a culinary genealogy

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms

Sarah
by:
57 Comments
Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

I want to love Udon Noodle Soup.

Usually though, if by some random turn of events (i.e. I’ve suddenly decided to forgo the sushi/sashimi option, which is rare), I order it at a Japanese restaurant, I’m always a little disappointed. Because udon noodle soups—in American Japanese restaurants anyway—can be a little bland. I love the thick, chewy noodles and the light broth, but the dish doesn’t have quite enough oomph for me.

I decided to do my own version, and before all you recipe purists start attacking me in the comments, I’ll fully acknowledge that this recipe may not be entirely traditional. But it tastes good. So there.

My udon noodle soup uses a mixture of chicken broth and dashi stock as the base. Then, I seared marinated chicken and caramelized shiitake mushrooms, because why not? When placed on top of the noodles, this mixture gives the soup that rich, savory flavor that I’m looking for in any and every bowl of noodles I set my sights on. This recipe is pretty simple and doesn’t use too many specialty ingredients. If you can’t find mirin, feel free to substitute any rice wine or a dry cooking sherry.

Ok, on to the recipe!

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken & Mushroom Udon: Recipe Instructions

Note that while I have fresh udon noodles pictured below, frozen udon noodles are preferred if you can find them! They have a superior texture.

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chicken broth, dashi stock (can also substitute more chicken stock), ginger, and 1 tablespoon soy sauce to a large saucepan or pot and bring to a simmer. Cover and continue simmering while you prepare the rest of the dish.

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil in a wok or skillet over medium heat, and add the garlic. Allow the smashed garlic cloves to crisp up in the oil for about 2 minutes.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper, and add 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon cornstarch.

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix until combined. Add the chicken to the pan in one layer and turn up the heat to medium high. Don’t move the chicken. Allow to sear until it’s browned on one side, and then stir. During this process, move the garlic on top of the chicken so that it doesn’t burn.

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Remove the chicken and garlic from the pan and set aside (this prevents the chicken from drying out while the mushrooms are cooking). Add the sliced fresh shiitake mushrooms and cook until they’re tender.

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the mirin and 1 teaspoon soy sauce and cook for another minute. Stir the chicken and garlic back in.

Cook the udon according to package directions and distribute between two soup bowls. Taste the stock and check for seasoning. Too salty? Add water. Not seasoned enough? Add salt. Pour the hot stock over the noodles, and top with the chicken and mushroom mixture. Garnish your chicken and mushroom udon noodle soup with scallions and serve.

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms

This udon noodle soup uses chicken broth and dashi stock as the base. Add marinated chicken and caramelized shiitake mushroom to get a rich udon noodle soup.
by: Sarah
Course:Soups and Stocks
Cuisine:Japanese
Udon noodle soup with chicken and mushrooms
serves: 3
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups low sodium chicken broth (475 ml)
  • 2 cups dashi stock (475 ml, can also substitute more chicken stock)
  • 5 slices ginger
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce (plus 1 teaspoon, divided)
  • 2 tablespoons oil (plus 1 teaspoon, divided)
  • 3 cloves garlic (smashed)
  • 2 boneless skinless chicken thighs (cut into bite-sized pieces)
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 4 oz. fresh shiitake mushrooms (115g, cleaned and thinly sliced)
  • 1 tablespoon mirin
  • 8 oz. fresh or frozen udon noodles (frozen preferred; 225g)
  • 1 scallion (julienned)

Instructions

  • Add the chicken broth, dashi stock, ginger, and 1 tablespoon soy sauce to a large saucepan or pot and bring to a simmer. Cover and continue simmering while you prepare the rest of the dish. Heat the oil in a wok or skillet over medium heat, and add the garlic. Allow the smashed garlic cloves to crisp up in the oil for about 2 minutes.
  • Season the chicken with salt and pepper, and add 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon cornstarch. Mix until combined. Add the chicken to the pan in one layer and turn up the heat to medium high. Don’t move the chicken. Allow to sear until it’s browned on one side, and then stir. During this process, move the garlic on top of the chicken so that it doesn’t burn.
  • Remove the chicken and garlic from the pan and set aside (this prevents the chicken from drying out while the mushrooms are cooking). Add the sliced mushrooms and cook until they're tender. Stir in the mirin and 1 teaspoon soy sauce and cook for another minute. Stir the chicken and garlic back in.
  • Cook the udon according to package directions and distribute between two soup bowls. Taste the stock and check for seasoning. Too salty? Add water. Not seasoned enough? Add salt. Pour the hot stock over the noodles, and top with the chicken and mushroom mixture. Garnish with scallions and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 520kcal (26%) Carbohydrates: 61g (20%) Protein: 34g (68%) Fat: 17g (26%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 72mg (24%) Sodium: 1221mg (51%) Potassium: 613mg (18%) Fiber: 5g (20%) Sugar: 10g (11%) Vitamin A: 60IU (1%) Vitamin C: 1.7mg (2%) Calcium: 67mg (7%) Iron: 1.6mg (9%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

@thewoksoflife

 

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

57 Comments
