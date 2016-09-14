The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms

Sarah
by:
29 Comments
Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Ever since we started The Woks of Life, we’re always looking for new and creative ideas to experiment with on the blog. As such, I’ve started looking at every visit to a new restaurant as “research.” (As you can imagine––especially when the four of us are together––this can lead to major cases of over-ordering. Because apparently it’s ok to order enough food for 8 when you’re doing it in the name of academic inquiry).

On a recent (work-related) trip to Las Vegas, I ate at a restaurant called China Poblano––a restaurant whose concept is, somewhat inexplicably, a mixture of both Chinese and Mexican cuisine. It’s not fusion food or anything. They weren’t trying to put Char Siu on a taco. They just had both Chinese dishes and Mexican dishes side-by-side on the same menu. So basically, you could order chips and guacamole as an appetizer, eat noodles, siu mai, and more noodles for a main course, and wash it all down with a margarita.

It was weird, but it kind of worked.

One item on the menu that stood out to me (not sure if it’s still there) was a soy sauce noodles dish with sweet potatoes and shiitake mushrooms. It was kind of a brilliant combination. I rarely think to do carb on carb kind of dishes, i.e. putting ingredients like noodles and potatoes together. But the earthiness of the mushrooms and the natural sweetness of the sweet potato were both amazing when combined with the caramelized soy sauce noodles and the toasty wok hei flavor from the stir-frying process. I decided to replicate it at home, and came up with this recipe.

Give it a try, let me know what you think, and don’t be afraid to get quirky and serve it with some tortilla chips and guac on the side. (Kind of a joke, but also kinda not.)

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

In a medium bowl, mix together the light or regular soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, brown sugar, and water.

Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium high heat, and add the julienned sweet potatoes.

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for about 5 minutes, allowing the sweet potatoes to brown. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another 3 tablespoons of oil to the wok (still over medium high heat), and add the shiitake mushrooms.

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry until the mushrooms are softened and slightly browned, splashing in a little more oil if it’s too dry.

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Crank up the heat to high, and add in the fresh yakisoba, udon, or lo mein noodles, cooked sweet potato, and sauce mixture.

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry and quickly toss everything together. Serve, sprinkled with chopped cilantro and scallion (if using).

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms!

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

4.86 from 7 votes

Caramelized Soy Sauce Noodles with Sweet Potato & Mushrooms

This dish of caramelized soy sauce noodles with sweet potatoes and shiitakes is an amazing combination of flavors, and it's super easy to make at home!
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:soy sauce noodles
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 35 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ tablespoons light or regular soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine (or dry sherry)
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 6 tablespoons vegetable oil (divided)
  • 1 medium sweet potato (peeled and julienned)
  • 8 oz. shiitake mushrooms (225g, thinly sliced)
  • 1 pound yakisoba (450g, udon, or lo mein noodles also work)
  • 2 tablespoons each finely chopped cilantro and scallion (optional)

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, wine, sesame oil, brown sugar, and water.
  • Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium high heat, and add the julienned sweet potatoes. Stir-fry for about 5 minutes, allowing the sweet potatoes to brown. Remove from the wok and set aside.
  • Add another 3 tablespoons of oil to the wok (still over medium high heat), and add the mushrooms. Stir-fry until the mushrooms are softened and slightly browned, splashing in a little more oil if it’s too dry.
  • Crank up the heat to high, and add in the noodles, cooked sweet potato, and sauce mixture. Stir-fry and quickly toss everything together. Serve, sprinkled with cilantro and scallion (if using).

nutrition facts

Calories: 416kcal (21%) Carbohydrates: 45g (15%) Protein: 10g (20%) Fat: 23g (35%) Saturated Fat: 17g (85%) Sodium: 1211mg (50%) Potassium: 306mg (9%) Fiber: 5g (20%) Sugar: 10g (11%) Vitamin A: 4625IU (93%) Vitamin C: 0.7mg (1%) Calcium: 10mg (1%) Iron: 0.7mg (4%)

Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

29 Comments

  1. AvatarAlan says

    5 stars
    I made this tonight for dinner. It was excellent.
    I too struggled with the dry versus wok ready noodles in terms of weight and may have added too many, but it still turned out great. This one will stay on my menu rotation. Another great recipe from, “The Woks of Life.”

    Reply

  2. Avatarokiegirl says

    Made this for dinner today. Wow, just wow. This was overwhelmingly good. I added some browned ground pork and used yakisoba noodles. Could not be happier with this recipe.

    Reply

  3. AvatarSchantall says

    4 stars
    Hi,

    I’ve made these noodles yesterday and I have to say it was the first time, that a recipe from the Woks of Life wasn’t 100% clear to me and I think in the end I screwed it up because of that and also my own stupidity.

    To the recipe:
    What wasn’t clear to me was the noodle preparation. I chose Lo Mein noodles but they still need cooking. The recipe didn’t say anything about cooking the noodles so I figured you used fresh ones that- like Udon- can go from the package to the wok. So I thought ok I’ll just cook mine before I throw them in but then I had an issue with the quantity- how does 1 pound of fresh noodles translate to dry noodles? I decided to go for 1/2 pound of dry noodles, is that the quantity that was intended?
    ==> If you could I think it would be great to add the little word “fresh” up there in the ingredients or, if they were actually meant to be dry noodles, add a step for cooking them.

    The second mistake I made (and that’s entirely my fault) was that I had only dry shitake mushrooms and tried to weigh out 8oz, which would have been a HUGE portion. But I had only 1 oz at home so no harm done, in the end my dish had only half the mushrooms necessary (a pity I love those little guys, so yummie).
    Long story short I weighed the mushrooms before and after soaking and thought the results would be interesting for other people who can’t get their hands on fresh shitake mushrooms:
    1oz dried mushrooms = 4oz soaked mushrooms (after squeezing the excess water out).

    Reply

  4. AvatarJQ says

    5 stars
    I made these noodles today and my toddler gobbled them right up! I also used the Maruchan brand of yakisoba and really liked the texture. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe :D

    Reply

  7. AvatarKallah says

    A friend of mine made a Puerto Rican dish with beans and potatoes with tomatoes then served it with rice. My ex is dutch and they serve a dish called butter fish. You poach a firm white fish and make a thin butter sauce out of the poaching liquid. On your plate you put a disc shaped mound of mashed potatoes, on top of that you put on a layer of rice, then fish. Top the fish with mustard – grainy type and then pour the butter sauce over the top. Both are very filling dishes.

    I had not thought of using two starches in an Asian dish before. But why not since other cultures do it? Sounds and looks very delicious!

    Reply

    • SarahSarah says

      Thanks heather :) One big carb on carb thing I can think of in Asian cooking is this popular Shanghainese breakfast item: a youtiao (fried dough) wrapped in a shaobing (a sort of sesame flatbread thing). That is the ULTIMATE in carb on carb foods.

      Reply

Follow us on Facebook