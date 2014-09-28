The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Tofu Spicy Griddled Tofu “Steaks”

Spicy Griddled Tofu “Steaks”

Bill
by:
46 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

This dish is inspired by street food we found during our trip to Xi’an. It was “tieban dofu,” or griddled tofu, using Xinjiang spices like cumin and chili. It’s tasty, healthy, and vegan! But the good news with this dish is that it has so much great flavor, you’ll never feel deprived despite its meatlessnes,

You can serve this dish with green vegetables and add rice as a side if you’re not too carb conscious. The textures and flavors of the dish were pretty awesome, especially since the fresh tofu here in our local market is really exceptional. But the firm tofu you can find in the store works fine as well!

Tofu lovers, explore our other tofu recipes after you have tried this one!

Recipe Instructions

Open the package of firm tofu, and place on a plate to drain for 10 minutes. Slice it into ¾-inch thick pieces.

Use a mortar and pestle to roughly crush the cumin seeds and add the Sichuan peppercorn powder if using, chili powder, garlic powder, and salt. Mix well.

Spicy Griddled Tofu "Steaks," by thewoksoflife.com

Combine 1 teaspoon oil, hoisin sauce, and soy sauce in small bowl. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a cast iron skillet or nonstick pan over high heat and carefully place the tofu in the pan.

Next, sprinkle about half of the dried spices evenly over the tofu and let cook for 3-5 minutes.

Spicy Griddled Tofu "Steaks," by thewoksoflife.com

When the bottom is golden brown, flip the tofu. Brush the tofu steak with about half of the sauce and sprinkle over the rest of the spices. Cook for 3 minutes and flip the tofu over again.

Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

Brush the other side with the remaining sauce, sprinkle with scallion and cilantro.

Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your tofu steak with some rice and a stir fried bok choy!

Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Griddled Tofu Steak, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 9 votes

Spicy Griddled Tofu “Steaks”

This "tieban dofu," or griddled tofu steak, using Xinjiang spices like cumin and chili. It's tasty, healthy, and vegan! But the good news with this dish is that it has so much great flavor, you’ll never feel deprived.
by: Bill
Course:Tofu
Cuisine:Chinese
Griddled tofu steaks
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Open the package of tofu and place on a plate to drain for 10 minutes. Slice it into ¾-inch thick pieces. Use a mortar and pestle to roughly crush the cumin seeds and add the Sichuan peppercorn powder if using, chili powder, garlic powder, and salt. Mix well.
  • Combine 1 teaspoon oil, hoisin, and soy sauce in small bowl. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a cast iron skillet or nonstick pan over high heat and carefully place the tofu in the pan.
  • Next, sprinkle about half of the dried spices evenly over the tofu and let cook for 3-5 minutes. When the bottom is golden brown, flip the tofu. Brush the tofu with about half of the sauce and sprinkle over the rest of the spices. Cook for 3 minutes and flip the tofu over again.
  • Brush the other side with the remaining sauce, sprinkle with scallion and cilantro, and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 162kcal (8%) Carbohydrates: 3g (1%) Protein: 10g (20%) Fat: 12g (18%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 243mg (10%) Potassium: 19mg (1%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 165IU (3%) Vitamin C: 0.2mg Calcium: 146mg (15%) Iron: 1.8mg (10%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

46 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments