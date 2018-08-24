Peaches, peaches, peaches! We love the usual suspects––pies, cakes, cobblers, and crisps––but these frozen peach daiquiris are our latest favorite use for fresh peaches. Late July and August is peach season here in the Northeast, and there’s no better way to enjoy fresh fragrant peaches than a frozen peach daiquiri to cool you down in late summer.

We served pitchers of these frozen peach daiquiris at a recent BBQ, and they were a hit with everyone! Something about a daiquiri just makes things festive, and something about perfect peaches makes summer great. If you have kids around or folks who don’t drink, just leave out the rum for virgin frozen daiquiris.

Taking Full Advantage of Peach Season

We recommend using yellow peaches, as they are much more fragrant than white peaches. Yellow peaches are far more common in the US, but when we lived in China, we picked white peaches in the outskirts of Beijing where white peaches are common and yellow peaches are actually hard to find.

If you can tell from our recent posts this summer, we love peach season! When ripe peaches start to turn up, we make Sarah whip up her Peach Pie. Though her recent Grilled Peach Crisps with Yogurt recipe is a strong new contender in our rotation.

Kaitlin also posted a delicious Peach Cake that’s perfect to make on a Sunday night and enjoy during the week in the mornings with coffee or for a light dessert. We plan to make it again this weekend. For Sunday brunch, if we’re feeling really fancy, we make Peach Pancakes with Maple cream syrup, one of my personal favorite pancake creations that just makes you smile.

As for Judy, she’s a minimalist, and likes fresh peaches in the morning for breakfast! Though I may have her hooked with these Virgin Frozen Peach Daiquiris too.

The last weeks of summer calls for a special drink–enjoy!

Frozen Peach Daiquiris: Recipe Instructions

Start with fresh ripe peaches. If you need to, put them in a paper bag overnight to ripen more quickly. Once the peaches are fragrant and have a little give when you press them, they’re ready to eat!

Cut the peach in half around the pit, and give it a light twist. Remove and discard the peach pit. We decided not to peel the peaches when we made frozen peach daiquiris for this post, because the skin adds color and also fiber to the drink. Who says it a peach daiquiri can’t be healthy?

If you do want to peel the peaches, when they are in season and ripe, you may be able to peel them by hand without blanching the skin or using a peeler. If you decide not to peel the peach, make sure you give the skin a good scrubbing to remove pesticides. Note that if you’re having a party, you can prepare a batch of halved peaches and keep them in the refrigerator or freeze them in advance.

Place the halved peaches in a blender along with the agave syrup and lime juice. You can squeeze the lime juice ahead of time but always use fresh lime juice for the best tasting daiquiri.

If you have a smoothie setting on your blender, hit that selection and blend for 20 seconds to make a peach puree.

Next, add the rum (if using) and ice.

Blend for another 45 seconds to a minute until your frozen peach daiquiri is nice and smooth.

Serve your peach daiquiris immediately!