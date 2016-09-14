The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms

Published: Last Updated:
By 25 Comments

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Ever since we started The Woks of Life, we’re always looking for new and creative ideas to experiment with on the blog. As such, I’ve started looking at every visit to a new restaurant as “research.” (As you can imagine––especially when the four of us are together––this can lead to major cases of over-ordering. Because apparently it’s ok to order enough food for 8 when you’re doing it in the name of academic inquiry).

On a recent (work-related) trip to Las Vegas, I ate at a restaurant called China Poblano––a restaurant whose concept is, somewhat inexplicably, a mixture of both Chinese and Mexican cuisine. It’s not fusion food or anything. They weren’t trying to put Char Siu on a taco. They just had both Chinese dishes and Mexican dishes side-by-side on the same menu. So basically, you could order chips and guacamole as an appetizer, eat noodles, siu mai, and more noodles for a main course, and wash it all down with a margarita.

It was weird, but it kind of worked.

One item on the menu that stood out to me (not sure if it’s still there) was a soy sauce noodles dish with sweet potatoes and shiitake mushrooms. It was kind of a brilliant combination. I rarely think to do carb on carb kind of dishes, i.e. putting ingredients like noodles and potatoes together. But the earthiness of the mushrooms and the natural sweetness of the sweet potato were both amazing when combined with the caramelized soy sauce noodles and the toasty wok hei flavor from the stir-frying process. I decided to replicate it at home, and came up with this recipe.

Give it a try, let me know what you think, and don’t be afraid to get quirky and serve it with some tortilla chips and guac on the side. (Kind of a joke, but also kinda not.)

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

In a medium bowl, mix together the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, wine, sesame oil, brown sugar, and water.

Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium high heat, and add the julienned sweet potatoes.

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for about 5 minutes, allowing the sweet potatoes to brown. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another 3 tablespoons of oil to the wok (still over medium high heat), and add the mushrooms.

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry until the mushrooms are softened and slightly browned, splashing in a little more oil if it’s too dry.

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Crank up the heat to high, and add in the noodles, cooked sweet potato, and sauce mixture.

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry and quickly toss everything together. Serve, sprinkled with cilantro and scallion (if using).

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms!

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.86 from 7 votes

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms

This dish of caramelized soy sauce noodles with sweet potatoes and shiitakes is an amazing combination of flavors, and it's super easy to make at home!
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: soy sauce noodles
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 416kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ tablespoons light or regular soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine (or dry sherry)
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 6 tablespoons vegetable oil (divided)
  • 1 medium sweet potato (peeled and julienned)
  • 8 oz. shiitake mushrooms (225g, thinly sliced)
  • 1 pound yakisoba (450g, udon, or lo mein noodles also work)
  • 2 tablespoons each finely chopped cilantro and scallion (optional)

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, wine, sesame oil, brown sugar, and water.
  • Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium high heat, and add the julienned sweet potatoes. Stir-fry for about 5 minutes, allowing the sweet potatoes to brown. Remove from the wok and set aside.
  • Add another 3 tablespoons of oil to the wok (still over medium high heat), and add the mushrooms. Stir-fry until the mushrooms are softened and slightly browned, splashing in a little more oil if it’s too dry.
  • Crank up the heat to high, and add in the noodles, cooked sweet potato, and sauce mixture. Stir-fry and quickly toss everything together. Serve, sprinkled with cilantro and scallion (if using).

Nutrition

Calories: 416kcal | Carbohydrates: 45g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 17g | Sodium: 1211mg | Potassium: 306mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 10g | Vitamin A: 4625IU | Vitamin C: 0.7mg | Calcium: 10mg | Iron: 0.7mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Bacon & Scallion Egg Noodle Stir-fry
Honey Glazed Cantonese Turkey
Sweet and Sour Chicken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

25 Comments

  1. Debbie Cousins says

    5 stars
    Don’t know where I first saw this recipe but caramelised anything is a winner in my book. Bookmarked the recipe to make and finally got round to it for lunch today. Absolutely delicious and will become a regular in this house. Been making a few Asian dishes lately that use similar ingredients with rice. I actually much prefer noodles to rice, so my new favourite.

    Reply

  2. Megan says

    5 stars
    Great recipe, filling and I couldn’t stop going back for more! Made it last night with some little baby shiitake mushrooms and soba noodles – I loved the “chewy & sticky” texture all the ingredients had. I think the sauce would be great on a lot of other stir fry type dishes as well.

    Reply

  3. Laura says

    I just made this and it was fantastic! I can’t wait to eat the leftovers for lunch tomorrow (although there really isn’t very much left over). Thank you!

    PS – I want to give this 5 stars, but for some reason when I hover the mouse over stars 4 and 5 it won’t fill in the stars. The most that it lets me fill in is 3, but I don’t want to give a misleading rating…

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Haha thanks Laura––sorry the rating thing isn’t working for you––it’s the thought that counts. I’m so glad that you enjoyed the dish!

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables