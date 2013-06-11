This spicy garlic tofu is sort of our variation on ma po tofu, which is a popular Sichuan dish. Pretty much anything coming out of Sichuan will be spicy, but this version is a bit milder than the traditional. At it’s core, ma po tofu is a dish of tofu cooked in a chili and soybean paste sauce. We’ve tried countless versions at restaurants all over the place, and they vary widely.

In our version, garlic is the star. This spicy garlic tofu recipe has punchy, bold flavors that aren’t for the faint of heart. But all the same, it’s pretty simple to make. Serve over lots of rice with a stir-fried green vegetable on the side, and you’ve got a pretty kickass dinner.

Ingredients:

Heat the oil in your wok over medium heat. Stir in the garlic for half a minute, or until it starts to go golden.

Add the ground pork and stir fry until browned. Add the chopped shallots and turn up the heat to high, cooking until shallots are translucent. Stir in both bean pastes, sesame oil, ground white pepper, sugar, and wine. Let the sauce bubble until it has a thick, rich consistency.

Add the stock to thin out the sauce. Then add the tofu and stir it all together gently, careful not to break it up too much. Cover and let it simmer for about 2 minutes.

Remove lid to add the cornstarch slurry and scallion. Gently mix until the sauce is thickened and the scallions are cooked. Plate and serve hot!

