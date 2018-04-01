The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup: In an Instant Pot or On the Stove

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup: In an Instant Pot or On the Stove

Published: Last Updated:
By 254 Comments

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Today we have two really really exciting things to talk about. Thing #1: Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup, a recipe that has long weighed on our minds. Thing #2: Instant Pot and the start of our journey with this beloved and much-hyped kitchen sensation.

First, Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup. It’s delicious–tender beef, a rich and slightly spicy broth, fresh noodles, a little bok choy, and that absolutely necessary fistful of Chinese pickled mustard greens and fresh scallions and cilantro. The result is a perfectly orchestrated bowl of spicy, savory, fresh, salty deliciousness. Go on, drool on your keyboard. It happens.

BUT. Despite my love for Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup and how simple and iconic it is, recipes always seemed incredibly complicated and intimidating to me–making the broth, figuring out the balance of infinite spices, getting that tender beef–where do you start? It was just one of those foods where, when I wanted it, I went out and paid someone else to make it, or convinced myself that I was actually craving something else.

Enter the INSTANT POT. We have many friends and Woks of Life readers who have remarked upon the magic capable with the Instant Pot, but also equal numbers who were somewhat quizzical about this trendy kitchen gadget. A friend of mine finally convinced me to buy one, and I thought no better way to test it out than with a traditional pressure cooker performance test: braised beef, specifically…Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup.

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Getting beef to tender perfection for beef noodle soup has been a culinary challenge that has long plagued me. Add the need to make a rich and delicious broth to the equation, and I’m pretty ready to crawl away and boil up a pack of instant ramen instead. So, I know you’re asking–what’s the right cut, AND do you need bones to make the stock?

If you ask my mom, my dad, and my sister about the best cut of beef for noodle soup, they will undoubtedly tell you to look for a fatty cut of beef chuck. The trouble with beef chuck is that it can be tough to find a piece that’s marbled enough to yield consistently good results. (There was a very heated phone call in the middle of our Chinese grocery store, during which we all debated the merits of various cuts of beef. If only y’all knew the number of family squabbles we’ve endured for this blog…)

For me, it’s all about the beef shank––it’s fatty and has the added bonus of delicious tendon shot through it. Problem? It takes a looong time to tenderize on the stovetop––at least 3 hours of low simmering. But with an Instant Pot pressure cooker? GET AFTER IT. The best part? NO BONES NEEDED. The nature of this recipe is that the beef infuses the broth with plenty of flavor, and the spices and sauces round out the flavor. No need for hard-to-find bones. Just saved you an annoying conversation with your local meat department!

We’ve heard storied things about what the Instant Pot is capable of doing, but never quiiite believed in them until making this Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup. The active time of getting all the ingredients into the Instant Pot breezed by. Add water, close the lid, and walk away. No sweating over whether or not your beef is tenderizing or your soup is boiling down to nothing. When we opened up the lid, the result was a rich, dark broth, and beef shank that practically fell apart when you picked it up with your chopsticks. ~Magic.~

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Our minds are already racing with more ways to make Asian favorites and Chinese classics with the Instant Pot, so look out for more recipes in the coming days! (Note: This post was not sponsored by Instant Pot. We went out and bought one just to try it like everyone else out there!)

And if you’re looking for other beef noodle soup recipes, we have some favorites elsewhere on the blog, no instant pot needed: Braised Beef Noodle Soup (红烧牛肉面), Lanzhou Beef Noodle Soup, and Bo Kho: Spicy Vietnamese Beef Stew with Noodles. Of course, if you’d like to use the Instant Pot to make any of these other recipes, they can be adapted! We also have instructions below on how to make this recipe without an instant pot. 

But for now, let’s talk about this Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup.

You’ll need:

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Boil enough water in a pot to boil all of your beef. Once the water is boiling, add the beef. Let it come back up to a boil, and boil for 1 minute. Strain in a colander and rinse thoroughly with fresh water to remove any impurities.

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Next, in your instant pot, turn on the saute setting. Add the oil, crushed ginger, garlic, scallions, and onions in that order.

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir to lightly caramelize. Let the onion turn translucent. Add the tomato and dried chilies.

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the meat to the pot. Then add the tomato paste, spicy bean paste, sugar, soy sauce, and Shaoxing wine. Mix thoroughly.

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Pour 8 cups of water into the instant pot. Add the spice packet. The instant pot should be filled to the 10-cup line; it shouldn’t be more than ⅔ of the way full per safety instructions. Our instant pot is the largest size (8 quarts); if yours is smaller, you can halve the recipe accordingly.

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Close the lid of the instant pot, and make sure you have your vent set so it is not venting. Cook for 100 minutes on the aromatic meat stew setting. If you don’t have an instant pot, you can use a regular pot on the stove, but instead, cook the soup on a low simmer for 3 hours.  

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

When the instant pot timer is up, carefully release the pressure valve (wear an oven mitt, so you don’t scald yourself!). Boil some noodles per package instructions…

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

and in the last minute or two of the noodles cooking, throw your bok choy in and blanch until just tender.

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Serve each bowl of Taiwanese beef noodle soup with a serving of noodles, a few stalks of bok choy, and generous sprinklings of finely minced cilantro, scallions, and Chinese pickled mustard greens.

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Pro tip, buy the pre-seasoned spicy mustard greens and you can use them straight out of the package.

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

If you are using the non-spicy version (from a can, for example), chop and saute with a little oil, a few chopped dried red chilies, and a pinch of sugar.

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Enjoy this one!

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (Instant Pot), by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.8 from 59 votes

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup: In an Instant Pot or On the Stove

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup is a perfect orchestration of tender beef, a rich and slightly spicy broth, fresh noodles, a little bok choy, and that absolutely necessary fistful of Chinese pickled mustard greens and fresh scallions and cilantro.
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time2 hrs
Total Time2 hrs 30 mins
Course: Noodles
Cuisine: Taiwanese/Chinese
Keyword: taiwanese beef noodle soup
Servings: 10
Calories: 435kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

To create your own spice sachet, tie up the following ingredients in cheesecloth:

Instructions

  • Boil enough water in a pot to boil all of your beef. Once the water is boiling, add the beef. Let it come back up to a boil, and boil for 1 minute. Strain in a colander and rinse thoroughly with fresh water to remove any impurities.
  • Next, in your instant pot, turn on the saute setting. Add the oil, crushed ginger, garlic, scallions, and onions in that order. Stir to lightly caramelize. Let the onion turn translucent. Add the tomato and dried chilies.
  • Next, add the meat to the pot. Then add the tomato paste, spicy bean paste, sugar, soy sauce, and Shaoxing wine, and mix thoroughly.
  • Pour 8 cups of water into the instant pot. Add the spice packet. The instant pot should be filled to the 10-cup line; it shouldn’t be more than ⅔ of the way full per safety instructions. Our instant pot is the largest size (8 quarts); if yours is smaller, you can halve the recipe accordingly.
  • Close the lid of the instant pot, and make sure you have your vent set so it is not venting. Cook for 100 minutes on the aromatic meat stew setting. If you don’t have an instant pot, you can use a regular pot on the stove, but instead, cook the soup on a low simmer for 3-4 hours.
  • When the instant pot timer is up, carefully release the pressure valve (wear an oven mitt, so you don’t scald yourself!). Boil some noodles per package instructions, and in the last minute or two of the noodles cooking, throw your bok choy in and blanch until just tender.
  • Serve each bowl of Taiwanese beef noodle soup with a serving of noodles, a few stalks of bok choy, and generous sprinklings of finely minced cilantro, scallions, and Chinese pickled mustard greens. Pro tip, buy the pre-seasoned spicy mustard greens and you can use them straight out of the package. If you are using the non-spicy version (from a can, for example), chop and saute with a little oil, a few chopped dried red chilies, and a pinch of sugar.

Nutrition

Calories: 435kcal | Carbohydrates: 57g | Protein: 31g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 32mg | Sodium: 981mg | Potassium: 732mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 10g | Vitamin A: 290IU | Vitamin C: 4.6mg | Calcium: 68mg | Iron: 3.5mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Twice Cooked Pork - Restaurant Style
Stir-fried Shrimp and Eggs (虾仁炒蛋)
Frozen White Peach Mango Margaritas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

254 Comments

  1. Michelle SinYee says

    I love this recipe, there are so much flavour in this soup and it’s as good as the one i can get from Taiwanese Restaurant here.

    Also, i’m just using 500 grams of beef shank and I’ve only cooked them for 40mins in my pressure cooker and the meat turned out to be soft and tender.

    Thank you for the great recipe! :)

    Reply

  2. joshua knechtel says

    I am not super picky, but I have found that neither I nor my girlfriend like Sichuan Pepper. It isn’t awful, but it detracts from the recipes I’ve tried. Can I simply omit, or should I sub in something else?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Joshua, sounds like you have some really good quality Sichuan peppercorns, and they can be overpowering. You can halve the quantity, or reduce it even further, but you should not omit it because it adds a tasty “dimension” to dishes.

      Reply

  3. Amy huh says

    5 stars
    This recipe looks amazing!!
    If I am making this for kids who cannot eat spicy – is there anything I should substitute if I am taking out the chili and the spicy bean paste?

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hey Amy, no substitutions there at first instinct–you could try putting in some regular non spicy sweet bean paste, but I think there should still be plenty of flavor if you nix the spice factor. Good luck!

      Reply

    • Michele says

      If you search recipes for “Qing Dun Niu Rou Mian,” that is the clear beef noodle soup. My family is Taiwanese, and my mom makes that version for the kiddos. You would just leave out the tomato, tomato paste, spicy seasonings, AND spice packet. It’s more of a consomme, but is yummy in its own right. It gets more of its flavor from the ginger and onions.

      Reply

  4. Jessica says

    100 minutes???? In a pressure cooker? No way that’s way too long. I’ve cooked this at least 50 times since I’ve had my cooker and never do over 30 minutes.

    Reply

    • David Buckley says

      5 stars
      Hello, Jessica and super thanks to this blog because I made this and it was SOOOO good! BUT, you, Jessica, are right: At least for the Instant Pot, 100 minutes would be waaaay too long!

      I always read the comments and so I did 45 minutes and then 20 minutes natural release and it was PERFECT. I might try a little shorter next time.

      Kaitlin, in the recipe, you say “Cook for 100 minutes on the aromatic meat stew setting.” I don’t have that setting…where is it? I just did manual high pressure and worked great.

      I have signed up for your blog and I never do that so big respect!

      David

      Reply

      • Kaitlin says

        Hi David, thanks for the tip, we’ll have to try it with less time, as with 100 minutes, we thought that our results were pretty superb.

        The “meat stew” setting is under “soup broth.” Note that we didn’t use the high pressure manual setting, which some folks might be doing with shorter time. All this crowdsourced testing and learning on the Instant Pot is super helpful though! Next time we make this, we’ll have to give it a try with the modified cooking time suggestion. :)

        Reply

        • David Buckley says

          Hi, all. I made it again and just, still, so, so good. I do 45 minutes on manual high pressure, then 20 minutes natural release, a little more when I forget.

          Also, the entire recipe fits fine in a 6 Qt. IP.

          Also, adding the star anise and bay leaves when using store bought lu bao (spice packet) is important as another commenter recommended. And, since I am blessed to have a stash, next time I am going to add Sichuan peppercorns and if I can find cheesecloth, make my own lu bao!

          Thank you all for this great source of cuisine and comfort in our crazy time.

          David

          Reply

  5. E says

    My husband and I made this a couple weeks ago (with the 45 min + 20 min natural release suggested in comments) and loved it! We’re both Taiwanese-American, and we head back to Taiwan every year or so to visit extended family, so we’re no stranger to the authentic stuff. It’s stupidly hard to find a decent beef noodle soup in restaurants in the States, and this is so easy for novice cooks that we don’t think we’ll bother looking for it again!

    My favorite part of a good bowl of noodles in Taiwan is the tendon, and I always order it with at least half tendon. So one question: if I wanted to sub in beef tendon for half the meat, how should I change the cook time, if at all?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Elaine, I don’t believe you’d need to change the cook time if you added tendon to the stew. Just follow the recipe as written. Let us know how it goes if you do try it!

      Reply

  6. Geebz says

    5 stars
    I loved this. We made this for my birthday tonight and it was a hit all around. We have a great new Asian market so I don’t have to drive an hour out of town to get an ingredient like pickled mustard greens. My son LOVED this soup and the kick of the spice and pepper in it. I felt a bit sick and nasally and this chased it right out of me. I’m a huge fan of the site and now I have another winter staple to keep me good and warm and healthy.

    Reply

  7. Alice Huang says

    I’ve made this Taiwanese beef noodle soup 4 times now and it does not disappoint!!!! I’m Taiwanese myself and I love TW beef noodle soup so i was so happy when I found this recipe for the instant pot!

    A couple of tips I would recommend:

    -I buy 3 lbs of bone in organic dry aged beef shanks from my butcher and cut up the beef into two inch chunks but I also browned the bones in the instapot prior to sautéing the ginger, garlic, scallions and onions. I add them back to the Ip with the meat as the marrow is delicious in the soup

    -making your own spice pack is the way to go as it’s super aromatic plus you can reuse the spices the next time you make this recipe

    -I went through the comments the first time I was about to make this and a lot of ppl seem to cook this recipe on pressure cook for 45 mins and natural release on 20 mins and that really works great! Beef comes out super tender ?

    -I skim off the impurities from the water I cooked the beef in and actually use that instead of just water.

    -I also strain the soup after as the tomatoes and onions really break down in the soup and it makes it less stringy

    I’ve made this for my Taiwanese parents and they absolutely loved it! Thank you for this delicious recipe!!!

    Reply

  8. Sophie says

    5 stars
    Hello,
    Thank you for the recipe and cannot wait to try it.
    So you keep the “saute” setting during the cooking process of the beef for 100 minutes, is that correct ?

    Thank you,

    Reply

  9. Lily says

    2 stars
    Really wanted to like this recipe. Not bad but the beef was waaaaay over cooked. Other recipes do not require this much time! It was over 2 hours from start to finish and this could have been accomplished on the stove stop without over braising the meat. Took the suggestion and got a “lu bao” but in hindsight I think using whole herbs would have yielded superior results. Also the tomato paste was not necessary. It imparted a taste that didn’t feel authentic.

    Reply

    • David Buckley says

      5 stars
      Lily,

      Cook it again! It’s so amazingly good! But this time use the manual setting, 40 minutes, 20 minutes natural release. Also, I used the lu bao and then added bay leaves and star anise as someone else suggested.

      If you prefer to omit the tomato paste, sure, why not? But definitely do not give up on this recipe because it is so good.

      Please let us know what happens the next time!

      Reply

  10. Norman Hall says

    5 stars
    Wow what a soup, being in the UK I used shin and cooked it a little longer with the just to soften it a tad. living on the end of the Western Tip some of the ingredients are a little difficult to source but not impossible. A beautiful soup that really gets to the toes especially in winter

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables