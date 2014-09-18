The Woks of Life

Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry

Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Lots of families are big on chicken. Roast chicken, grilled chicken, chicken pastas, chicken pot-pie, chicken Caesar salad, you get the drill. But for as long as I can remember, whenever my family had a choice of protein, the default tended to be beef. Steaks, not chicken on the grill, steak, not chicken on top of salads, and beef fried rice and beef lo mein from the takeout place, natch. This Chinese rice cake stir-fry is one dish that fits in perfectly with our red meat tendencies.

The tender slices of steak, the savory seared scallion and ginger, and the rich umami flavor of the soy and shaoxing wine, all lifted up by the delightful glutinous heaven that is the rice cakes (Nian Gao) …you won’t regret making this! When it comes to “rice cakes,” we’ve always gotten some funny looks or confused faces from our non-Chinese friends, but, basically, what they are is a mixture of rice flour and water that’s been shaped into cylinders, then sliced into “cakes.” They have a deliciously chewy texture kind of similar to gnocchi.

We whipped this up while I was in Beijing last month, and it was seriously satisfying. Of course, you can swap the beef out for chicken or pork if you like. But don’t be surprised if when you make this, your family ends up fighting over the last piece of steak!

Some of our other rice cake stir-fry dishes you must see are Classic Sticky Rice Cakes , and Shanghai Rice Cake with Shepherd’s purse.  They all start with the chewy and addictive rice cakes (nian gao) which you cannot stop eating once you start!

Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry by thewoksoflife.com

 

Ingredients:

Marinate the beef with 1 tablespoon oil, cornstarch and 1 teaspoon light soy sauce and set aside for 15 minutes. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in your wok over high heat. Once it’s smoking, add the beef and sear for a minute before setting aside on a plate. Add the ginger to the wok

Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry by thewoksoflife.com

…and when it starts to brown, add the scallions and give everything a stir.

Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Pour in the rice cakes and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes.

Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Spread the shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok and cover the wok immediately. Cook, covered, for 2 minutes.

Add the beef, 1 tablespoon each of dark and light soy sauce, sesame oil, and salt.

Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Toss together for another 2 minutes. The rice cakes should be tender but still a bit chewy. If not, cover the wok and cook a little longer.

Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Rice cakes wait for no one–serve immediately! You can also top your steak and scallion rice cake stir-fry with some of your preferred Chinese hot sauce, if that’s your fancy–sriracha, black bean hot sauce, homemade hot chili oil, or anything you want!

Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry by thewoksoflife.com

4.75 from 4 votes

Steak and Scallion Rice Cake Stir-Fry

This Chinese rice cake stir-fry is the best. The delightful glutinous Nian Gao heaven that is the rice cakes, tender slices of steak, the savory seared scallion and ginger, and the rich umami flavor of the soy and shaoxing wine makes this steak and scallion rice cake stir-fry the best!
Prep Time25 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: steak and scallion rice cake
Servings: 4 servings
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Marinate the beef with 1 tablespoon oil, cornstarch and 1 teaspoon light soy sauce and set aside for 15 minutes. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in your wok over high heat. Once it's smoking, add the beef and sear for a minute before setting aside on a plate. Add the ginger to the wok, and when it starts to brown, add the scallions and give everything a stir. Pour in the rice cakes and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes.
  • Spread the shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok and cover the wok immediately. Cook, covered, for 2 minutes. Add the beef, 1 tablespoon each of dark and light soy sauce, sesame oil, and salt. Toss together for about 2 minutes. The rice cakes should be tender but still a bit chewy. If not, cover the wok and cook a little longer.

 

43 Comments

  1. Cary says


    Thanks for all of the great recipes. I am new to stir fry and have been relentlessly cooking with a carbon steel walk for about a month. Your website has been an incredible resource! I made this for the first time this evening and followed the recipe exactly.

    At the step where you put in the cooking wine and cover for 2 minutes, I found that the food at the bottom of the wok began to burn after about 1 minute. So, I took the cover off and began trying to stir things up from the bottom. I had to add a little bit of the water and cover again to get the rice cakes to cook through. In the end, it still tasted pretty good, but there was a smoky, almost burned flavor. I’m sure that I didn’t exactly get this right.

    I have a Viking range that gets very hot. Should I have turned down the heat at that step where you deglaze with the wine and cover? Or is it that my wok is still new and just not well seasoned yet?

