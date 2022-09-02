The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Vegetables Smashed Asian Cucumber Salad

Smashed Asian Cucumber Salad

by:
125 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Smashed Asian Cucumber Salad

This Smashed Asian cucumber salad recipe is light, refreshing and perfect for the summer. It’s also packed with flavor from a zingy dressing, garlic, and cilantro. Plus, it only takes 10 minutes to make!

Note: This recipe was originally published in June 2015. We’ve since updated it with higher resolution images, clearer instructions, additional thoughts, and metric measurements. The recipe remains the same. Enjoy!

The Benefits of Cucumber

In our family, I’m the resident whacky Chinese medicine enthusiast. I drink the elixirs (check out Sarah’s experience from way back when here), do acupunture, read the most books, and enjoy the healing powers of a good Chinese foot massage.

So I’ll start this recipe by saying, everyone knows that cucumber salad is a great summer dish. But do you know about its health benefits?

According to TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine), cucumber cleanses and detoxifies, it helps reduce high blood pressure, and, with its “cooling” element, also eases the internal heat of the body. In short, eat plenty of cucumber when it’s in season!

In the U.S., you might find a Greek salad, a dill pickle here and there, and perhaps a pitcher of cucumber water.

But people in China take eating cucumbers to a whole new level. For example, we Americans would probably enjoy an ice cream cone (or gnaw on a turkey leg if you’re at Disney World) when visiting a park or a zoo.

But in China, you can see people crunching on cucumbers as they walk around, ride the train, or take a rest on the Great Wall. It’s an everywhere, anytime snack. Fruit peddlers peel them for you and they’re only RMB 1.00 (16 cents) a piece. A bargain!

This Asian cucumber salad is also a popular appetizer/cold dish (凉菜) on most restaurant menus. Not only is it so easy to whip up, it’s crunchy, crispy, and healthy. We make this on a weekly basis when we have cucumbers in the garden, because it’s so simple and refreshing!

mashed asian cucumber salad

Asian Cucumber Salad: Recipe Instructions

Make the salad dressing by combining the salt, sugar, sesame oil, light soy sauce, and rice vinegar. Stir until the sugar and salt are completely dissolved.

Wash the cucumbers and pat them dry with a clean towel. On a cutting board, lay a large knife flat against the cucumber, and smash it lightly with your other hand. The cucumber should crack open and smash into four sections.

smashing cucumber with side of knife

Repeat along its full length. Once the whole cucumber is completely open (usually into 4 long sectional pieces), cut it at a 45-degree angle into bite-sized pieces.

NOTE!

If you prefer to omit the chili oil, heat up a tablespoon of oil in a pan and drizzle it over the cucumber. Seems weird, but in Chinese cooking, uncooked vs. cooked oil have different flavors and are treated as such!

In a large bowl, mix the cut cucumber with the prepared dressing, garlic and chili oil (or cooked plain oil), and toss it well. Serve, garnished with toasted sesame seeds and cilantro.

smashed asian cucumber salad
Chinese cucumber salad
Chinese cucumber salad

To stay healthy and keep cool this summer, check out some of our other delicious salads.

5 from 43 votes

Smashed Asian Cucumber Salad

This Smashed Asian cucumber salad recipe is light, refreshing and perfect for the summer, but packed with flavor from a zingy dressing, garlic, and cilantro. It only takes 10 minutes to make!
by: Judy
Course:Appetizer, Salad
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese cucumber salad
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Wash the cucumbers and pat them dry with a clean towel. Make the salad dressing by combining the salt, sugar, sesame oil, light soy sauce, and rice vinegar. Stir until the sugar and salt are completely dissolved. Set aside.
  • On a cutting board, lay a large knife flat against the cucumber, and smash it lightly with your other hand. The cucumber should crack open and smash into four sections. Repeat along its full length. Once the whole cucumber is completely open (usually into 4 long sectional pieces), cut it at a 45-degree angle into bite-sized pieces.
  • In a large bowl, mix the cut cucumber with the prepared dressing, garlic and chili oil. Toss it well. Serve, garnished with sesame seeds and cilantro. (Note: if you prefer to omit the chili oil, heat up a tablespoon of oil in a pan and drizzle it over the cucumber. Seems weird, but in Chinese cooking, uncooked vs. cooked oil have different flavors and are treated as such!)

nutrition facts

Calories: 71kcal (4%) Carbohydrates: 9g (3%) Protein: 2g (4%) Fat: 4g (6%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 837mg (35%) Potassium: 240mg (7%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 292IU (6%) Vitamin C: 5mg (6%) Calcium: 36mg (4%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

125 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.