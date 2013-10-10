The Woks of Life

Surprise Me!
Cold Sesame Noodles, An Old Chinese favorite

By

These cold sesame noodles are quick and easy to make, especially if you make a bigger batch of the sauce and store it in a jar in your refrigerator. Just omit the warm water if you decide to make enough for storage and it should keep for a few weeks. You can make the basic dish and then each person can add in whatever extras they like – more soy sauce, Chinese black vinegar, hot chili sauce, etc.

Sarah and I had a battle of the presentations for this cold sesame noodle dish, so check it out.

You’ll need:

For the sauce:

Cook the noodles al dente and reserve some of the cooking liquid. Rinse the noodles with cold water and drain. Don’t let them sit too long, as they tend to stick together. If you have to pre-cook them, then you can rinse with some warm water and drain again.

Cold Sesame Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir together all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl until combined. Julienne the scallion, cucumber, and carrot. Blanch the bean sprouts in boiling water for 15 seconds and put into an ice bath. Drain.

Cold Sesame Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

In a bowl or on a plate, add the noodles and sauce. Arrange the vegetables over the noodles, and sprinkle chopped cilantro, scallion, crushed peanuts and toasted sesame seeds over the top. Serve immediately.

Here’s my cold sesame noodle plate:

Cold Sesame Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

And here’s Sarah’s:

Cold Sesame Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Put some rice vinegar and soy sauce on the table in case you decide it needs more of either depending upon your personal preference.

Toss it all together when ready to eat these cold sesame noodles and enjoy!

Cold Sesame Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

I think Sarah won the cold sesame noodles presentation challenge!

Cold Sesame Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Cold Sesame Noodles

These cold sesame noodles are quick and easy to make, especially if you store a batch of sauce in a jar in your refrigerator. Cold Sesame noodles sauce is convenient and a great meal to have anytime but it is especially good during the hot summer months!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: sesame noodles
Servings: 2
Calories: 673kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

FOR THE NOODLES:

FOR THE SAUCE:

  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon tahini
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoon rice wine vinegar (or white vinegar)
  • 3 tablespoons reserved cooking water from the noodles

Instructions

  • Cook the noodles al dente and reserve some of the cooking liquid. Rinse the noodles with cold water and drain.
  • Stir together all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl until combined. Julienne the scallion, carrot, and cucumber.
  • Blanch bean sprouts in boiling water for 15 seconds and put into an ice bath and drain.
  • In a bowl, pour the sauce over the noodles. Add the vegetables, chopped cilantro, crushed peanuts and toasted sesame seeds on top and serve immediately, along with extra toppings like chili sauce, rice vinegar, or soy sauce.

Nutrition

Calories: 673kcal | Carbohydrates: 88g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 27g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Sodium: 1185mg | Potassium: 309mg | Fiber: 9g | Sugar: 16g | Vitamin A: 5405IU | Vitamin C: 12.7mg | Calcium: 33mg | Iron: 1.1mg


23 Comments

  1. Florence S says

    5 stars
    So delicious! I added some chicken and we couldn’t even wait til everything cooled off. Perfect for summer.

    Reply

  2. Bina Nihalani says

    This sounds like a delicious recipe. Unfortunately I have a nut allergy. Could I substitute Chinese Sesame Paste for the peanut butter? Would I skip the Tahini in that case? Really looking forward to trying this after reading all the other comments. Thanks very much for your wonderful recipes.

    Reply

