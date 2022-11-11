The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Wor Wonton Soup

Wor Wonton Soup

by:
14 Comments
Bowls of Wor Wonton Soup on a tray with fortune cookies and tea

Wor Wonton Soup isn’t something that we grew up with, but it’s a popular Chinese takeout specialty in many parts of the United States. It’s a wonton soup with lots of vegetables, sliced chicken, roast pork, and shrimp added, to make a full meal in one bowl. 

Our wor wonton soup recipe is particularly easy to make if you already have wontons in the freezer. You can make this soup with any of our wonton recipes, including our Simple Wontons, Chicken Wontons, or San Xian Wontons

Wor Wonton Soup or Subgum Wonton Soup

My dad told me that as he remembers it, this dish was called “subgum wonton soup” or 什锦馄饨汤 in Chinese (shíjǐn húntún tāng in Mandarin). The term “subgum” was used to describe a dish that had different kinds of vegetables and proteins mixed together—similar to say, a Sizzling Rice Soup

bowl of subgum wonton soup

Sub gum or “sahp gam” in Cantonese, translates to “ten brocades,” which is a figurative way of communicating the idea of “numerous and varied” ingredients (thanks Wikipedia!). 

Wor wonton soup is perhaps a more common name for this dish, but honestly, we aren’t sure what “wor” actually means! Lots of sources simplify it by saying it means “everything” in Chinese, but we’re not sure about that one. 

My dad called his Cantonese aunt who used to work in the restaurant business, and she said that it meant “pot” or “wok.” We’ve also seen it on Chinese menus as 窝馄饨汤 (wō húntún tāng in Mandarin), where 窝 means “nest?” 

If any of you know what the “wor” in “wor wonton soup” means, share it with us in the comments below! 

Making a Restaurant Dish at Home

This dish is definitely easier to execute in a restaurant, where wontons, sliced BBQ pork, pre-sliced chicken, and shrimp are within reach to make all sorts of takeout dishes. 

That said, if you have wontons ready to go in the freezer, a bag of frozen shrimp, and perhaps some leftover char siu (you can also use ham), this recipe isn’t that difficult to whip up at home. 

You can use store-bought or leftover chicken stock, and while there is some chopping involved, you’ll only be working with a small amount of carrot, mushrooms, etc. This recipe is actually a great way to use up scraps from your refrigerator! 

I made these with my mom’s delicious San Xian Wonton recipe, but you can use any of the following recipes:

Recipe Instructions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Velvet the chicken by mixing it with 1 teaspoon oil, the cornstarch, and water.  

Add the velveted chicken to the boiling water. Using your wok spatula, gently swirl the chicken in the water for 45 seconds, or until just cooked and opaque. Remove using a spider strainer or slotted spoon.

removing cooked chicken from boiling water with a strainer

Then add the shrimp. Again, cook them for 45 seconds to 1 minute (depending their size), or just until opaque. Take care not to overcook them. Remove from the boiling water and set aside. 

removing cooked shrimp from boiling water

Drop the wontons into the boiling water, and cook for 6 minutes.

Meanwhile, set your wok over medium-high heat. Add the remaining tablespoon of vegetable oil, the garlic, carrots, and mushrooms. Stir fry for 2 minutes, or until the carrots are slightly softened and the mushrooms are beginning to brown.

carrots and mushrooms in wok

Add the bok choy stems to the wok and Stir fry for another minute.

adding bok choy stems to vegetables in wok

Next, add the stock, and bring the soup to a simmer.

Add the char siu (or ham), cooked chicken, and shrimp. Let the soup come back up to a simmer.

adding shrimp and other proteins to soup in wok

Your wontons should be cooked by now. Remove them from the water using a strainer and distribute them among 4 bowls.

When the soup in your wok is simmering, stir in the leafy portions of the bok choy, the salt, white pepper, and sesame oil.

adding bok choy leaves to soup in wok
wok filled with soup with shrimp and chicken and vegetables

Stir, taste, and adjust seasonings as needed. Ladle the soup over the wontons and enjoy!

Wor Wonton Soup
picking up a wonton in a bowl of wor wonton soup
Wor Wonton Soup (AKA Subgum Wonton Soup)

Wor Wonton Soup is a wonton soup with lots of vegetables, sliced chicken, roast pork, and shrimp added, to make a full meal in one bowl. 
by: Sarah
Course:Soups
Cuisine:American/Chinese
bowl of subgum wonton soup
serves: 4
Prep: 45 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces boneless skinless chicken breast (or boneless skinless chicken thighs, thinly sliced)
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon neutral oil (plus 1 tablespoon, divided)
  • 2 teaspoons water
  • 6 ounces large shrimp (peeled, deveined)
  • 24 frozen wontons
  • 1 clove garlic (minced)
  • 1/3 cup carrots (thinly sliced)
  • 1 cup sliced baby bella or button mushrooms
  • 2 cups baby bok choy (cut into 1-inch pieces, with leafy parts and stems separated)
  • 6 cups chicken stock (or homemade pork and chicken stock)
  • 4 ounces char siu (or Virginia ham, sliced into thin strips)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Velvet the chicken by mixing it with the cornstarch, 1 teaspoon oil, and the water. 
  • Add the velveted chicken to the boiling water. Using your wok spatula, gently swirl the chicken in the water for 45 seconds, or until just cooked and opaque. Remove using a spider strainer or slotted spoon. Then add the shrimp. Again, cook them for 45 seconds to 1 minute (depending their size), or just until opaque. Take care not to overcook them. Remove from the boiling water and set aside.
  • Drop the wontons into the boiling water, and cook for 6 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, set your wok over medium-high heat. Add the remaining tablespoon of vegetable oil, the garlic, carrots, and mushrooms. Stir fry for 2 minutes, or until the carrots are slightly softened and the mushrooms are beginning to brown.
  • Add the bok choy stems to the wok and stir-fry for another minute. Next, add the stock, and bring the soup to a simmer. Add the char siu (or ham), cooked chicken, and shrimp. Let the soup come back up to a simmer.
  • Your wontons should be cooked by now. Remove them from the water using a strainer and distribute them among 4 bowls.
  • When the soup in your wok is simmering, stir in the leafy portions of the bok choy, the salt, white pepper, and sesame oil. Stir, taste, and adjust seasonings as needed. Ladle the soup over the wontons and enjoy!

Tips & Notes:

Nutrition information is for soup ingredients; does not include wontons (see wonton recipes for nutrition facts).

nutrition facts

Calories: 191kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 9g (3%) Protein: 21g (42%) Fat: 8g (12%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 4g Trans Fat: 0.003g Cholesterol: 36mg (12%) Sodium: 852mg (36%) Potassium: 604mg (17%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 7055IU (141%) Vitamin C: 55mg (67%) Calcium: 154mg (15%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

  1. Honey Kandel says

    5 stars
    Made this last night and it was wonderful. Found char siu and frozen wontons at my local Asian grocery and was good to go. Will definitely make this again and again!

    Reply