Spicy Garlic Tofu Stir Fry

Spicy Garlic Tofu Stir Fry

This spicy garlic tofu is sort of our variation on ma po tofu, which is a popular Sichuan dish. Pretty much anything coming out of Sichuan will be spicy, but this version is a bit milder than the traditional. At it’s core, ma po tofu is a dish of tofu cooked in a chili and soybean paste sauce. We’ve tried countless versions at restaurants all over the place, and they vary widely.

In our version, garlic is the star. This spicy garlic tofu recipe has punchy, bold flavors that aren’t for the faint of heart. But all the same, it’s pretty simple to make. Serve over lots of rice with a stir-fried green vegetable on the side, and you’ve got a pretty kickass dinner.

Ingredients:

Heat the oil in your wok over medium heat.  Stir in the garlic for half a minute, or until it starts to go golden.

Add the ground pork and stir fry until browned. Add the chopped shallots and turn up the heat to high, cooking until shallots are translucent. Stir in both bean pastes, sesame oil, ground white pepper, sugar, and wine. Let the sauce bubble until it has a thick, rich consistency.

Spicy Garlic Tofu Stir Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Garlic Tofu Stir Fry by thewoksoflife.com

Add the stock to thin out the sauce. Then add the tofu and stir it all together gently, careful not to break it up too much. Cover and let it simmer for about 2 minutes.

Remove lid to add the cornstarch slurry and scallion. Gently mix until the sauce is thickened and the scallions are cooked. Plate and serve hot!

Spicy Garlic Tofu Stir Fry by thewoksoflife.com

4.5 from 2 votes

Spicy Garlic Tofu Stir Fry

Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time15 mins
Course: Tofu
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: spicy garlic tofu
Servings: 4
Calories: 363kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

Instructions

Nutrition

Calories: 363kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 17g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 15mg | Sodium: 248mg | Potassium: 209mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 30IU | Vitamin C: 3.9mg | Calcium: 166mg | Iron: 2.1mg

 

20 Comments

    • Judy says

      Hi Tamir, it could be two problems:
      1) Heat might not have been high enough for the cornstarch slurry to thicken the liquid.
      2) There could have been too much water from the tofu that needed to be drained.

      Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Tamir, yes, you can omit the meat and replace it with some fresh mushrooms. Just caramelize the mushrooms (following the meat cooking step, but cook the mushrooms longer––it takes a while to caramelize mushrooms.)

      Reply

  3. Agnes says

    Hi guys. I know this dish is meant to be spicy, but I’m having people over for dinner who can’t eat spicy food (not even a little bit spicy!) If I leave out the spicy bean paste and use two TBS of the sweet bean paste, will this change the flavour entirely?

    Reply

  4. A_Kristoffer says

    4 stars
    Followed recipe nearly exactly and it was quite good. Used slightly less chicken stock than suggested and “eyeballed” the tofu and pork. Would make it again.

    Reply

  5. Carl Yee says

    This is not only a great tasting, comfort food Chinese recipe, but it is so easy to whip up.

    We use several different kinds of Spicy bean pastes and sauces in our cooking, but this time we used the Korean spicy black bean paste. Worked great.

    Bet this would also be great on noodles.

    Reply

  6. Renee says

    5 stars
    Was SO happy to come across this, because my boyfriend is from the Sichuan region and this is the dish I can’t wait to have, everytime I’m there. I haven’t found anything in a restaurant in the U.S. that approximates it.

    The BF was surprised that there was no soy sauce in the recipe. He said he hasn’t seen a recipe for Ma Po that doesn’t include it. I am not a big fan of soy sauce so I didn’t add it. However I thought it needed salt. When I added that and stirred it, the tofu disintegrated. So definitely don’t stir it much, once you assemble it.

    I think I might use ground numb peppers next time, so I don’t have to pick the peppercorns out. My BF says to reduce the amount to 1/3 of the whole peppercorn amount, if I do that. What do you think, do you pick the numb peppers out so you don’t end up with a numb tongue? LOL

    Reply

    • Richard says

      The first time I had the numbing peppers in Sichuan, China I got an overdose (so to speak, i.e. relative to my palate) and I thought I was having a heart attack, my friends, who were seasoned numbing pepper eaters (Sichuan peppercorn / jua jiao) since I how love this stuff, my recommendation is to repeatedly expose yourself to this wonderful spice and become an addict just like me, hehe. :) Last time I walked the streets of rural Sichuan China , I would smell the aroma of the local cooking and find my mouth was truly watering………. :)

      Reply

  7. Shirley says

    I made this dish last night and I am so thankful that Michelle asked the question and got a response for me – I googled what ‘sweet bean paste’ was and red bean paste kept coming up so I assumed I had to put that into the dish! Thank goodness some sense came to me and I realised something wasn’t right and checked the comments hahaha. I was a bit scared at first as there was so much garlic but it really made the dish so fragant and yummy, even had to pick at the bits of garlic after! Thank you :)

    Reply

