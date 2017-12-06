The Woks of Life

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Silk Tart

Kaitlin
25 Comments
Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Silk Tart, by thewoksoflife.com

We’ve partnered with Vitamix to create this Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Silk Tart recipe. Enjoy!

Everyone has their favorite pie or tart, and one that I LOVE but almost *never* eat is chocolate pudding pie. I remember in my younger days chowing down on chocolate pudding pies with a graham cracker crust and topped with cool whip—courtesy of my aunt. She would whip up one or two pies for family dinners, and keep them in the extra fridge in the garage until the plates from dinner had been cleared away. Of course, during the day, my cousins, sister, and I would sneak away and swipe a few tastes of the chocolate pudding filling and any leftover cool whip in the freezer.

So why is it that I never eat what is probably my favorite pie? Well, there’s the from-the-box chocolate pudding factor, the cool whip/whipped cream factor, the buttery graham cracker crust, and the extra chocolate or syrup sprinkled over the top…It’s a caloric bonanza that I really can’t justify when I sit at a desk all day.

Tofu in Desserts?! Trust Us, It Works

BUT. Enter silken tofu.

Silken tofu is an underutilized ingredient. When treated right, silken tofu shines with delicious traditional Chinese flavors (see our Real Deal Mapo Tofu, Spicy Cold Tofu / Liangban Tofu, or Beef Tofu Stir Fry), but it’s also an excellent supporting act in dairy-free and vegan desserts!

Yes! Desserts! Which means, yes, PIE! Or rather, a TART!

Silken tofu’s mild flavor and substantial, blendable texture makes for the ultimate substitute for yogurt, dairy, or other sources of emulsifying fats in your favorite baked goods. Our Dairy-Free Lemon Cake is a wonderful dessert that also uses silken tofu to great success.

I always wonder why I don’t take advantage of this excellent substitution more often, so when I caught word of a silken tofu chocolate tart, I didn’t have to think twice about putting my own spin on it.

A Vegan Recipe Made Easier with a Blender!

I should also say that this chocolate peanut butter silk tart is VEGAN, which means less guilt later, plus it only has EIGHT ingredients and was made almost entirely in the pitcher of our Vitamix Ascent Series blender!

First, you make the graham cracker crust using coconut oil instead of butter (grind up the graham crackers in your blender or food processor), and then blast all of the filling ingredients together in the Vitamix, which makes short work of a whole block of silken tofu and lots of gooey chocolate. Chill it for a few hours, slice it, and—voila!—you’re noshing. Simple.

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Silk Tart, by thewoksoflife.com

While the silken tofu is the texture element that gives this vegan chocolate peanut butter silk tart that childhood pudding-y taste, I’ve also upped the nostalgia factor with a hit of peanut butter and a pinch of cinnamon!

You can even make this tart gluten-free by using gluten-free graham crackers or other cookies to make the crust.

W H A T A R E Y O U W A I T I N G F O R ? Make this vegan chocolate peanut butter silk tart!

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart: Recipe Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F, and make the graham cracker crust. In a food processor or your Vitamix blender, pulverize the graham crackers to a fine crumb. Add in the melted coconut oil and process until thoroughly combined.

Press the graham cracker mixture into a tart pan, and bake for 8-10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool. You can make this ahead and store it in the refrigerator if need be.

When your crust is cooled, make the filling. Combine the silken tofu, almond milk, peanut butter, melted chocolate, and cinnamon in a blender…

And blend until smooth—using a spatula as needed between blends to ensure it’s smooth. We’ve found that the juice setting works well for yielding uber-smooth pie filling.

Pour the filling into your pre-prepared graham cracker crust and chill for 8-24 hours.

Top with grated chocolate if desired.

Slice and serve your vegan chocolate peanut butter silk tart with a nice cup of hot coffee!

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Silk Tart

This Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Silk Tart is so rich, creamy, and delicious, you would never guess it's vegan––all you need is 8 ingredients to make it!
by: Sarah
Course:Dessert
Cuisine:Vegan
serves: 12
Prep: 8 hours 20 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 8 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 16 graham crackers (or GF graham crackers to make this Gluten-Free)
  • ½ cup coconut oil (melted)
  • 12 ounces silken tofu (a standard-sized block)
  • 1/2 cup almond milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter or almond butter
  • 2 cups vegan dark chocolate chips (melted, plus additional grated chocolate for garnish - optional)
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F, and make the graham cracker crust. In a food processor or your Vitamix blender, pulverize the graham crackers to a fine crumb. Add in the melted coconut oil and process until thoroughly combined.
  • Press the graham cracker mixture into a tart pan, and bake for 8-10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool. You can make this ahead and store it in the refrigerator if need be.
  • When your crust is cooled, make the filling. Combine the silken tofu, almond milk, peanut butter (or almond butter), vanilla extract, melted chocolate, and cinnamon in a blender and blend until smooth--using a spatula as needed between blends to ensure it’s smooth.
  • Pour the filling into your pre-prepared graham cracker crust and chill for 8-24 hours. Top with grated chocolate if desired, slice, and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 389kcal (19%) Carbohydrates: 35g (12%) Protein: 7g (14%) Fat: 27g (42%) Saturated Fat: 15g (75%) Sodium: 187mg (8%) Potassium: 154mg (4%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 20g (22%) Calcium: 80mg (8%) Iron: 3.4mg (19%)

Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

25 Comments
