Sometimes, I don’t like cooking.

*gasp!*

It’s true. For all of you out there who can’t fathom how someone could possibly spend so much time preparing and cooking their meals, let alone take the time to point a camera at it–I totally understand your slow-head-shake of disbelief.

Sometimes, the wreckage strewn around the kitchen post-dinner is enough to send me running out of the apartment. (No matter how many times I hear the words, “you need to clean as you go!” (from my two roommates, who also happen to be my parents; Still trying to stay positive about that little fact), it just doesn’t always work out that way. Especially when you’re trying to get everything in the dang pot, stir “constantly,” and you also have a dessert to prepare.

That’s why today’s post is a short, but important one: a multitasking snack and savory/sweet topping all rolled into one. It can sit around in your favorite tupperware for days, waiting to be used in tons of different lazy meals, from cereal, yogurt, and ice cream, to salads and baked goods.

These sticky, nutty, sweet, and slightly salty maple roasted nuts are also perfect for snacking alone, when you can’t even muster the strength to get up and pour yourself a bowl of cereal (no judgment. That was me three days ago). The addition of the salt to this maple version gives them a kind of “salted caramel” taste that has never been achieved with healthier ingredients.

The best part? They take like…no time to make. (Well, they take, like…5-10 minutes. But in the kitchen world, that’s like…no time. Like, totally.) …Ah, the days when I used the word “like” in between every other word. It brings me back to the days of CD players, backpack keychains, and Lisa Frank notebooks. Good thing I don’t, like, do that anymore. Like.

These roasted nuts are actually slightly reminiscent of the candied walnuts that you’ll find in Chinese banquets, as a garnish to dishes like “mayonnaise shrimp” (which is way better than it sounds). But for all you walnut-disparagers out there, pecans or almonds would work great as well. You can also experiment with adding other flavors, like chili powder, rosemary, thyme, smoked paprika, and others…to make an awesome appetizer or movie night snack.

Recipe Instructions

In a dry wok or skillet over medium heat, add the nuts and toast for 3-5 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add the maple syrup and salt, and continue to stir for another 3-5 minutes. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and enjoy!

Yup. That’s it. You can seriously pop off the couch right now, turn on the stove, and be eating these within the next ten minutes.

In the words of one of my roommates every time I’m sitting on the couch and the dishwasher needs emptying or the floor needs vacuuming: “Do it NOW.”

You’ll love ’em.