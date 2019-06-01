You’d be hard-pressed to find a more satisfying sandwich than this lemongrass chicken banh mi.



When I’m at a Vietnamese restaurant, I rarely order a banh mi because I’m always swayed by the prospect of that other giant of Vietnamese cuisine, pho.



However, the minute I had assembled these magical sandwiches and took a bite, I had a renewed appreciation for banh mi in all its forms.

Everyone present on blogging day agreed, and while we cooked and photographed about seven recipes that day, this lemongrass chicken banh mi disappeared immediately!

What Are the Origins of This Vietnamese Sandwich?

Banh Mi is the Vietnamese word for bread, but it also refers to a type of sandwich that involves a Vietnamese baguette, a protein, and plenty of pickled and fresh vegetables and herbs.

The French first brought the baguette to Vietnam after colonizing the region in the 19th century.

The banh mi sandwich as we know it today originated in Saigon as a popular street food, and it was later popularized further by Vietnamese immigrants in the United States, Australia, and around the world.

What’s in a Traditional Banh Mi?

A traditional banh mi sandwich consists of a light, crispy baguette, pickled julienned carrots and daikon radish, cilantro, sliced jalapeño or chili, and a protein of some sort. They can also include mayonnaise and cucumber. Our recipe includes a Sriracha mayonnaise, which really rounds out the flavors of the sandwich.

My favorite banh mi varieties involve some sort of grilled protein. The smoky, charred flavor goes incredibly well with the sharp pickled vegetables, spicy jalapeños, and fresh herbs.

While this is a chicken banh mi recipe, you could apply the same lemongrass marinade to beef (skirt steak would be a delicious option) or pork (thinly sliced pork chops or pork shoulder!).

Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi Recipe: Instructions

Start by preparing the carrot and daikon. Add the julienned carrots and daikon to a large bowl and toss in the sugar, salt, vinegar and sesame oil. Set aside for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Then prepare the chicken. In the bowl of a food processor, add 2 tablespoons oil, the fish sauce, oyster sauce, pepper flakes, sugar, shallots, garlic, lemongrass, and lime zest. Process until smooth.

Add to a bowl, along with the chicken, and toss to coat the chicken in the marinade. Cover, transfer to the fridge, and marinate for 1-4 hours.

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil on a cast iron skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat. Sear the chicken for about 5 minutes on each side, or until cooked through. Set aside on a cutting board.

To assemble the sandwiches, combine the mayonnaise, Sriracha, and lime juice.

Open up each piece of bread, and spread the sriracha mayonnaise on each side.

Fill with the pickled carrots and daikon…

Slice the cooked chicken, and add it to the sandwiches…

Along with sliced jalapeños and cilantro. Serve!

