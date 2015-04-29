The Woks of Life

Spicy Meatball Banh Mi

Sarah
by:
122 Comments
Meatball Banh Mi Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

This meatball banh mi with pickled carrot and daikon, Sriracha mayo, cilantro, and jalapeno, is the most surprisingly delicious thing I’ve made in a while. If you’re not already familiar, banh mi are a kind of Vietnamese sandwich, usually made with a soft Vietnamese baguette, raw veggies, and some kind of protein––often grilled pork or a pork cutlet.

This banh mi recipe is made with juicy homemade pork meatballs, seasoned with garlic, herbs, Sriracha, and fish sauce. AMAZING.

For me, what makes this sandwich great, and banh mi great in general…is the mixture of the bright, crisp textures and flavors of the vegetables, and the richness of the meat (the healthy slathering of spicy mayo doesn’t hurt either). It’s picnic blanket food, for picnic blanket weather. So put these together, grab three other lucky sandwich recipients, and prepare for awesomeness.

Meatball Banh Mi, by thewoksoflife.com

Okay, on with the recipe. It was adapted from this recipe on Epicurious.

Here are your ingredients. It may seem like a lot, but most of them are kitchen staples, and this banh mi recipe is super easy to assemble.

Spicy Meatball Banh Mi: Recipe Instructions

Start by preparing the carrot and daikon radish. Add the julienned carrots and daikon to a large bowl and toss in the sugar, salt, rice wine vinegar, and sesame oil.

Set aside for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. I actually got through all the chopping before realizing that this would have been the perfect time to use the julienne peeler we made these veggie noodles with a few weeks ago. Alas!

In any case, I highly recommend using that peeler or even a mandoline slicer for this, if you have one.

Meatball Banh Mi, by thewoksoflife.com

While that salad is picking, thoroughly combine all the meatball ingredients in a bowl—the ground pork, cilantro (or basil or parsley), scallion, garlic, fish sauce, Sriracha, sugar, salt, pepper, and cornstarch.

Hand-mushing is definitely the best method to employ here.

Meatball Banh Mi, by thewoksoflife.com
Meatball Banh Mi, by thewoksoflife.com

Form the mixture into meatballs (you should get about 20 out of the deal), place them on a parchment lined baking sheet, and transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes.

Meatball Banh Mi, by thewoksoflife.com

After the meatballs have been chilled, heat a tablespoon of oil in a cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Fry the meatballs until browned on all sides and cooked through.

Meatball Banh Mi, by thewoksoflife.com
Meatball Banh Mi, by thewoksoflife.com

Ka-POW.

Meatball Banh Mi, by thewoksoflife.com

In a separate bowl, combine the mayonnaise and Sriracha. This stuff takes this sandwich’s awesomeness to a whole different level.

Meatball Banh Mi, by thewoksoflife.com

Open up each piece of bread, and spread the Sriracha mayonnaise on each side. Fill with the pickled carrots and daikon, cooked meatballs, jalapenos, and cilantro. Serve!

Meatball Banh Mi Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com
Meatball Banh Mi Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com
Meatball Banh Mi Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com
Meatball Banh Mi Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com
Meatball Banh Mi, by thewoksoflife.com

This banh mi recipe is an awesome one but check out a few of our other sandwiches like our authentic Cuban Sandwich and the Morning Glory breakfast sandwich.

4.99 from 58 votes

Meatball Banh Mi

This AMAZING step-by-step meatball Banh Mi recipe with pickled carrot and daikon, Sriracha mayo, cilantro, and jalapeno will surprise and delight your taste buds!
by: Sarah
Course:Sandwiches
Cuisine:Vietnamese
Meatball Banh Mi
serves: 4
Prep: 1 hour 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the carrot daikon salad:

For the meatballs:

  • 1 pound ground pork (450g)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro or basil
  • 1 scallion (chopped)
  • 3 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • salt and pepper (to taste)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon oil

To assemble the sandwiches:

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons Sriracha
  • 1 baguette (cut into 4 equal pieces and lightly toasted)
  • 1 jalapeno (seeded and thinly sliced)
  • fresh cilantro

Instructions

  • Start by preparing the carrot and daikon. Add the julienned carrots and daikon to a large bowl and toss in the sugar, salt, vinegar and sesame oil. Set aside for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
  • While that’s going, thoroughly combine all the meatball ingredients in a bowl, and form into meatballs (you should get about 20). Place the meatballs on a parchment lined baking sheet, and transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes. After the meatballs have been chilled, heat a tablespoon of oil in a cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Fry the meatballs until browned on all sides and cooked through.
  • In a separate bowl, combine the mayonnaise and Sriracha. Open up each piece of bread, and spread the Sriracha mayonnaise on each side. Fill with the pickled carrots and daikon, cooked meatballs, jalapenos, and cilantro. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 677kcal (34%) Carbohydrates: 47g (16%) Protein: 26g (52%) Fat: 42g (65%) Saturated Fat: 12g (60%) Cholesterol: 88mg (29%) Sodium: 947mg (39%) Potassium: 580mg (17%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 11g (12%) Vitamin A: 5175IU (104%) Vitamin C: 18.3mg (22%) Calcium: 87mg (9%) Iron: 3mg (17%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

