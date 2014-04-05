So we had a long, arduous, and patently ridiculous argument about what to call these flat, round, sesame thingies. We debated calling them cookies, cookie crisps (which just made me think about overenthusiastic cereal slinging mascots), “crunches” (whaa??), and crackers. But in the end, I’m the one typing this post, and I’ve decided to dub them the “Sweet Sesame Crisps.”

Is it a cookie? Is it a cracker? hard to say. There are crispy, crunchy sesame snacks like this all over Asia, and they’re kind of whatever you want to make them. They’re sweet enough to munch with a cup of coffee or tea, and they’re savory enough to dip into a bowl of hummus.

These homemade sweet sesame crisps are so easy to make, with only a few ingredients. The key is to put them into a piping bag (aka a ziploc with a hole cut in the corner) to pour the batter into circles. The recipe makes about three dozen, and involves just five basic ingredients.

Recipe Instructions

Beat the egg whites until they start to get bubbly.

Add the powdered sugar and beat until the sugar is dissolved.

Beat in the oil and flour and mix well. Stir in the sesame seeds.

Let the mixture sit for 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Fill a zip top bag with batter and cut a ¼ inch hole in one corner.

Squeeze out the batter onto the parchment to make circles, about an inch and a half apart. Bake for 15-18 minutes until golden. Cool and serve.