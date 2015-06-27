The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken

Judy
by:
59 Comments
Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken recipe

Cold noodles with shredded chicken, or 鸡丝凉面, is a Sichuan dish, but it’s extremely popular across China as a tasty and cooling street food during hot summer months.

Cold noodle dishes in general are quite popular in China. Many restaurants have their own version, and every family has their own favorite recipe.

In general, cold noodles are prepared with a slightly tangy sauce consisting of aromatic sesame paste and raw garlic and scallion.

I personally don’t like the texture of sesame paste, or tahini, so I used roasted peanuts. The peanuts add a nice crunch to the dish! But feel free to use one, the other, or both––whatever suits your tastes.

bowl of cold noodles with shredded chicken

For some, the idea of eating cold noodles may be a bit strange, but think of it as the Chinese version of a pasta salad.

And at the end of the day, let’s be honest, nothing—not even scorching summer heat—will keep Chinese people from their noodles. There’s always a workaround in Chinese cuisine!

Cold Noodles with Chicken: Recipe Instructions

First, poach the chicken breast. Fill a small pot with enough water to submerge the chicken breast (but don’t add the chicken yet), and add the ginger and scallion.

When the water comes to a boil, add the chicken, and bring to a boil again. Immediately cover the pot, shut off the heat, and let the chicken sit in the water for 22-25 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the rest of the ingredients.

julienned cucumber, chopped cilantro, scallion, and peanuts for cold noodles

Prepare the sauce by combining the sugar, sesame oil, garlic, rice vinegar, light soy sauce, chili oil, and salt to taste.

spicy sauce for cold noodle recipe

Cook your choice of noodles by following the package instructions. Remember, no one likes soggy overcooked noodles, so keep an eye on them or set a timer! Drain the noodles and rinse thoroughly under cold water. They’re now ready to use. If you’re not ready to eat them right away, mix in about 1-2 teaspoons of oil to prevent the noodles from sticking together.

Assemble the noodles by mixing the following together: noodles, shredded chicken, julienned cucumber, bean sprouts, chopped peanuts (see our wok fried peanuts recipe), scallion and cilantro. Pour the sauce over everything and toss together. Serve!

Bowl of Chinese cold noodles with shredded chicken
two bowls of cold noodles with chicken
Cold Noodles with Shredded Chicken

Cold noodles are the perfect food for summer. Light, refreshing, and easy to make, this recipe includes shredded poached chicken and a very flavorful sauce.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:Chinese
Bowl of Chinese cold noodles with shredded chicken
serves: 2 servings
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the noodles, you’ll need:

  • 1 chicken breast
  • 2 slices ginger
  • 1 scallion (cut into 3-inch lengths)
  • 2 servings noodles (almost any noodle or pasta will work)
  • 1/2 seedless cucumber (julienned)
  • 1 1/2 cup bean sprouts (raw or blanched)
  • 1/3 – 1/2 cup dry roasted peanuts (coarsely chopped; see our wok roasted peanuts recipe, which you can prepare ahead of time. Store-bought also works.)
  • 1 scallion (finely chopped)
  • A small handful chopped cilantro

For the sauce, you’ll need:

Instructions

  • First, poach the chicken breast. Fill a small pot with enough water to submerge the chicken breast (but don’t add the chicken yet), and add the ginger and scallion. When the water comes to a boil, add the chicken, and bring to a boil again. Immediately cover the pot, shut off the heat, and let the chicken sit in the water for 22-25 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the rest of the ingredients.
  • Prepare the sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients in a bowl.
  • Cook your choice of noodle by following the package instructions. Remember, no one likes soggy overcooked noodles, so keep an eye on them or set a timer! Drain the noodles and rinse thoroughly under cold water. They’re now ready to use. If you’re not ready to eat them right away, mix in about 1-2 teaspoons of oil to prevent the noodles from sticking together.
  • Assemble the noodles by mixing the following together: noodles, shredded chicken, julienned cucumber, bean sprouts, chopped peanuts, scallion and cilantro. Pour the sauce over everything and toss together. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 715kcal (36%) Carbohydrates: 71g (24%) Protein: 47g (94%) Fat: 29g (45%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Cholesterol: 72mg (24%) Potassium: 890mg (25%) Fiber: 9g (36%) Sugar: 17g (19%) Vitamin A: 230IU (5%) Vitamin C: 17.9mg (22%) Calcium: 58mg (6%) Iron: 2.6mg (14%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

You may also like…

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

