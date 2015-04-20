The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chinese Ribs w/ a Sesame Crust

Bill
by:
50 Comments
Chinese Ribs w/ a Sesame Crust, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese ribs with a sesame crust…one of my better inventions of late. Baby back pork ribs are always a treat, no matter how they’re prepared, but when coupled with savory Asian flavors, they make a delicious, winning dish to have with cold drink, or some stir-fried baby bok choy or garlicky broccoli as a side dish.

The Chinese flavors that come out in this baby back ribs recipe are the red fermented bean curd and five spice powder. When combined, these ingredients produce a unique and immediately addictive flavor not known by many western palates.

Translation: People, give this recipe a try, and crack open your favorite cold beer to go with it!

Chinese Ribs w/ a Sesame Crust, by thewoksoflife.com

The unique flavor of these baby back ribs is similar to one of the first Chinese pork ribs recipes we posted on the blog (these fried spareribs), but it’s a healthier, hassle-free oven-baked version.

The original fried version was always the first dish to disappear at parties, and I suspect these baby back ribs will have the same effect. The addition of the sesame seeds and panko are designed to soak up the marinade and provide a luxuriously crispy coating.

Recipe Instructions

In a large bowl, mix the fermented red bean curd, Shaoxing wine, white pepper, Chinese five spice powder, garlic powder, sugar, and soy sauce until combined. Toss in the ribs until they’re well coated and refrigerate overnight (if you’re scrambling for time, 2 hours will also suffice).

Chinese Ribs w/ a Sesame Crust, by thewoksoflife.com

When you’re ready to cook the ribs, preheat oven to 400 degrees F, and line a sheet pan with heavy duty foil for easy clean-up. Give the ribs another toss in the marinade.

Mix the panko breadcrumbs, toasted sesame seeds, and salt in separate bowl. Lightly dredge each rib in the panko mixture and place on the sheet pan. Sprinkle any of the remaining panko mixture on top of the ribs.

Chinese Ribs w/ a Sesame Crust, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Ribs w/ a Sesame Crust, by thewoksoflife.com

Place the ribs in the middle of the oven, close the oven door, and immediately reduce the temperature to 325 degrees F. Bake for 25 minutes. Flip each rib and lightly cover them with a sheet of foil. Bake for another 30 minutes and serve, garnished with cilantro or scallions if desired.

Chinese Ribs w/ a Sesame Crust, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Ribs w/ a Sesame Crust, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Ribs w/ a Sesame Crust, by thewoksoflife.com

 

4.72 from 7 votes

Chinese Ribs w/ a Sesame Crust

The Chinese flavors that come out in this baby back ribs recipe are the red fermented bean curd and five spice powder. When combined, these ingredients produce a unique and immediately addictive flavor not known by many western palates.
by: Bill
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 12 hours
Cook: 55 minutes
Total: 12 hours 55 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, mix the fermented bean paste, Shaoxing wine, white pepper, five spice powder, garlic powder, sugar, and soy sauce until combined. Toss in the ribs until they're well coated and refrigerate overnight (if you're scrambling for time, 2 hours will also suffice).
  • When you're ready to cook the ribs, preheat oven to 400 degrees F, and line a sheet pan with heavy duty foil for easy clean-up. Give the ribs another toss in the marinade.
  • Mix the panko, sesame seeds, and salt in separate bowl. Lightly dredge each rib in the panko mixture and place on the sheet pan. Sprinkle any of the remaining panko mixture on top of the ribs.
  • Place the ribs in the middle of the oven, close the oven door, and immediately reduce the temperature to 325 degrees F. Bake for 25 minutes. Flip each rib and lightly cover them with a sheet of foil. Bake for another 30 minutes and serve, garnished with cilantro or scallions if desired.

nutrition facts

Calories: 311kcal (16%) Carbohydrates: 9g (3%) Protein: 23g (46%) Fat: 20g (31%) Saturated Fat: 7g (35%) Cholesterol: 74mg (25%) Sodium: 495mg (21%) Potassium: 309mg (9%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 24IU Calcium: 95mg (10%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.



Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

