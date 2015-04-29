This meatball banh mi with pickled carrot and daikon, Sriracha mayo, cilantro, and jalapeno, is the most surprisingly delicious thing I’ve made in a while. If you’re not already familiar, banh mi are a kind of Vietnamese sandwich, usually made with a soft Vietnamese baguette, raw veggies, and some kind of protein––often grilled pork or a pork cutlet.

This banh mi recipe is made with juicy homemade pork meatballs, seasoned with garlic, herbs, Sriracha, and fish sauce. AMAZING.

For me, what makes this sandwich great, and banh mi great in general…is the mixture of the bright, crisp textures and flavors of the vegetables, and the richness of the meat (the healthy slathering of spicy mayo doesn’t hurt either). It’s picnic blanket food, for picnic blanket weather. So put these together, grab three other lucky sandwich recipients, and prepare for awesomeness.

Okay, on with the recipe. It was adapted from this recipe on Epicurious.

Here are your ingredients. It may seem like a lot, but most of them are kitchen staples, and this banh mi recipe is super easy to assemble.

Carrot Daikon Salad:

2 medium carrots, julienned

1 cup julienned daikon radish

2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons sesame oil

Meatballs:

1 pound ground pork

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, basil, or parsley

1 scallion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon Sriracha

2 teaspoons sugar

salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon cornstarch

To assemble the sandwiches:

1 tablespoon oil

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Sriracha

1 baguette, cut into 4 equal pieces and lightly toasted

1 jalapeno, seeded and thinly sliced

fresh cilantro

Start by preparing the carrot and daikon. Add the julienned carrots and daikon to a large bowl and toss in the sugar, salt, vinegar and sesame oil. Set aside for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. I actually got through all the chopping before realizing that this would have been the perfect time to use the julienne peeler we made these veggie noodles with a few weeks ago. Alas! In any case, I highly recommend using that peeler or even a mandoline slicer for this, if you have one.

While that salad is picking, thoroughly combine all the meatball ingredients in a bowl. Hand-mushing is definitely the best method to employ here.

Form the mixture into meatballs (you should get about 20 out of the deal), place them on a parchment lined baking sheet, and transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes.

After the meatballs have been chilled, heat a tablespoon of oil in a cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Fry the meatballs until browned on all sides and cooked through.

Ka-POW.

In a separate bowl, combine the mayonnaise and Sriracha. This stuff takes this sandwich’s awesomeness to a whole different level.

Open up each piece of bread, and spread the Sriracha mayonnaise on each side. Fill with the pickled carrots and daikon, cooked meatballs, jalapenos, and cilantro. Serve!

This banh mi recipe is an awesome one but check out a few of our other sandwiches like our authentic Cuban Sandwich and the Morning Glory breakfast sandwich.