of all, grinding meat without any type of meat grinding device is definitely doable, and I promise to show you exactly how.

But more importantly, there are many reasons to hand-grind meat yourself. In fact, I’ve stopped buying many pre-ground meats from the store, opting instead to do it at home.

Here are a few reasons why.

Why Hand-Chopped Meat is Better Than Store-bought Ground Meat

Reason #1: TASTE

Hand-chopped ground meats taste so much better than machine-ground meats.

While packaged ground meats are readily available and we’ve all gotten used to their texture, some dishes––especially in Asian cooking––are just better using meat that has been finely hand-chopped the old-fashioned way.

If you ask anyone from my parents’ generation, they will tell you that they hand-chop ground meat when making fillings for dumplings, wontons or baozi. Ultimately, the texture will be meaty and flavorful instead of mealy and indistinguishable.

Reason #2: HEALTH

Store-bought ground meats are often ground with scraps and then packaged neatly, so that we ultimately don’t know what’s gone into them.

You also have little control over the cleanliness of the process or the fat content. Ground chicken, for instance, is often made from chicken breast, making it very lean. Likewise, ground pork found in the supermarket is also quite lean.

At the supermarket, I can get different lean meat to fat ratios in ground beef, but not for pork, chicken, lamb, or turkey.

Reason #3: PRACTICALITY

If you cook a lot like we do, how often do you find yourself wishing that you had some ground meat for the dish you want to make at that very moment? My answer is…very often.

Being able to take any piece of pork shoulder or a pack of chicken thighs to transform into ground meat is super convenient, and saves you a trip to the grocery store.

Reason #4: Precision

Not only that, you get to control the coarseness and texture by chopping the meat more or less finely. This can give you greater control over the final results in your dishes.

***

Trust me, you will be as thrilled as we are with this newfound skill. In fact, Sarah is going to be sharing a great homemade breakfast sausage recipe that uses this technique––and we’re very excited about it!

OK, here’s how to grind meat without a grinder—in just minutes. I used a piece of pork shoulder in this example, but this method can be used with boneless beef, chicken, lamb, turkey, etc.

How to Grind Meat without a Grinder

Step 1:

With a sharp knife, slice your piece of meat on 45° angle, only cutting 75% of the way through. Do not cut all the way to the bottom. Make your slices about ¼-inch (0.6 cm) thick.

How to Grind Meat without a Grinder in Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Step 2:

Flip the piece of meat over and repeat Step 1, slicing at a 45° angle in the opposite direction.

Step 3:

Flip the meat back over, and slice at a 90° angle this time, again 75% of the way through, with a ¼-inch (0.6 cm) between each slice.

Step 4:

Flip the meat over and repeat Step 3.

How to Grind Meat without a Grinder in Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Step 5:

Now gather the meat into a pile, and using the part of the knife or cleaver closest to the handle, rapidly chop the meat from left to right a couple times.

How to Grind Meat without a Grinder in Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

And that’s it, you’re done! If you want a finer texture, repeat Step 5 until it’s the way you like it. You may need 3 minutes instead of 2. But who’s counting?

How to Grind Meat without a Grinder in Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Scroll down for the video showing the entire process, as well as the recipe card with printable instructions.

And here are some recipes that you can use this method with!

Recipes Using Ground MEat

Garlic Chive Stir-fry with Pork

Garlic Chive Stir Fry with Pork or Cang Ying Tou (苍蝇头) literally translates to “Flies’ Heads” in Chinese. It’s an excellent stir fry dish to have over rice!

Garlic Chives with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com
Restaurant-style Sichuan Dry Fried Green Beans

Sichuan Dry Fried String Beans or Gan Bian Si Ji Dou are cooked in China using Sichuan peppercorns with a little heat from the addition of dried chili peppers and ground pork.

Restaurant-style Sichuan Dry Fried String Beans, by thewoksoflife.com
Pork Larb, The National Dish of Laos

Pork Larb is a Southeast Asian meat salad from Laos that only takes minutes to make and is delicious!

Pork Larb, by thewoksoflife.com
San Xian Wontons

San Xian Wontons are not your average wontons. The delicious trio of shrimp, pork and chicken filling is incredibly flavorful, and not difficult to make at home!

San Xian Wontons (Shrimp, Pork & Chicken Wontons), by thewoksoflife.com
Spicy Asian Meatballs

These spicy Asian meatballs are not your run-of-the-mill variety. They are delicious, unique, and will redefine your meatball expectations!

Spicy Asian Meatballs, by thewoksoflife.com
Chinese Pickled Long Beans with Pork

Pickled Long Beans with Pork is a favorite stir-fried dish with perfect level of tongue burning chili flavor, crisped bits of ground pork, and vinegary pickled long beans whose flavor is transformed by the effect of the wok’s searing heat.

Chinese Pickled Long Beans with Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

This post on how to grind meat without a grinder will eliminate the hassle of taking out your meat grinder and washing it for a simple recipe like the ones above!

WATCH: How to Grind Meat Without a Grinder

How to Grind Meat without a Grinder in Minutes

Learn how to grind meat without a grinder, using a couple tools you already have in your kitchen, in just a couple minutes. The advantage of grinding your own meat at home? You know what goes in it, can control the fat content and texture, and it’s easy to boot!
by: Judy
Course:Meat
Cuisine:Miscellaneous
serves: 4
Prep: 5 minutes
Total: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Any boneless piece of meat

Instructions

  • Step 1: Slice your piece of meat on 45° angle, only cutting 75% of the way through––do not cut all the way to the bottom. Make your slices about ¼-inch (0.6 cm) thick.
  • Step 2: Flip the piece of meat over and repeat Step 1, slicing at a 45° angle in the opposite direction.
  • Step 3: Flip the meat back over, and slice at a 90° angle this time, again 75% of the way through, with a ¼-inch (0.6 cm) between each slice.
  • Step 4: Flip the meat over and repeat Step 3.
  • Step 5: Now gather the meat into a pile, and using the part of the knife or cleaver closest to the handle, rapidly chop the meat from left to right a couple times.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

