The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Tilapia and Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry

Tilapia and Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry

Kaitlin
28 Comments
This tilapia fish recipe kind of snuck up on me. It’s really simple to make and was my mom’s healthy, tasty, and no-fuss way of preparing those on-sale fillets that we had in the freezer. The first time my mom made it, I was like: “Hmm. This is kinda good!”


I’ll wait while you all go and re-watch Rush Hour…

Jokes aside…I quickly forgot about it until it showed up on the dinner table again. (Mind you, this was during the void that was high school, when I pretty much went to school, came home to do homework, showed my face at dinner, then went back upstairs to do more homework. Those were dark days…) From there, I started requesting it, and when I shipped off to college, I asked my mom for the recipe, being more than a little homesick for home-cooked meals.

Since then, it’s actually become one of my go-to “special” meals at school (read: anything that’s not salad or a reheated container of something my grandma sent me back to school with after a weekend visit), because not only is it easy to get cheap fillets of mild fish like tilapia, but the recipe is so simple that I can kind of just turn my brain off after a tiring day and have food on the table in about 30 minutes (not to sound too Rachel Ray-like, but hey! ‘Tis true.)

You can use pretty much any kind of fish you have on hand. It’s easiest if they’re already filleted, though. I made it at home recently for the blog. Here’s the recipe, just like ma used to make.

Recipe Instructions

In a bowl, add your tilapia pieces, soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, cornstarch, and a couple pinches of white pepper. Stir it together and set it aside to marinate while you’re chopping up the veg.

marinated tilapia

Take your soaked wood ear mushrooms and drain them.

wood-ear

Chop them roughly and cut the bell peppers and long hot green pepper into chunks…

mixed-chinese-vegetable

Slice the onion…

mixed-vegetable

Slice the scallions…it’s nice when you do it on a bit of a diagonal. It’ll make ya feel fancy.

mixed-vegetable-2

scallion

Then chop the garlic and peel/slice the ginger. A good way to peel ginger is to just scrape it with a spoon.

peeling-ginger

Once everything is prepared, put 3 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium heat. Fry the ginger for 1 minute. Here’s when you’re getting all the great flavor out into the oil.

ginger-frying

Then add the garlic and fry for another minute.

ginger-garlic

Add your sliced onion and stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes, cranking up the heat to medium-high.

ginger-garlic-onion

Add both peppers and stir-fry another minute.

vegetables-stir-frying

Turn the heat up to high and add the wood ears. Keep stirring for another 2 minutes.

wood-ear-mushrooms

Add the tilapia to the wok in one layer over the vegetables.

tilapia-mixed-vegetable

Add 1/3 cup water and cover the pan. Reduce the heat to medium low and steam the veggies and fish for 5-6 minutes, until the fish just turns opaque.

tilapia-mixed-vegetable-stirfry

Uncover the wok and crank the heat up to high again. Add the scallion and gently toss and stir everything together for another 2 minutes.

tilapia-mixed-vegetable-stir-fry

Plate and serve this healthy tilapia and mixed vegetable stir-fry!

fish-mixed-vegetable-stir-fry

Here’s the printable version:

4.84 from 6 votes

Fish & Mixed Vegetable Stir-fry

This fish and mixed vegetable stir-fry recipe is really simple to make and was my mom's healthy, tasty, and easy, no-fuss way of preparing fillets that we had in the freezer.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Fish and Seafood
Cuisine:Chinese
Fish fillets stir-fried with mixed vegetables
serves: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 tilapia fillets (about 12 ounces/340g, cut into 2-3-inch pieces)
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • ¼ cup shaoxing wine
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • ground white pepper
  • 1 cup dried wood ear mushrooms (soaked in cold water for 1-2 hours, chopped roughly)
  • 1 red bell pepper (cut into chunks)
  • 1 long hot green pepper (cut into chunks)
  • 1 small onion (thinly sliced)
  • 2 scallions (sliced)
  • 2 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • 1 inch piece ginger (peeled and sliced into rounds)
  • (vegetable oil)
  • 1/3 cup water

Instructions

  • Prep time accounts for soaking the mushrooms. Actual active prep time is more like 10 minutes. Huzzah! You can soak the wood ear mushrooms ahead of time and just store them in water in the fridge until you're ready to use them.
  • In a bowl, add your tilapia pieces, soy sauce, wine, sesame oil, cornstarch, and a couple pinches of white pepper. Stir it together and set it aside to marinate while you’re chopping up the veg.
  • Chop up your mushrooms, peppers, onion, scallions, and garlic. Peel and slice the ginger.
  • Once everything is prepared, put 3 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium heat. Fry the ginger for 1 minute. Then add the garlic and fry for another minute.
  • Add your sliced onion and stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes, cranking up the heat to medium-high.
  • Add both peppers and stir-fry another minute. Turn the heat up to high and add the wood ears. Keep stirring for another 2 minutes.
  • Add the fish to the wok in one layer over the vegetables. Add 1/3 cup water and cover the pan. Reduce the heat to medium low and steam the veggies and fish for 5-6 minutes, until the fish just turns opaque.
  • Uncover the wok and crank the heat up to high again. Add the scallion and gently toss and stir everything together for another 2 minutes. Plate and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 258kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 14g (5%) Protein: 20g (40%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Cholesterol: 43mg (14%) Sodium: 842mg (35%) Potassium: 512mg (15%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 990IU (20%) Vitamin C: 43.2mg (52%) Calcium: 25mg (3%) Iron: 1.2mg (7%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

