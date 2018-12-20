Suan Ni Bai Rou (Sliced Pork with Garlic Sauce)

Don’t be fooled by the fancy look of this Suan Ni Bai Rou, or Sliced Pork with Garlic Sauce (蒜泥白肉) and think that it’s complicated. Although this is a restaurant quality dish, Suan Ni Bai Rou is actually very easy to put together: poach the pork belly, make the sauce, combine the two, and it’s done! But you can keep that to yourself—let others think you spent hours on it. :)

Spotlight on Technique: Poaching or Boiling

Poaching or boiling meat is the simplest of cooking techniques, used across many Chinese regional cuisines. The purpose of boiling the meat is to capture its true essence while the meat is juicy, tender and full of its natural aroma.

Cantonese people adore their poached chicken. Xinjiang areas have their celebratory boiled lamb, and for the Shanghainese, I remember having sliced boiled pork belly (白切肉, bai qie rou) during Chinese New Year only. This was when I was very young, and we usually served it with a simple dipping sauce made with soy sauce, sesame oil, and scallions.

A Popular Sichuan Appetizer

This Suan Ni Bai Rou is a well-known Sichuan dish. While I’m referring to it in English as “Sliced Pork with Garlic Sauce,” it’s not to be mistaken with your standard takeout “pork with garlic sauce.”

The name translates literally to, “Garlic Paste White Meat” (not the most appetizing name in English), and it’s most often seen in the appetizer section of the menu.

Also, don’t confuse it with another related famous Sichuan dish that uses pork belly: Twice Cooked Pork.

Pork Belly Is Non-Negotiable!

So this leads us to the question of which cut of pork you should use. I want to be very clear, pork belly is the only cut of meat for Suan Ni Bai Rou.

You might be able to get away with a fatty cut of pork shoulder, but the perfect fat and lean meat ratio of the pork belly should be your top choice.

Also, many people ask me about using pork belly with or without skin. If you ask me, I say it doesn’t matter. But if you ask Sarah or Bill, they’d say that it IS necessary!

Pork skin doesn’t affect the flavor of the dish, but it’s more a textural element. So make your own judgment according to your own preference and what’s available at your local butcher.

One Final Note

Before we get into the actual Suan Ni Bai Rou recipe, one other thing to point out is the omission of sesame paste. Many recipes use it, but I prefer a purer taste (maybe it was those years of eating simple boiled pork dipped in soy sauce and sesame oil), so I omitted it.

It’s a matter of personal preference. As far as the sauce is concerned, you are the boss. Dial it up however you want, as long as it tastes good to you!

Suan Ni Bai Rou: Recipe Instructions

In a medium-sized pot, add 1 pound lean pork belly, 6 cups cold water, 5 slices ginger, 1 star anise pod, 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine, 2 whole scallions and 1 teaspoon whole Sichuan peppercorns.

Bring it to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 30-40 minutes until the meat is fork tender.

Transfer the pork belly to a plate to cool, reserving ⅓ cup of the water you used to poach the pork. Remember to cover the pork belly with an overturned plate or bowl to prevent it from drying out.

While the pork belly is cooling, make the sauce in a heatproof bowl by adding 10 cloves of minced garlic, 3 slices of minced ginger, the white part of 1 scallion, finely chopped, 2 tablespoons red chili flakes, and 1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn powder.

Now heat ⅓ cup oil to 225 degrees F, and pour it over the spices (especially the red chili flakes so you get that nice red color).

Mix well before adding 3½ tablespoons light soy sauce, 1 tablespoon black vinegar, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, and 1 tablespoon sesame paste (optional). Stir until well-combined. Set aside.

Julienne the cucumber, and arrange at the bottom of your serving plate. Once the pork belly is cool enough to handle, thinly slice it and arrange the slices neatly on the plate.

Before serving, add the ⅓ cup of pork stock (from boiling the pork belly) to the sauce (warm or at room temperature is fine), and stir in 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds.

Pour the finished sauce evenly over the pork, sprinkle with the green parts of the scallion, and serve.