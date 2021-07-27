I think we can all agree that it’s been pretty hot this summer. While preparing something in the kitchen is often the last thing we want to do in the heat, it can be really worth it. There are so many tasty summer treats you can whip up at home that are cooling and downright refreshing!

Here, we’ve gathered a list of all the Asian-style summer treats and drinks we’ve published over the years.

What Kinds of Treats Are In This List?

Across Asia, people often beat the heat with refreshing iced teas, popsicles and shaved ice desserts, and fresh fruit.

From a lightly sweet Mango Sago, the first dessert on this list, to a cold red bean soup (often served with oranges at the end of a Chinese banquet), some of these treats may not be as immediately familiar as a bowl of ice cream, but we encourage you to give them a try!

Some of my favorites are common Chinese summer drinks, like Bubble Tea, Hawthorn Iced Tea, and Suan Mei Tang (a sour plum drink).

We’ve also included some non-Asian treats. Our Frozen Peach Daiquiris make use of our favorite summer fruit (Jersey peaches!).

Kaitlin’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Silk Tart can be a no-bake version. Just buy a pre-baked graham cracker crust. The rest is just a blender full of simple ingredients. It also happens to be vegan!

Our 4-Ingredient Fruit & Yogurt Popsicles are another fun project that you can make with any fruit you choose. Try tropical fruit popsicles with mango, kiwi, and pineapple, strawberry banana popsicles, or a mixed berry popsicle. Add a dash of vanilla and strawberries to make a strawberries and cream version.

Whatever you’re looking for, there should be something here for you to enjoy and share with family and friends!

17 (Mostly Asian-Inspired) Summer Treats & Drinks