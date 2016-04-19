The Woks of Life

Chinese Oxtail Soup

Judy
by:
123 Comments
Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

This oxtail soup recipe is so simple and easy that I am a little embarrassed to even publish it. But Sarah loves it, and said that we should, so I’m going to listen to the boss. :)

A Chinese Dinner Needs Soup!

For a lot of Chinese families, dinner isn’t complete without a soup to go with it. I was thinking about making soup the other day, and oxtails were what I had on hand.

While making an entire pot of soup every night may sound daunting, this particular soup recipe is exactly the kind of thing that demonstrates just how easy it is! There are only six ingredients (two of which are simply water and salt).

Chinese Soups vs. Western Soups

Chinese soups in general are brothier and lighter than some of the heavier soups you see in Western cooking, and they’re also very nourishing!

In this particular recipe, onions and turnips round out the meaty flavor of the oxtails, and the result is a balanced, surprisingly light, and subtle soup.

There really aren’t any special cooking techniques to speak of either—just time and patience. All you need to do is skim the fat off the top of the resulting liquid.

Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Also, I want to mention to dispose of the grease in the garbage! (It helps to let it cool and solidify first). Don’t pour it down the drain, or you’ll ruin your pipes!

Chinese Oxtail Soup: Recipe Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Rinse the oxtails under cold running water, and pat dry with a paper towel. Arrange them on a baking sheet and roast for 30-40 minutes. 

Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com
Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Add 12 cups of water to a stockpot. Add the onions and roasted oxtails, and bring to a boil.

Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Immediately turn the heat down to a very low simmer. (Avoid letting the heat get to high, or you’ll boil off all your liquid!).

Simmer for about 6 hours (the longer the better) with the lid covered. Remember to skim off the fat periodically.

Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

About 30 minutes before you’re ready to serve, add the Chinese turnip or daikon radish. Simmer until tender, and salt the soup to taste. Serve your oxtail soup garnished with chopped cilantro.

Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com
Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com
Simple Oxtail Soup, by thewoksoflife.com
Simple Oxtail Soup

This oxtail soup uses simple ingredients like onions and turnips that round out the meaty flavor of the oxtails resulting in a balanced flavorful soup.
by: Judy
Course:Soups and Stocks
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese Oxtail Soup
serves: 8 servings
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 7 hours
Total: 7 hours 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds oxtails (1.1 kg)
  • 12 cups water (2.8L)
  • 1 large onion (cut into wedges)
  • 1 medium Chinese turnip or daikon radish (cut into large chunks)
  • Salt (to taste)
  • chopped cilantro (to garnish)

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Rinse the oxtails under cold running water, and pat dry with a paper towel. Arrange them on a baking sheet and roast for 30-40 minutes.
  • Add 12 cups of water to a stockpot. Add the onions and roasted oxtails, and bring to a boil. Immediately turn the heat down to a very low simmer. (Avoid letting the heat get to high, or you’ll boil off all your liquid!).
  • Simmer for about 6 hours (the longer the better) with the lid covered. Remember to skim off the fat periodically. About 30 minutes before you’re ready to serve, add the turnips. Simmer until tender, and salt the soup to taste. Serve, garnished with chopped cilantro.

nutrition facts

Calories: 366kcal (18%) Carbohydrates: 4g (1%) Protein: 44g (88%) Fat: 19g (29%) Saturated Fat: 8g (40%) Cholesterol: 156mg (52%) Sodium: 306mg (13%) Potassium: 149mg (4%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin C: 13.5mg (16%) Calcium: 58mg (6%) Iron: 5.9mg (33%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

