Chicken Noodle Wonton Soup

Chicken Noodle Wonton Soup


By

Chicken Noodle Wonton Soup, thewoksoflife.com

During these cold months, you might need a hot bowl of chicken noodle soup to warm you up. We love a classic pot of chicken stock, but when you’re looking for something a little different, this Chicken Noodle Wonton Soup has all the flavor of the original cold remedy with a twist. 

A Different Chicken Wonton

I was minding my own business one day, when a hankering for chicken noodle soup made me realize that chicken noodle soup is essentially the same as chicken wonton soup. Chicken meets noodley form, which meets soup. Hear me out: 

  • Chicken Noodle Soup = chicken + noodles + carrots / celery + broth. 
  • Chicken Wonton Soup = chicken wrapped in a wrapper (hello, noodle!) + broth 

Potato, potahto! 

Last year, we shared a traditional Chinese chicken wonton recipe. This recipe is easier in some ways, because the goal is to make the wonton filling taste like a roast chicken. 

That means garlic, parsley, salt, pepper, lemon juice, sherry (a stand-in for Shaoxing wine) and melted butter! Chances are, you have everything on hand already, and there’s no need for finely chopped cabbage and mushrooms. 

Chicken Noodle Wonton Soup ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

From there, you saute some celery and carrots (de rigueur for any healing chicken noodle soup), add some low-sodium store-bought chicken stock (or stock from a prior homemade batch), and the result is a rich wonton soup that tastes like a slow cooked meal!  

Chicken Noodle Wonton Soup, thewoksoflife.com

Wontons Are Best In Bulk

The best thing about making wontons (or dumplings!) at home is that you can make a big batch and save them for another day. Whenever we make wontons, we always have a bowl apiece for lunch, and save the rest for another day when we’re too tired to cook or need a satisfying brunch or snack. 

You can make these in advance for when a cold strikes or you just need a bowl of comfort food! All you have to do is place them on a parchment lined sheet pan so they’re not touching (wouldn’t want them to stick together!), cover the pan, freeze solid, and then transfer the frozen wontons to containers or freezer bags for long-term storage. 

Chicken Noodle Wonton Soup, thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup: Recipe Instructions

We chopped boneless skinless chicken thighs to make the ground chicken for this recipe.

Grinding dark meat chicken by hand, thewoksoflife.com

You can do so as well by following our instructions on how to grind meat without a grinder. Otherwise, you can just buy ground chicken from the supermarket.

Ground Chicken in bowl, thewoksoflife.com

Combine all the wonton ingredients (except for the wrappers) in a bowl. Stir thoroughly, mixing in one direction until the filling becomes well-combined and paste-like, about 10 minutes. 

Chicken wonton filling, thewoksoflife.com

Prepare a large sheet pan lined with parchment paper, and get a small bowl of room temperature water. Lastly, bring a small pot of water to a boil, so you can taste­ test a couple wontons.

To assemble the wontons, take your square wonton wrapper, wet your finger, and dab one side of the square with water. Add 1-2 teaspoons of filling in the center, and gently fold the wrapper in half. Seal on all sides. Using your finger, brush another dab of water on one corner (of the filling side), and gently overlap the two corners of the rectangle by pressing them together. Place on the parchment-­lined sheet pan.

Folding chicken wonton, thewoksoflife.com

Make one more wonton, boil, and taste test the two samples (we find that tasting two, and not just one, helps us get a better feel for the flavor and adjust seasoning more accurately). Make adjustments to taste before proceeding to make the whole batch.

With the wontons made, assemble the soup. This recipe uses just 5 cups of chicken broth with the expectation that you’ll freeze many of the wontons for another day. 5 cups of broth is enough for 4 servings. 

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a soup pot. Sweat the onions until they’re translucent. Add the carrots and celery, and cook for about 2 minutes.

Cooking carrots & celery, thewoksoflife.com

Add the broth, and simmer, covered for about 20 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste. 

Bring a separate pot of water to a boil for your wontons. Boil them for 5-6 minutes (for fresh wontons) or 7-8 minutes (for frozen wontons). Divide into bowls and top with the hot soup. 

Chicken Noodle Wonton Soup, thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Noodle Wonton Soup, thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Noodle Wonton Soup, thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe

Chicken Noodle Wonton Soup

This Chicken Noodle Wonton Soup has all the flavor of a traditional chicken noodle soup, with a delicious Asian twist!
Prep Time1 hr
30 mins
Total Time1 hr 30 mins
Course: Soup
Cuisine: American/Chinese
Keyword: chicken noodle wonton soup
Servings: 8
Calories: 400kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

For the wontons:

  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • 1/2 cup parsley (or to taste, finely chopped)
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons dry sherry cooking wine
  • juice of 1/2 a lemon
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme (or 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh)
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons butter (melted)
  • 1 package wonton wrappers

For the soup:

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1/2 white onion (diced)
  • 3 medium carrots (about 1 cup, diced)
  • 3 stalks celery (about 1 cup, diced)
  • 5 cups chicken broth
  • salt and pepper (to taste)

Instructions

  • Combine all the wonton ingredients (except for the wrappers) in a bowl. Stir thoroughly, mixing in one direction until the filling becomes well-combined and paste-like, about 10 minutes.
  • Prepare a large sheet pan lined with parchment paper, and get a small bowl of room temperature water. Lastly, bring a small pot of water to a boil, so you can taste­ test a couple wontons.
  • To assemble the wontons, take your square wonton wrapper, wet your finger, and dab one side of the square with water. Add 1-2 teaspoons of filling in the center, and gently fold the wrapper in half. Seal on all sides. Using your finger, brush another dab of water on one corner (of the filling side), and gently overlap the two corners of the rectangle by pressing them together. Place on the parchment-­lined sheet pan.
  • Make one more wonton, boil, and taste test the two samples (we find that tasting two, and not just one, helps us get a better feel for the flavor and adjust seasoning more accurately). Make adjustments to taste before proceeding to make the whole batch.
  • With the wontons made, assemble the soup. This recipe uses just 5 cups of chicken broth with the expectation that you’ll freeze half of the wontons for another day. 5 cups of broth is enough for 4 servings.
  • Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a soup pot. Sweat the onions until they’re translucent. Add the carrots and celery, and cook for about 2 minutes. Add the broth, and simmer, covered for about 20 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Bring a separate pot of water to a boil for your wontons. Boil them for 5-6 minutes (for fresh wontons) or 7-8 minutes (for frozen wontons). Divide into bowls and top with the hot soup. 

Notes

Makes about 4 dozen wontons.
Nutrition info is for 4 servings of wontons (about 6 wontons per serving) with soup/vegetables, assuming the remaining 2 dozen wontons are frozen for later.

Nutrition

Calories: 400kcal | Carbohydrates: 44g | Protein: 22g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 62mg | Sodium: 915mg | Potassium: 801mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 8091IU | Vitamin C: 12mg | Calcium: 78mg | Iron: 4mg

1 Comment

  1. ph0nyph0n3ticist says

    “…we find that tasting two, and not just one, helps us get a better feel for the flavor and adjust seasoning more accurately…”

    Funny, that’s what I always tell my mom when she asks me to taste test! :P

    This is a fascinating fusion-y kind of recipe, definitely going to try it! I always was meh on the noodles that usually go into chicken noodle soup and end up soggy, but using dumpling skins for that soothing slipperiness is brilliant!

    Reply

