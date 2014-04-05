The Woks of Life

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps

by:
47 Comments
Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

So we had a long, arduous, and patently ridiculous argument about what to call these flat, round, sesame thingies. We debated calling them cookies, cookie crisps (which just made me think about overenthusiastic cereal slinging mascots), “crunches” (whaa??), and crackers. But in the end, I’m the one typing this post, and I’ve decided to dub them the “Sweet Sesame Crisps.”

Is it a cookie? Is it a cracker? hard to say. There are crispy, crunchy sesame snacks like this all over Asia, and they’re kind of whatever you want to make them. They’re sweet enough to munch with a cup of coffee or tea, and they’re savory enough to dip into a bowl of hummus.

These homemade sweet sesame crisps are so easy to make, with only a few ingredients. The key is to put them into a piping bag (aka a ziploc with a hole cut in the corner) to pour the batter into circles. The recipe makes about three dozen, and involves just five basic ingredients.

If you like sesame, then be sure to try our Homemade Sesame Peanut brittle.

Recipe Instructions

Beat the egg whites until they start to get bubbly.

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the powdered sugar and beat until the sugar is dissolved.

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Beat in the oil and flour and mix well. Stir in the sesame seeds.

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Let the mixture sit for 20 minutes.

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Fill a zip top bag with batter and cut a ¼ inch hole in one corner.

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Squeeze out the batter onto the parchment to make circles, about an inch and a half apart. Bake for 15-18 minutes until golden. Cool and serve.

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 4 votes

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps

Is it a cookie? Is it a cracker? Hard to say. These homemade crispy, crunchy sesame crisps are found all over Asia, and they're perfect with a cup of coffee or tea!
by: Judy
Course:Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine:Chinese
Homemade sweet sesame crackers
serves: 12
Prep: 25 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 5 large egg whites
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/3 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 cup raw sesame seeds

Instructions

  • Beat the egg whites until they start to get bubbly. Add the powdered sugar and beat until the sugar is dissolved. Beat in the oil and flour and mix well. Stir in the sesame seeds. Let the mixture sit for 20 minutes.
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Fill a zip top bag with batter and cut a ¼ inch hole in one corner. Squeeze out the batter onto the parchment to make circles, about an inch and a half apart. Bake for 15-18 minutes until golden. Cool and serve.

Tips & Notes:

Makes about 3 dozen. 

nutrition facts

Calories: 224kcal (11%) Carbohydrates: 12g (4%) Protein: 5g (10%) Fat: 18g (28%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Sodium: 23mg (1%) Potassium: 112mg (3%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Calcium: 184mg (18%) Iron: 2.9mg (16%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

