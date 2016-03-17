The Woks of Life

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup

Judy
by:
64 Comments
Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

As spring approaches, the temperatures outside are always fluctuating. Today it’s in the 60s and I’m sweating out a hot flash (I know it’s not just me!), and tomorrow, the 40 degree-weather will have me reaching for puffy vests and scarves. I personally feel that my body is being put to the test with all these weather-induced aches and pains. Am I the only one feeling under the weather?

Well, regardless of whether or not anyone’s with me, I’ll risk sounding like a crazy hippie lady and say that it’s a good time to nourish the body with some healthy foods! This Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup is definitely up to the task—and it’s a quick remedy to boot!

Unlike my chicken stock recipe, the goal of which is to extract all the chicken essence from the bird (rendering the actual meat dry, tasteless and generally discarded—something that I realize was controversial, but is, nonetheless, very traditional), the goal of this chicken mushroom soup recipe is to ensure the best of both worlds: delicious soup and juicy chicken that you can definitely serve up as a complete meal.    

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Health Benefits According to TCM!

In order to appreciate the health benefits of this Chicken Mushroom soup, I listed out the health benefits of each ingredient according to Traditional Chinese Medicine (“TCM” for those in the know). I hope this soup will help chase away the last of your winter blues, too!

Recipe Tips

A few tips to share as you’re making the soup:

  1. It’s best to buy a whole, young chicken from an Asian supermarket. If not, a small organic chicken works well.
  2. With this soup–really any soup–the chicken breast can quickly turn very dry. Even though I did not do it for this recipe, I do suggest that you trim them off and keep them for another dish like Kung Pao Chicken, Spicy Chicken Stir Fry, or Moo Goo Gai Pan for optimal enjoyment.
  3. It’s best to use dried Shiitake mushrooms, as they are more flavorful than fresh–similar to how it’s sometimes better to use dried over fresh herbs.
  4. Add salt right before serving so as not to dry out the chicken meat.
  5. Try not to deviate from the recipe by adding more goji berries and dates. While they are very healthy, too many will make the soup sweet.

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup: Recipe Instructions

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

First, wash the dried shiitake mushrooms a couple of times and rinse thoroughly. Then soak them in 8 cups of water in the soup pot for 6 hours or overnight. Trim away the stems (after soaking) before cooking and add the mushrooms back to the pot of water.

Add the dried goji berries and dried Chinese dates to the soup pot (no need to soak these beforehand). Bring to a boil over high heat, and then immediately turn the heat down to low. 

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare the chicken while that’s simmering. Wash the chicken and pat it dry with a paper towel. Trim and set aside the chicken breasts for another dish. Cut the rest of the chicken into large pieces. Set aside.

Once the soup has simmered for 30 minutes, heat a wok over medium high heat until it starts to smoke slightly. Turn the heat down to medium, and add the oil and the ginger slices. Cook for a minute or two.

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Spread the oil around the wok to coat. Then spread the chicken out in a single layer, and lightly brown the chicken before stirring. Once the majority of each piece has been cooked through, turn off the heat.    

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chicken to the soup pot. Deglaze the wok with ½ cup water, and add it to the soup pot as well.

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Finally, add the Shaoxing wine and cover.

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Simmer for another 30 minutes over medium heat. Add salt to taste and sprinkle with chopped scallions right before serving.

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

This Chinese chicken mushroom soup ca be served as a meal with rice on the side!

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 6 votes

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup

This chicken mushroom soup is so many things––delicious, healthy, warm, nourishing, and easy to boot. All it takes is 10 simple ingredients to make.
by: Judy
Course:Soups and Stocks
Cuisine:Chinese
Chicken Mushroom Soup, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 8
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 1 hour 25 minutes
Total: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • First, wash the dried shiitake mushrooms a couple of times and rinse thoroughly. Then soak them in 8 cups of water in the soup pot for 6 hours or overnight. Trim away the stems (after soaking) before cooking and add the mushrooms back to the pot of water.
  • Add the dried goji berries and dried Chinese dates to the soup pot (no need to soak these beforehand). Bring to a boil over high heat, and then immediately turn the heat down to low.
  • Prepare the chicken while that’s simmering. Wash the chicken and pat it dry with a paper towel. Trim and set aside the chicken breasts for another dish. Cut the rest of the chicken into large pieces. Set aside.
  • Once the soup has simmered for 30 minutes, heat a wok over medium high heat until it starts to smoke slightly. Turn the heat down to medium, and add the oil and the ginger slices. Cook for a minute or two.
  • Spread the oil around the wok to coat. Then spread the chicken out in a single layer, and lightly brown the chicken before stirring. Once the majority of each piece has been cooked through, turn off the heat.
  • Add the chicken to the soup pot. Deglaze the wok with ½ cup water, and add it to the soup pot as well. Finally, add the Shaoxing wine and cover. Simmer for another 30 minutes over medium heat. Add salt to taste and sprinkle with chopped scallions right before serving.

Tips & Notes:

Note, prep time is active prep––does not include 6 hours mushroom soaking time.

nutrition facts

Calories: 273kcal (14%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 21g (42%) Fat: 18g (28%) Saturated Fat: 5g (25%) Cholesterol: 82mg (27%) Sodium: 380mg (16%) Potassium: 272mg (8%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 165IU (3%) Vitamin C: 2.1mg (3%) Calcium: 21mg (2%) Iron: 1.1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

