a culinary genealogy

Sha Cha Chicken

Sarah
by:
39 Comments
Sha Cha Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

This Sha Cha Chicken recipe is another win for lazy cooks everywhere. Just 9 ingredients and 10 minutes are required to make this dish, but the results are no less impressive. In fact, you’ll be able to make a plate of sha cha chicken faster than your rice cooker can steam rice, so make sure to get your rice going before you start prepping!

(I’ve made that mistake before, and believe me, it is TORTURE waiting for your rice to cook when you’ve got a full wok of deliciousness waiting.)

What Is Sha Cha Sauce?

It took me a little while to warm up to sha cha sauce in general. Sometimes translated as “Chinese BBQ sauce,” sha cha sauce is made from seafood (brill fish and dried shrimp, generally), shallots, garlic, and chilies. It has a faint seafoody air about it that made my formerly seafood-averse self shy away from it (everyone makes mistakes).

But today, it’s one of my favorite things to cook with. This sha cha chicken has a savory, delicious flavor with just a hint of seafood that helps you achieve an intense umami character with very few ingredients and that humblest of proteins––chicken breast.

Sha Cha Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

That said, if you’re not a chicken person, you can also check out our recipe for Sha Cha Beef Stir-fry.

Ok, let’s get on with the recipe!

Sha Cha Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Sha Cha Chicken: Recipe Instructions

Start by adding your sliced chicken breast, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 1 tablespoon vegetable oil to a medium bowl. Mix well. Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, and sear the chicken until it just turns opaque (it can still be slightly pink).

Sha Cha Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Sha Cha Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Remove the chicken from the wok and set aside.

Reduce the heat to medium, and add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok. Add the ginger and cook for 1 minute.

Sha Cha Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the garlic, sha cha sauce, and sugar, and fry this mixture for 2 minutes.

Sha Cha Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Sha Cha Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Then add the chicken back to the wok along with the scallions and the remaining tablespoon of soy sauce. Increase the heat to high, and stir-fry for 1 minute, until the scallions are wilted.

Sha Cha Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve immediately with steamed rice!

Sha Cha Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Sha Cha Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

4.86 from 7 votes

Sha Cha Chicken

This Sha Cha Chicken recipe is another win for lazy cooks––just 9 ingredients and 10 minutes are required to make this stir-fry, but the results are no less impressive.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:Chinese
Sha Cha Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 4
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast (thinly sliced; can also substitute boneless skinless chicken thighs)
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce (plus 1 tablespoon, divided)
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • Vegetable oil
  • 1-2 tablespoons minced ginger
  • 3 cloves garlic (thinly sliced)
  • 2 tablespoons Sha Cha Sauce
  • 2 teaspoon sugar
  • 5 scallions (cut on an angle into 2-inch lengths)

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, add the sliced chicken breast, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Mix well. Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, and sear the chicken until it just turns opaque (it can still be slightly pink). Remove the chicken from the wok and set aside.
  • Reduce the heat to medium, and add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok. Add the ginger and cook for 1 minute. Add the garlic, sha cha sauce, and sugar, and fry this mixture for 2 minutes.
  • Then add the chicken back to the wok along with the scallions and the remaining tablespoon of soy sauce. Increase the heat to high, and stir-fry for 1 minute, until the scallions are wilted. Serve immediately with steamed rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 251kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 6g (2%) Protein: 25g (50%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 7g (35%) Cholesterol: 73mg (24%) Sodium: 218mg (9%) Potassium: 470mg (13%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 185IU (4%) Vitamin C: 4.9mg (6%) Calcium: 21mg (2%) Iron: 0.6mg (3%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

