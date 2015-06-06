The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Smashed Asian Cucumber Salad

Smashed Asian Cucumber Salad

This Smashed Asian cucumber salad recipe is light, refreshing and perfect for the summer, but packed with flavor from a zingy dressing, garlic, and cilantro. It only takes 10 minutes to make – and there are other benefits of this perfect summer salad so just read on!

In our family, I’m the resident whacky Chinese medicine enthusiast—I drink the elixirs (check out Sarah’s experience from way back when here), read the most books, and enjoy the healing powers of a good Chinese foot massage. So I’ll start this recipe by saying, everyone knows that cucumber salad is a great summer dish, but do you know about its health benefits?

According to TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine), cucumber cleanses and detoxifies, it helps reduce high blood pressure, and, with its “cooling” element, also eases the internal heat of the body. In short, eat plenty of cucumber this summer!

In the US, you might find the odd tabbouleh salad, a dill pickle here and there, and perhaps a pitcher of cucumber water, but people in China take eating cucumbers to a whole new level. For example, we Americans would probably enjoy an ice cream cone (or gnaw on a turkey leg if you’re at Disney World) when visiting a park or a zoo in the US, but in China, you can see people crunching on mini cucumbers as they walk around, riding on the train, or taking a rest on the Great Wall. It’s an everywhere, anytime snack. Fruit peddlers peel them for you and they’re only RMB 1.00 (16 cents) a piece. A bargain!

This Asian cucumber salad is also a popular appetizer/cold dish (凉菜）on most restaurant menus. Besides the fact that it’s so easy to whip up, it’s crunchy, crispy, and its health benefits have won over many diners. We make this on a weekly basis during the summer because it’s so simple and refreshing!

Note: if you prefer to omit the chili oil, heat up a tablespoon of oil in a pan and drizzle it over the cucumber. Seems weird, but in Chinese cooking, uncooked vs. cooked oil have different flavors and are treated as such!

Wash the cucumbers and pat them dry with a clean towel. Make the salad dressing by combining the salt, sugar, sesame oil, light soy sauce, and rice vinegar. Stir until the sugar and salt are completely dissolved. Set aside.

On a cutting board, lay a large knife flat against the cucumber, and smash it lightly with your other hand. The cucumber should crack open and smash into four sections.

Repeat along its full length. Once the whole cucumber is completely open (usually into 4 long sectional pieces), cut it at a 45-degree angle into bite-sized pieces.

In a large bowl, mix the cut cucumber with the prepared dressing, garlic and chili oil (or cooked plain oil), and toss it well. Serve, garnished with sesame seeds and cilantro.

To stay healthy and keep cool this summer, check out some of our other delicious salads.

 

Ingredients
Ingredients
  • 2 long, preferably seedless cucumbers (about 1 to 1½ lbs.)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2½ teaspoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 3 teaspoons light soy sauce
  • 1½ tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2-4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1-2 teaspoons chili oil (optional - click the link and scroll down for a recipe)
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
  • a small handful of chopped cilantro
Instructions
  1. Note: if you prefer to omit the chili oil, heat up a tablespoon of oil in a pan and drizzle it over the cucumber. Seems weird, but in Chinese cooking, uncooked vs. cooked oil have different flavors and are treated as such!
  2. Wash the cucumbers and pat them dry with a clean towel. Make the salad dressing by combining the salt, sugar, sesame oil, light soy sauce, and rice vinegar. Stir until the sugar and salt are completely dissolved. Set aside.
  3. On a cutting board, lay a large knife flat against the cucumber, and smash it lightly with your other hand. The cucumber should crack open and smash into four sections. Repeat along its full length. Once the whole cucumber is completely open (usually into 4 long sectional pieces), cut it at a 45-degree angle into bite-sized pieces.
  4. In a large bowl, mix the cut cucumber with the prepared dressing, garlic and chili oil (or cooked plain oil), and toss it well. Serve, garnished with sesame seeds and cilantro.

  1. Umi says

    I’ve made this recipe at least 10 or 15 times. It always receives compliments even from my Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and Taiwanese friends.

    I don’t often have access to cilantro so when I leave it out, the dish still tastes great. Sometimes I leave out the sesame seeds and it’s fine. I can be lazy and leave out the heated (chili) oil, and just sub in plain ol’ room temperature olive oil, and it’s still delicious.

    Smashing the cucumbers is key.

    Thanks for this recipe. It’s an A+

  2. Charlotte says

    Wow. Delicious!! My boyfriend and I aren’t even huge fans of cucumber, but we got one in a farm share and I was looking for a good way to prepare it. We devoured this. Made it exactly as written. The dressing is so good; a perfect balance of salty, tangy, sweet and spicy. I can’t wait to put it on a million other dishes, and maybe we’ll start liking cucumber now :)

  3. Ryan says

    I’ve been making this salad since it was first uploaded (along with many other delights from this website). Could I possibly add cold ramen noodles to this dish (as I make these myself from scratch and always have them available), and anything else vegetable-wise?

  4. Marie says

    You guys, this looks amazing but I’ve got to know – most Chinese sauces/marinades/salad dressings seem to require the addition of sugar. Does that decrease the “healthiness” quotient of the food?

  6. Shai says

    I made this as a side dish for dinner last night.
    Didn’t use any vinegar. Used corn oil instead of chilli oil. Substituted sesame seeds with toasted sliced almonds.
    Results: AMAZING! Will be making this often.

  7. Jake says

    I just made this for the past two days straight. it’s practically addictive. I added probably double the cilantro thats called for :)

    Thanks for the great recipe!

  9. Helen says

    This is one of my dad’s favorite dishes. He always orders it if he sees it on a menu when we go out to eat. I can’t wait to make this for him at home.

