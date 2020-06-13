The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Thai Basil Pork Belly

Thai Basil Pork Belly

Published: Last Updated:
By 2 Comments

Thai Basil Pork Belly, thewoksoflife.com

Thai basil pork belly is one of those incredibly simple, delicious recipes that offers a huge bang for your buck. 

With just 10 ingredients and 15 minutes, you’ll have a restaurant quality meal. Put some rice on to cook, saute a simple green vegetable, and dinner’s on the table.

My Introduction to Thai Basil Pork Belly

I first had Thai basil pork belly at a Thai restaurant in Honolulu, Opal Thai. We arrived at the restaurant just in time to get seated before their afternoon closing. The dining room was clearing out, and the owner actually came over to our table for a conversation. He asked us about our experience with Thai food, our spice preferences, and what we were *planning* on ordering. 

He then asked if it’d be ok for him to surprise us with some dishes of his choice. We agreed, and that’s how this magical dish landed on my plate. I’d had other Thai basil dishes before, but there was something about this version with luscious, crispy pork belly that took it to the next level.

At my first bite, I knew I wouldn’t be able to wait for a trip to Hawaii to eat it again. I’ll always be grateful to that chef/restaurant owner, who shares his food and culture so openly, and challenges his clientele to try something new. 

Thai Basil Pork Belly Stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com

One of Our Favorite Ingredients

If you’ve been a Woks of Life reader for a while, you know we love our Thai basil. And you do too! Our Thai Basil Chicken, Thai Basil Beef, and Vegan Thai Basil Stir-fry are all some of our most popular recipes. 

Thai basil is a magical ingredient. It can instantly pump up the flavor of any protein or vegetable. Supported by some garlic, chilies, sugar, soy sauce, fish sauce, and oyster sauce, it creates a veritable symphony of distinctive flavor and texture. 

This Thai basil pork belly recipe is modeled after our past Thai basil recipes, which isn’t a knock against it. It just goes to show that this formula can be applied to just about anything and made into a delicious dish. This pork belly version, however, is particularly special in my opinion! 

Thai basil pork belly ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Vs. Holy Basil

You can use Thai basil OR holy basil in this recipe. While “krapow” dishes like this are traditionally made with holy basil, Thai basil is more commonly available in Asian grocery stores here in the U.S. 

Holy basil has a slightly more medicinal, clove-y flavor. While grow it in our garden for stir-fries, we understand it can be hard to come by otherwise. 

We also understand that you may not have an Asian market near you selling fresh herbs and produce like Thai basil. If you’re wondering, “can I use regular basil?” I have to run counter to the food purists out there and say yes, you can. 

The flavor will be different––not as strong or distinctive as Thai basil or holy basil––but it will still be tasty. Better than denying yourself this dish, I say! 

Thai Basil Pork Belly: Recipe Instructions

In a wok over medium heat, add the oil, garlic, and chilies. Cook for 1 minute. Crank up the heat to high, and add the pork belly. Stir-fry until caramelized and a little crisp, 2 minutes. 

Garlic, Chilies, Pork Belly in wok, thewoksoflife.com

Add the sugar, fish sauce, oyster sauce, and soy sauces. Stir-fry for 1 minute, and add the basil.

Adding Thai Basil To Stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry until the basil is wilted.

Thai Basil Pork Belly stir-fry in wok, thewoksoflife.com

Serve immediately.

Thai Basil Pork Belly Recipe, thewoksoflife.com

Serving Thai basil pork belly with rice, thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Pork Belly, thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Pork Belly, thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe

Thai Basil Pork Belly

Thai basil pork belly is a simple, bang-for-your-buck restaurant quality meal, requiring just 10 ingredients and 15 minutes. Just serve with rice and a veg!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time15 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Thai
Keyword: thai basil pork belly
Servings: 4
Calories: 563kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a wok over medium heat, add the oil, garlic, and chilies. Cook for 1 minute. Crank up the heat to high, and add the pork belly. Stir-fry until caramelized and a little crisp, 2 minutes.
  • Add the sugar, fish sauce, oyster sauce, and soy sauces. Stir-fry for 1 minute, and add the basil. Stir-fry until the basil is wilted. Serve immediately.

Notes

Note: You can use either skin-on or skinless pork belly for this dish. I used skin-on pork belly. 

Nutrition

Calories: 563kcal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 64g | Saturated Fat: 23g | Cholesterol: 75mg | Sodium: 888mg | Potassium: 383mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 796IU | Vitamin C: 52mg | Calcium: 33mg | Iron: 1mg

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Crispy Duck Wrap
Ji Dan Bing: The Chinese Breakfast of Champions
Grandpa's Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments

  1. Wendy says

    Hi Woks of Life Gang!

    I love pork belly but I try not to have it very often just because we know how healthy it is. LOL. And when I was scrolling through, I noticed how lean the pork belly is and then saw on your recipe note: ‘lean pork belly’. Normally, I have to look for one pretty hard in the pork belly section. Is that what you do or is there another method that you go about at it?

    This recipe looks delicious. I can’t wait to try it.

    Best,
    Wendy

    Reply

    • Jasmine says

      Hi Wendy, I use the thinly sliced pork belly that you would use for Korean BBQ or like a hot pot. They’re usually sold in the Asian market in the hot pot/Korean BBQ meat section.

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables