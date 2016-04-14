The Woks of Life

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Sarah
by:
72 Comments
These chicken lettuce wraps are super tasty and satisfying, and they’re actually low carb! No one said every Chinese dish had to be served with rice or noodles!

A Tasty Low Carb Recipe

Ok, so I’m feeling kind of fragile at the moment, so you’ll have to bear with me through today’s post.

Why am I feeling fragile?

Two words: Low. Carb.

Yes, I’ve recently tortured myself into the exercise of eating “low carb” for a while. I know what you’re thinking. A blogger on a CHINESE food blog (read: cooker of rice, noodles, dumplings, and various other carb-filled delights) on a freaking LOW CARB DIET?!

[I would insert a tragic crying emoji here, but a few months ago, Kaitlin tried adding a poop emoji to one of her posts––don’t ask––and ended up losing the whole post to some WordPress error. Better not risk it.]

So yeah, I’ve been trying to replace my rice and noodles with veggies. And lately, I’ve been falling into the same trap that I’m sure many others have succumbed to. The salad trap. I’ve had a week of eating way too much salad, and it’s time to add a little variety to the picture.

Enter: these chicken lettuce wraps. Ground chicken sautéed with onions, garlic, soy sauce, hoisin, and a bunch of other tasty ingredients, all wrapped up taco-style in yes…lettuce. But––and here’s the key distinction––it’s NOT SALAD. Which is definitely a win.

You’ll see a couple optional ingredients in the recipe below. Sui mi ya cai is a kind of pickled vegetable that you can probably find in your local Chinese grocery store. They come in little vacuum-sealed packs, and we also use them in our Dan Dan Noodles Recipe. If you can’t find them, don’t worry. They’re optional! I also added a red chili to this dish, because I’m all for a little sinus-clearing spice, but you can feel free to leave that out as well.

Sui Mi Ya Cai - thewoksoflife.com

For those of you sitting in front of your computers, panicking, because you’re afraid we’re not going to cook noodles anymore, never fear. I’m posting a noodle recipe on Saturday. ;)

Chicken Lettuce Wraps, A Healthy Low Carb Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Heat the oil a wok or skillet over medium high heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps, A Healthy Low Carb Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chicken and stir-fry for 2 minutes, or until browned.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps, A Healthy Low Carb Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the sui mi ya cai and red chili (if using) and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps, A Healthy Low Carb Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, hoisin sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, and rice wine vinegar.

Add the water and cornstarch mixture, and simmer for another 2-3 minutes.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps, A Healthy Low Carb Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve the filling in the lettuce leaves garnished with scallions and cilantro or serve everything separately and let everyone put together their own customized chicken lettuce wraps!

Chicken Lettuce Wraps, A Healthy Low Carb Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lettuce Wraps, A Healthy Low Carb Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lettuce Wraps, A Healthy Low Carb Favorite, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 6 votes

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps made with ground chicken sautéed with onions, garlic, soy sauce, hoisin, and other tasty ingredients wrapped up taco-style in leafy green lettuce. These chicken lettuce wraps are a refreshing and healthy low carb meal.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken ad poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
Lettuce wraps
serves: 6
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 12 minutes
Total: 22 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 medium onion (finely chopped)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 pound ground chicken (450g)
  • 2 tablespoons sui mi ya cai (optional)
  • 1 red chili (chopped, optional)
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons dark soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  • 1/3 cup water (mixed with 2 teaspoons cornstarch)
  • 1 head bibb lettuce (can substitute butter or green leaf lettuce)
  • Chopped scallions and cilantro (to garnish)

Instructions

  • Heat the oil a wok or skillet over medium high heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often. Add the chicken and stir-fry for 2 minutes, or until browned. Add the sui mi ya cai and chili (if using) and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.
  • Stir in the soy sauces, hoisin sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, and rice wine vinegar. Add the water and cornstarch mixture, and simmer for another 2-3 minutes. Serve in the lettuce leaves garnished with scallions and cilantro.

nutrition facts

Calories: 188kcal (9%) Carbohydrates: 6g (2%) Protein: 15g (30%) Fat: 12g (18%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 65mg (22%) Sodium: 318mg (13%) Potassium: 556mg (16%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 1135IU (23%) Vitamin C: 16.6mg (20%) Calcium: 32mg (3%) Iron: 1.4mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

