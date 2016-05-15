The Woks of Life

Stir-fried Carrot Noodles with Chicken

Sarah
by:
24 Comments
Stir-fried Carrot Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

After a long period of resistance and general skepticism, I have finally discovered the awesomeness of vegetable noodles, specifically carrot noodles.

It happened kind of by accident. I was planning on doing a noodle dish with chicken, ginger, and spinach, and I––in pretty typical fashion––forgot to buy the noodles. Derp.

What I did have, though, was a big bag of carrots and a julienne peeler. Throwing caution to the wind, I decided to try the whole carrot noodle thing.

And it worked. Not only did it work, it was awesome. The carrot noodles were still a little bit crunchy, and after being stir-fried at searing high heat, they had that elusive wok hay flavor that we all try to achieve in our home kitchens. And I did not miss the “regular” noodles at all. In fact, the carrot noodles added an extra layer of flavor to the dish.

I’m not feeling particularly verbose today, so I’ll end it there.  I want to tell you that we do also have a Vegetable Noodles With Shrimp dish that is also awesome and worth checking out too. Just make sure to move this carrot noodles dish to the top of your list of recipes to try first!

Stir-fried Carrot Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fried Carrot Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fried Carrot Noodles with Chicken: Recipe Instructions

In a bowl, combine the chicken with 2 teaspoons oil, sesame oil, cornstarch, sugar or honey, 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce, and crushed red pepper flakes. Set aside to marinate for 30 minutes.

Stir-fried Carrot Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok or skillet over medium heat. Add the ginger, and fry for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant and slightly crisp.

Stir-fried Carrot Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chicken all in 1 layer, and allow to sear on one side for 1 minute.

Stir-fried Carrot Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Once seared, stir-fry the chicken for a few seconds…

Stir-fried Carrot Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

And then add the carrot noodles. Stir-fry for another 1-2 minutes, and add an additional tablespoon of soy sauce, along with the scallions. Stir-fry for 1 minute, and then add the baby spinach.

Stir-fried Carrot Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the spinach until it’s just wilted (it should only take a few seconds). Serve, and top with more chopped scallions if desired!

Stir-fried Carrot Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com
Stir-fried Carrot Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fried Carrot Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fried Carrot Noodles with Chicken

This stir fried carrot noodles dish produces a wonderful wok hay flavor from stir frying the carrots at searing high heat. The carrot noodles added an extra layer of flavor to the dish that you normally would not get using wheat noodles.
by: Sarah
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:carrot noodles
Stir-fried carrot noodles with chicken
serves: 4
Prep: 35 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs (450g, cut into bite-sized pieces)
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil (plus 2 tablespoons)
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon sugar (or honey)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce (plus 1 tablespoon)
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 5 slices ginger
  • 6 medium carrots (julienned or spiralized into long “noodles”)
  • 2 scallions (cut into 2-inch lengths)
  • 3 cups baby spinach

Instructions

  • In a bowl, combine the chicken with 2 teaspoons oil, sesame oil, cornstarch, sugar or honey, 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce, and crushed red pepper flakes. Set aside to marinate for 30 minutes.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok or skillet over medium heat. Add the ginger, and fry for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant and slightly crisp. Add the chicken all in 1 layer, and allow to sear on one side for 1 minute.
  • Once seared, stir-fry the chicken for a few seconds, and then add the carrot noodles. Stir-fry for another 1-2 minutes, and add an additional tablespoon of soy sauce, along with the scallions. Stir-fry for 1 minute, and then add the baby spinach.
  • Stir in the spinach until it’s just wilted (it should only take a few seconds). Serve, and top with more chopped scallions if desired!

nutrition facts

Calories: 220kcal (11%) Carbohydrates: 13g (4%) Protein: 24g (48%) Fat: 8g (12%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 108mg (36%) Sodium: 564mg (24%) Potassium: 737mg (21%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 17555IU (351%) Vitamin C: 12.9mg (16%) Calcium: 67mg (7%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

