Tilapia and Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry

Published:
By

This tilapia fish recipe kind of snuck up on me. It’s really simple to make and was my mom’s healthy, tasty, and no-fuss way of preparing those on-sale fillets that we had in the freezer. The first time my mom made it, I was like: “Hmm. This is kinda good!”

I’ll wait while you all go and re-watch Rush Hour…

Jokes aside…I quickly forgot about it until it showed up on the dinner table again. (Mind you, this was during the void that was high school, when I pretty much went to school, came home to do homework, showed my face at dinner, then went back upstairs to do more homework. Those were dark days…) From there, I started requesting it, and when I shipped off to college, I asked my mom for the recipe, being more than a little homesick for home-cooked meals.

Since then, it’s actually become one of my go-to “special” meals at school (read: anything that’s not salad or a reheated container of something my grandma sent me back to school with after a weekend visit), because not only is it easy to get cheap fillets of mild fish like tilapia, but the recipe is so simple that I can kind of just turn my brain off after a tiring day and have food on the table in about 30 minutes (not to sound too Rachel Ray-like, but hey! ‘Tis true.)

You can use pretty much any kind of fish you have on hand. It’s easiest if they’re already filleted, though. I made it at home recently for the blog. Here’s the recipe, just like ma used to make.

You’ll need:

In a bowl, add your tilapia pieces, soy sauce, wine, sesame oil, cornstarch, and a couple pinches of white pepper. Stir it together and set it aside to marinate while you’re chopping up the veg.

marinated tilapia

Take your soaked mushrooms and drain them.

wood-ear

Chop them roughly and cut the peppers into chunks…

mixed-chinese-vegetable

Slice the onion…

mixed-vegetable

Slice the scallions…it’s nice when you do it on a bit of a diagonal. It’ll make ya feel fancy.

mixed-vegetable-2

 

scallion

Then chop the garlic and peel/slice the ginger. A good way to peel ginger is to just scrape it with a spoon.

peeling-ginger

Once everything is prepared, put 3 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium heat. Fry the ginger for 1 minute. Here’s when you’re getting all the great flavor out into the oil.

ginger-frying

Then add the garlic and fry for another minute.

ginger-garlic

Add your sliced onion and stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes, cranking up the heat to medium-high.

ginger-garlic-onion

Add both peppers and stir-fry another minute.

vegetables-stir-frying

Turn the heat up to high and add the wood ears. Keep stirring for another 2 minutes.

wood-ear-mushrooms

Add the tilapia to the wok in one layer over the vegetables.

tilapia-mixed-vegetable

Add 1/3 cup water and cover the pan. Reduce the heat to medium low and steam the veggies and fish for 5-6 minutes, until the fish just turns opaque.

tilapia-mixed-vegetable-stirfry

Uncover the wok and crank the heat up to high again. Add the scallion and gently toss and stir everything together for another 2 minutes.

tilapia-mixed-vegetable-stir-fry

Plate and serve this healthy tilapia and mixed vegetable stir-fry!

fish-mixed-vegetable-stir-fry

 

Here’s the printable version:

5 from 3 votes

Fish & Mixed Vegetable Stir-fry

This fish and mixed vegetable stir-fry recipe is really simple to make and was my mom's healthy, tasty, and easy, no-fuss way of preparing fillets that we had in the freezer.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Fish and Seafood
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: fish & mixed vegetables
Servings: 4
Calories: 258kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Prep time accounts for soaking the mushrooms. Actual active prep time is more like 10 minutes. Huzzah! You can soak the wood ear mushrooms ahead of time and just store them in water in the fridge until you're ready to use them.
  • In a bowl, add your tilapia pieces, soy sauce, wine, sesame oil, cornstarch, and a couple pinches of white pepper. Stir it together and set it aside to marinate while you’re chopping up the veg.
  • Chop up your mushrooms, peppers, onion, scallions, and garlic. Peel and slice the ginger.
  • Once everything is prepared, put 3 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium heat. Fry the ginger for 1 minute. Then add the garlic and fry for another minute.
  • Add your sliced onion and stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes, cranking up the heat to medium-high.
  • Add both peppers and stir-fry another minute. Turn the heat up to high and add the wood ears. Keep stirring for another 2 minutes.
  • Add the fish to the wok in one layer over the vegetables. Add 1/3 cup water and cover the pan. Reduce the heat to medium low and steam the veggies and fish for 5-6 minutes, until the fish just turns opaque.
  • Uncover the wok and crank the heat up to high again. Add the scallion and gently toss and stir everything together for another 2 minutes. Plate and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 258kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 20g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 43mg | Sodium: 842mg | Potassium: 512mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 990IU | Vitamin C: 43.2mg | Calcium: 25mg | Iron: 1.2mg

 

17 Comments

  1. Aly Stratton says

    5 stars
    This was a stupendous recipe…..we loved it. Made it with fresh cod and served it over fresh noodles purchased in the Asian section of our local Central Market, Poulsbo, WA Hardly any left overs and we are only two. I will likely served it for guests! Thank you

    Reply

      • Paul Kern says

        5 stars
        Thank you Judy. The fish is so tender and moist with this quick steam method, that this recipe has worked itself into the regular rotation for the family (3 boys, 2 girls). I found it a challenge to mix the noodles with the rice vermicelli noodles without the fish falling apart (the younger kids liked it that way, actually, because they cannot see the fish pieces), so making this over rice solves that problem!

        Reply

          • Paul Kern says

            5 stars
            I’ll try Flounder next … so far I’ve only ventured out to try Tilapia and Midwest Whitefish.* I did find another workaround that works every time — rice instead of noodles, so no mixing and the results are much closer to your photo finishes: https://goo.gl/photos/sp6AssZN6Mu2YJLB9

            *So today I looked up Whitefish and found it’s actually a category of many fish, including Tilapia and as well a sablefish called Flounder that we of course see often in restaurants around the US as Fish & Chips — who knew the two were related! That writeup mentioned that because I’m living on the great lakes (suburb of Chicago, so on Lake Michigan), odds are our Whitefish is actually a fish specific to the US Great Lakes called “Coregonus clupeaformus”. This is much too complicated, s I’ll look for Flounder and continue to stick to proven advice from your family and others!!

  3. Ginger pill says

    Hello jst wanted to gkve you a quick heads up. Thhe words in your post seem
    to be running off thee screen in Ie. I’m not sure
    if this is a format issue or something to do with internet browser
    compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.
    The design and style lookk grat though! Hope you get the issue solved soon.
    Kudos

    Reply

      • Penny says

        Thanks Bill! The recipe was delicious even without using a wok. I added black pepper to the recipe and will omit the water next time I cook it.
        Keep the recipes coming – I love the variety of recipes on your site.

        Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hahaha yeah, it is larger than your average wok. We’ve had it forever. A LOT of meals have been cooked in that wok over the last thirty years, give or take a decade. I’ve been using it lately because it’s the family wok in our house, but when it comes time to move out (and there WILL come a time, SOON I hope), I’ll be in the same boat. We’re hoping to do a post on wok shopping!

      Reply

