The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Travel » 10 Things to Do in Oahu Off the Beaten Path

10 Things to Do in Oahu Off the Beaten Path

Published: Last Updated:
By 1 Comment

Queen's Bath on Moku Nui, thewoksoflife.com

Most Oahu travelers know about Waikiki, Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor, and Hanauma Bay. But what are some of the best things to do in Oahu off the beaten path?

Traveling to Oahu

Hawaii is one of the world’s most beautiful places. It has also become one of the few destinations I will travel to again and again. I’ve had the good fortune of traveling to Hawaii three times, with a multi-island family trip years ago and a cousins’ trip to Maui last year.

When my boyfriend Justin (Justin also LOVES Hawaii and has an undisguised ambition to make it our permanent home one day) and I looked to visit Hawaii again in March, we decided to spend it on Oahu, to better get to know the island and explore parts of it that were a bit off the beaten path.

For us, “off the beaten path” is exactly how Oahu should be experienced, as it is Hawaii’s most populated island. Popular tourist sights like Hanauma Bay, Waikiki, and Pearl Harbor fill up early and fast (we’re talkin’ like, 8:00 AM), and crowded parking lots and beaches are ubiquitous. We had both already experienced those big tourist sites on past trips, so we skipped them this time.

That’s why I decided to do a quick post about some of the best things to do in Oahu that might be a little less heavily trafficked, but just as worthwhile.

10 Things to Do in Oahu Off the Beaten Path

1. Take H3 to the Windward Side of Oahu

Many tourists choose to stay on the south shore of the island, in and around the hustle and bustle of Honolulu, Waikiki Beach, and Oahu’s largest resorts, hotels, shops, and restaurants.

Even if you choose to stay in that area, take a car and drive what we thought was Oahu’s most beautiful highway, H3, to the windward side of the island.

Driving on Oahu H3, thewoksoflife.com

You’ll cut through lush, green mountains and be rewarded with a view of the ocean.

Oahu H3 tunnels, thewoksoflife.com

Oahu H3 ocean view, thewoksoflife.com

This side of Oahu also has some of its most beautiful beaches, including Lanikai Beach and Kailua Beach Park. These beaches do get crowded early, so get there in the morning.

(Also pay attention to street parking signs and make sure you’re parking in the right direction on two lane roads––we saw countless tourists get ticketed for parking in the wrong direction because they didn’t realize that some streets were not one-way.)

We stayed on the windward side, in an Airbnb in Kaneohe. If touristy areas are not your vibe, we highly recommend staying in Kaneohe or Kailua! Just look at the view of Kaneohe Bay from our bedroom:

View from Kaneohe Airbnb, thewoksoflife.com

And this one from the balcony at sunrise:

Sunrise view of Kaneohe Bay, thewoksoflife.com

2. Kayak to the Mokes

My favorite day on the entire trip was what I now call “kayaking day.” We rented kayaks from a company called Kailua Beach Adventures, walking distance from Kailua Beach Park, where you could launch your kayak and head to “the Mokes,” or Na Mokulua, two islets off the coast.

Despite not being a huge tourist attraction like Hanauma Bay, this is a relatively popular activity among adventurous travelers, so plan to get there early.

We headed out at 9 AM, before stopping at a local deli and grocery store (Kalapawai Market) for some provisions.

Kalapawai Market deli counter, thewoksoflife.com

Hawaii water and snacks, thewoksoflfie.com

Justin and I got a tandem kayak, and headed for “the twin islands” on our own, but there are also guided tours if you’d like more help launching your kayak, navigating the waves, etc.

Kailua Beach Adventures has a pretty good safety video that you’re required to watch before heading out––make sure to be safe and go with a guide if you’re not confident!

Kayaking to the Mokes, thewoksoflife.com

When we arrived at the larger of the two islets, Moku Nui, there were already several other kayaks there, but there was enough room for everyone.

Beach on Moku Nui, thewoksoflife.com

We had our well-earned snack after the hour and a half of paddling we’d done to get there (remember to pack out your trash!).

Sandwich and Maui onion potato chips, thewoksoflife.com

And then we explored the island, including the rocky coast…

Coast of Moku Nui, thewoksoflife.com

And the Queen’s Bath:

Queen's Bath on Moku Nui, thewoksoflife.com

We even saw wildlife, like this Hawaiian monk seal, napping on the beach, quite oblivious to all the kayaks.

Hawaiian Monk Seal, thewoksoflife.com

We also saw many birds, crustaceans, and even sea turtles swimming alongside our kayak on the way back.

Crab in Hawaii, thewoksoflife.com

After our day on the water, we picked up a tasty dinner from Local Boy Sushi in Kaneohe…

Local Boy Sushi, Kaneohe, thewoksoflife.com

And ate it with a view of the bay in the Airbnb. A perfect day.

Local Boy Sushi kalbi and ahi, thewoksoflife.com

3. Marvel at Islamic Art at Shangri La

One of my must-see sights on Oahu was the home of heiress Doris Duke. I share a love of old homes and architecture with my mom and sister (and my dad who’s usually happy to tag along). We knew of Shangri La from visits to Doris Duke’s estate in Newport, Rhode Island, and her farm in Hillsborough, NJ.

But her incredible home on Oahu, which we’d only seen in pictures, was definitely a highlight of the trip. Be sure to book tickets to this tour early (tours are run by the Honolulu Museum of Art, and tickets include both the tour and access to the museum).

Shangri La Doris Duke, thewoksoflife.com

Shangri La hallways, thewoksoflife.com

We snagged the last 2 tickets available the date of our departure, booking them the day we arrived, i.e. a week in advance). Try booking a couple weeks to a month in advance.

Because let me tell you. It’s worth the visit. Doris Duke was an avid collector of very high quality Islamic art, and she masterfully integrated it into the home’s design.

Just look at this gorgeous living room:

Doris Duke Shangri La living room, thewoksoflife.com

This insane bathroom:

Shangri La Doris Duke Master Bathroom, thewoksoflife.com

And the beautiful grounds and pool house, right on the water:

Shangri La Oahu, thewoksoflife.com

Shangri La Backyard, thewoksoflife.com

Shangri La Pool House, thewoksoflife.com

Shangri La Garden, thewoksoflife.com

4. Sample Hawaiian Classics at Helena’s

One of the reasons I keep going back to Hawaii is quite simply, the food. At Helena’s Hawaiian Food in Honolulu, you can get a crash course in some Hawaiian classics done right, including dishes like lau lau (pork steamed in taro leaves), kalbi ribs, kalua pork, mac salad, and poi.

It’s a wondrous mashup of many different cultures, and it’s part of what makes Hawaii so special.

5. Visit a Botanical Garden

There are several very quiet, lovely botantical gardens on the island, including two that we visited: Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden and Koko Crater Botanical Garden.

If you’re looking to really get away from the crowds and just be in nature for a while, we’d highly recommend you make a stop at these gardens!

Ho'omaluhia Botanical Garden View, thewoksoflife.com

Plumeria Flowers on Tree, thewoksoflife.com

Hawaiian hibiscus flower, thewoksoflife.com

6. Pick Up Fresh Fruit at the Farmer’s Market

You have to pick up some fresh fruit––papaya, pineapple, mangoes, apple bananas––while in Hawaii. One of the best places to do that is at a farmer’s market!

We actually went to two farmer’s markets in our time on Oahu––the KCC (Kapi’olani Community College) Saturday farmer’s market, and a smaller market on South King Street in Honolulu.

You can pick up local specialties like lilikoi (passion fruit) pie, fresh juices, fruit, prepared foods, and more. We definitely recommend the KCC farmer’s market, as it’s the biggest one (the smaller one was a little underwhelming), but again, get there early, because it’s gained quite the following.

Honolulu Farmer's Market, thewoksoflife.com

Honolulu Farmer's Market Juice, thewoksoflife.com

7. Spend Half a Day at Makapu’u

Our favorite beach on Oahu was Makapu’u. It’s not exactly a family/swimming beach in the winter months––the waves were large, and they broke very fast. Lifeguards were there to make sure that only experienced bodysurfers with fins were in the water. 

Nevertheless, it’s a beautiful beach with a cliff to one side that makes it feel secluded. After you do the very popular Makapu’u Lighthouse hike at sunrise, make a stop at this beach just to enjoy the sun and watch the waves.

Makapu'u Lighthouse Hike, thewoksoflife.com

View from Makapu'u, thewoksoflife.com

8. Learn Some Hawaiian History (Bishop Museum, Iolani Palace, Hawaii Plantation Village)

While it may seem kind of lame to go to a museum while in paradise, we really appreciated the Hawaiian history we learned at three different stops:

1. The Bishop Museum (Hawaii’s state museum of cultural and natural history)

Bishop Museum hall, thewoksoflife.com

Bishop Museum Interior, thewoksoflife.com

2. Iolani Palace (the royal residence of Hawaiian monarchs)

Iolani Palace, thewoksoflife.com

Wearing shoecovers at Iolani Palace, thewoksoflife.com

3. Hawaii’s Plantation Village Museum (a historical reproduction of a sugar plantation, where you could see how different groups of immigrants, like the Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, etc. lived on these plantations in the early 1900s)

Hawaii Planation Village outside, thewoksoflife.com

Reproduction of 1900s sugar plantation home on Oahu, thewoksoflife.com

Hawaii Plantation Village tour, thewoksoflife.com

There were very few tourists at any of these places when we visited, and it was almost like we had each of those places to ourselves. These are also great rainy day activities, perhaps with the exception of Hawaii’s Plantation Village, which is mostly outdoors.

9. Byodo In Temple

Byodo In Temple is a Buddhist temple that was dedicated to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Japanese immigrants’ arrival in Hawaii.

It’s a replica of a nine centuries’ old temple in Kyoto, Japan. The temple is located in a cemetery/memorial park, which may turn off some tourists, but with the temple in foreground and Oahu’s dramatic green mountains as a backdrop, it’s a worthy stop.

Byodo In Temple, Oahu, thewoksoflife.com

Black Swan at Byodo In, thewoksoflife.com

Byodo In Temple Gardens, thewoksoflife.com

10. Go In Search of Good Food

It’s probably unsurprising to readers that one of our primary objectives this trip was to find and eat delicious food. We filled up on fish, sampled local dessert delights like Leonard’s Malasadas (Portuguese donuts), and never missed a meal.

Dat Cajun Guy food, thewoksoflife.com
Fried fish plate with jambalaya and cole slaw at “Dat Cajun Guy” in Haleiwa. It was simultaneously surprising and fitting to find delicious cajun food on the North shore of Oahu.
Dat Cajun Guy Red Beans and Rice, thewoksoflife.com
Red beans and rice with a side of sausage. It was delicious.
Leonard's Malasadas Mobile, thewoksoflife.com
Waiting for donuts at Leonard’s Malasadas Mobile in a random strip mall parking lot.
Haupia and Custard Malasadas, thewoksoflife.com
We ordered custard and haupia (coconut) donuts.
Leonard's Malasadas classic plain donut, thewoksoflife.com
But our favorite was the pillowy, plain yeast donut.
Ahi Assassins Poke, thewoksoflife.com
Poke at Ahi Assassins was the best we sampled on the island (and we ate a lot of poke).
Sarah eating poke in the car, thewoksoflife.com
There were no tables, so naturally, we devoured it in the parking lot.

For videos and more from the trip, check out the Hawaii story highlight on The Woks of Life Instagram.

Know of more places to visit on Oahu that are off the beaten path? Let us know in the comments!

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment

Make Your Own Chinese Bakery Favorites!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables