The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Appetizers & Snacks Maple Roasted Nuts

Maple Roasted Nuts

Sarah
by:
16 Comments
Jump to Recipe

Sometimes, I don’t like cooking.

*gasp!*

It’s true. For all of you out there who can’t fathom how someone could possibly spend so much time preparing and cooking their meals, let alone take the time to point a camera at it–I totally understand your slow-head-shake of disbelief.

Sometimes, the wreckage strewn around the kitchen post-dinner is enough to send me running out of the apartment. (No matter how many times I hear the words, “you need to clean as you go!” (from my two roommates, who also happen to be my parents; Still trying to stay positive about that little fact), it just doesn’t always work out that way. Especially when you’re trying to get everything in the dang pot, stir “constantly,” and you also have a dessert to prepare.

That’s why today’s post is a short, but important one: a multitasking snack and savory/sweet topping all rolled into one. It can sit around in your favorite tupperware for days, waiting to be used in tons of different lazy meals, from cereal, yogurt, and ice cream, to salads and baked goods.

These sticky, nutty, sweet, and slightly salty maple roasted nuts are also perfect for snacking alone, when you can’t even muster the strength to get up and pour yourself a bowl of cereal (no judgment. That was me three days ago). The addition of the salt to this maple version gives them a kind of “salted caramel” taste that has never been achieved with healthier ingredients.

The best part? They take like…no time to make. (Well, they take, like…5-10 minutes. But in the kitchen world, that’s like…no time. Like, totally.) …Ah, the days when I used the word “like” in between every other word. It brings me back to the days of CD players, backpack keychains, and Lisa Frank notebooks. Good thing I don’t, like, do that anymore. Like.

These roasted nuts are actually slightly reminiscent of the candied walnuts that you’ll find in Chinese banquets, as a garnish to dishes like “mayonnaise shrimp” (which is way better than it sounds). But for all you walnut-disparagers out there, pecans or almonds would work great as well. You can also experiment with adding other flavors, like chili powder, rosemary, thyme, smoked paprika, and others…to make an awesome appetizer or movie night snack. 

Recipe Instructions

In a dry wok or skillet over medium heat, add the nuts and toast for 3-5 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add the maple syrup and salt, and continue to stir for another 3-5 minutes. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and enjoy!

DSC_0056

Yup. That’s it. You can seriously pop off the couch right now, turn on the stove, and be eating these within the next ten minutes.

In the words of one of my roommates every time I’m sitting on the couch and the dishwasher needs emptying or the floor needs vacuuming: “Do it NOW.”

You’ll love ’em.

Maple Roasted Nuts

5 from 2 votes

Maple Roasted Nuts

These maple roasted nuts are perfect for cereal, yogurt, ice cream, salads and baked goods, or just for snacking alone.
by: Sarah
candied walnuts with sesame seeds
serves: 8
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups nuts (walnuts, pecans, almonds)
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional)

Instructions

  • In a dry wok or skillet over medium heat, add the nuts and toast for 3-5 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the maple syrup and salt, and continue to stir for another 3-5 minutes. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve!

Tips & Notes:

Makes about 2 cups, or eight 1/4 cup servings.

nutrition facts

Calories: 247kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 16g (5%) Protein: 6g (12%) Fat: 19g (29%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Sodium: 42mg (2%) Potassium: 242mg (7%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 46mg (5%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

16 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments