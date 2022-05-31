The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Shortcut Wonton Soup Base

by:
12 Comments
Shortcut Wonton Soup Base

This easy shortcut wonton soup base is perfect when you want an extremely quick meal. A little of this and that from the pantry (see our 10 Essential Chinese Pantry Ingredients list) makes wontons you fished out of the freezer taste like they’re floating in a tasty broth, when the soup was actually made in minutes! 

This is what I do when I don’t have prepared stock on hand but still want a quick and tasty bowl of wontons. It’s also what my family and I did when times were tight and there wasn’t money for bones or meat to make soup. 

This recipe includes the simplest version, as well as some additional add-ins to make it taste like you put in far more effort than you actually did! 

The Power of Soy Sauce 

There’s the old stereotypical view around Chinese cooking that soy sauce saves all. That of course, is not necessarily the case. There are many Chinese dishes that don’t involve soy sauce! That said, in this case, it is the key ingredient. 

A small drizzle of a good soy sauce into some boiling water makes for the start of a really delicious simple wonton soup base. 

When you add some sugar, sesame oil, salt and white pepper to taste, and maybe a sprinkling of scallions, the result is a delicious base for wontons. (Or even noodles—see our Yang Chun Noodle Soup recipe.)

wonton soup base ingredients in bowl

Wonton Recipes!

If you don’t already have some wontons in your freezer, check out these wonton recipes and resources: 

Plus, How to Fold a Wonton in 3 Different Ways

A Cheap, Cost-saving Kitchen Hack

These days, the price of anything is enough to make your eyes pop out of your head. So we’re all for saving money on a carton of stock.

This recipe really stretches your ingredients far! And when you haven’t planned ahead to thaw out homemade stock from the freezer or to buy it from the store, this recipe means you can still enjoy a piping hot bowl of wonton soup.

wonton soup base

I can’t count the number of times that I’ve fallen back on this recipe when cooking quick lunches for the family, fixing an afternoon snack, or making a late night dinner for myself and Bill. I hope this recipe helps save you some time, money, and headache, just as it has for me! 

SHORTCUT Wonton Soup Base: Recipe Instructions

While your wontons are boiling, prepare your serving bowl. Add the light soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, chopped scallions, and white pepper. 

As desired, add the optional ingredients in to taste, like the cilantro, lard, dried shrimp flakes, mushroom powder, dark soy sauce, and chili oil. 

When the wontons are done cooking, add add the boiling water. (If you’re feeling super lazy, you can even use the water the wontons were cooked in—unless it is very starchy.) Also add the wontons.

shortcut wonton soup base

Stir, and season with salt to taste if desired. Serve!

  • Shortcut Wonton Soup Base
  • wonton in chinese soup spoon
5 from 4 votes

Shortcut Wonton Soup Base

This easy shortcut wonton soup base uses pantry ingredients to make a tasty, inexpensive soup for wontons when you don't have stock or broth.
by: Judy
Course:Soups
Cuisine:Chinese
Shortcut Wonton Soup Base
serves: 1
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Main Ingredients (for 1 serving):

Optional add-in's (for 1 serving):

  • 1 tablespoon cilantro (chopped)
  • 1 teaspoon lard
  • 1 pinch dried shrimp flakes
  • 1/4 teaspoon mushroom powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon dark soy sauce (optional)
  • chili oil (to taste)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • While your wontons are boiling, prepare your serving bowl. Into the bowl, add the light soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, chopped scallions, and white pepper.
  • As desired, add the optional ingredients in to taste, like the cilantro, lard, dried shrimp flakes, mushroom powder, dark soy sauce, and chili oil.
  • When the wontons are done cooking, add them to the bowl, and then add the boiling water (if you’re feeling super lazy, you can even use the water the wontons were cooked in—unless it is very starchy). Stir, and season with salt to taste if desired. Serve!

Tips & Notes:

Nutrition facts is for 1 serving of soup base only, including ALL optional add-ins. Does not include wontons. 

nutrition facts

Calories: 94kcal (5%) Carbohydrates: 4g (1%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 8g (12%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 4g Cholesterol: 16mg (5%) Sodium: 820mg (34%) Potassium: 49mg (1%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 87IU (2%) Vitamin C: 2mg (2%) Calcium: 34mg (3%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

12 Comments

  1. Sarahjane says

    5 stars
    I love so many of your recipes! Your Cantonese Wonton Noodle soup is my favorite. Just tried your husband’s Shanghai Shrimp and noodles with char sui pork. The very best recipe ever! Thank you for sharing your family’s expertise while making authentic tasting Chinese dishes do-able for folks like me.

    Reply

  2. Cathy says

    5 stars
    I love how all your recipes and instructions are authentic to a real Chinese family. Your recipes remind me so much of my grandmother’s great cooking. Thank you! Your simple broth for wonton was what my grandmother often did for wonton. To add flavor, she did use lard from Chinese roast pork (which she got from Chinatown deli) to the broth.

    Reply

  3. Raymond says

    5 stars
    I grew up using chicken broth for wontons so when my wife made this for me it kind of blew my mind how simple and tasty it was. Now it’s our go-to for a quick lunch or dinner. We always use the water the wontons were cooked in to get some extra flavor.

    Reply

  4. Gingercook Joan says

    I used to be able to buy these fantastic bouillon cubes by Telma; Israeli, concentrated low sodium. Now I always have jars of Better Than Bouillon in my fridge; makes great broth for pennies and in seconds.

    Reply

  5. Trish says

    My mom always made wonton soup base with green onions and ginger lightly sautéed then simmered for a few minutes. Sometimes there would be garlic but not always. It’s amazing what a fragrant broth you can get with just simple ingredients like you have done here. Thanks for the inspiration, I think I’ll make wonton soup this week!

    Reply

  6. Pamela Poon says

    5 stars
    Judy, thank you for this recipe. This is just what we did too when our food dollars did not stretch to meat or bones. More important, I am so glad to remember my heritage as the granddaughter of immigrants (some undocumented) who did everything they could to keep the family fed and healthy on very little money. I am so proud to be their descendant and so grateful for their sacrifices.

    Reply