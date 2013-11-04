The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Chinese Take Out » Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun)

Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun)

Published: Last Updated:
By 111 Comments

Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun), by thewoksoflife.com

One of the most popular dishes on any Chinese take-out menu is Singapore Noodles, or Singapore Mei Fun or sometimes spelled  Singapore Mai Fun. Now, I’ve met people from Singapore who are pretty bewildered when they come to the US and see their country’s moniker attached to this dish of noodles and curry. I’m not entirely sure what makes it Singaporean, just like I’m not sure what makes an egg roll Chinese. But as with many things on a Chinese takeout menu…fuzzy origins aside, it still tastes good and we all identify with and enjoy a good Singapore noodles recipe!

Here’s my dad’s recipe.

You can find the curry powder and rice noodles in the Chinese grocery store. If you’re not that into curry, check out our Xiamen Chow Mei Fun recipe, which is a similar recipe without the curry powder!

Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun), by thewoksoflife.com

Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun), by thewoksoflife.com

Rinse the shrimp and pat dry. Soak the rice noodles in cold water for twenty minutes. Drain the noodles just before you’re ready cook the dish.

Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun), by thewoksoflife.com

We forgot to add the eggs, so they’re not pictured, but if you decide to use eggs in this Singapore noodles dish (which we highly recommend), beat them in a bowl and make a thin omelet. Transfer to the cutting board and cut the omelet into thin strips about 2 to 3 inches long and set aside.

Julienne the napa cabbage, carrot, and scallion. Thinly slice the red onion and set aside along with the dried chili peppers.

Cut the Chinese sausage into thin pieces similar to the size of the carrots. If you haven’t noticed yet, everything in Chinese dishes should be cut into the same shape. This is a noodle dish, so everything (except the shrimp of course) must be in thin strips to match the shape of the noodles.

Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun), by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the wok on the highest setting and add oil, sausage and shrimp and stir-fry for about 10 seconds. Add the dried chili peppers, carrot and onion and stir-fry for about 30 seconds.

Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the napa cabbage and then sprinkle the curry powder evenly over the mixture.

Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the rice noodles and while doing so, make sure you rip them into manageable 7 to 8 inch lengths for easy eating later.

Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the salt and wine now and mix well (about 1 to 2 minutes), making sure you firmly scrape the bottom of the wok with your spatula to prevent the noodles from sticking. A hot wok is a must to prevent sticking, but ensuring that you scrape the bottom of the wok as you mix is an important technique.

Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun), by thewoksoflife.com

The rice noodles should be taking on the rich color of the curry powder. Add the sesame oil, soy sauce, white pepper, scallions and the cooked egg if you decided to include it.

Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun), by thewoksoflife.com

Mix thoroughly again for another minute, plate and serve immediately!

Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun), by thewoksoflife.com

Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun), by thewoksoflife.com

4.9 from 18 reviews
Singapore Noodles (Singapore Mei Fun)
 
Save Print
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
A popular dish on any Chinese take-out menu is Singapore Noodles, or Singapore Mei Fun. Singapore noodles recipe are rice noodles (mai fun) and yellow curry
Author:
Recipe type: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: Serve 2
Ingredients
  • 8-12 shrimp, peeled, deveined, and butterflied
  • rice noodles – about 2 cups after it’s been soaked
  • 2 eggs (optional)
  • 3 cups shredded Napa cabbage
  • 1 carrot
  • 1 scallion
  • ½ of a red onion
  • 3 dried red chili peppers
  • 1 Chinese Sausage (traditional sweet Lop Cheung), or ¼ cup sliced roast pork or ham
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 ½ tablespoons curry powder
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • ½ tablespoon soy sauce
  • Pinch of white pepper
Instructions
  1. Rinse the shrimp and pat dry. Soak the rice noodles in cold water for twenty minutes. Drain the noodles just before you’re ready cook.
  2. If you decide to use eggs in this, beat them in a bowl and make a thin omelet. Transfer to the cutting board and cut the omelet into thin strips about 2 to 3 inches long and set aside. Julienne the napa cabbage, carrot, and scallion. Thinly slice the red onion and set aside along with the dried chili peppers. Cut the Chinese sausage into thin pieces similar to the size of the carrots.
  3. Heat the wok on the highest setting and add oil, sausage and shrimp and stir-fry for about 10 seconds. Add the dried chili peppers, carrot, napa cabbage and onion and stir-fry for about 30 seconds and then sprinkle the curry powder evenly over the mixture.
  4. Add the rice noodles and while doing so, make sure you rip them into manageable 7 to 8 inch lengths for easy eating later. Add the salt and wine and mix well (about 1 to 2 minutes), making sure you firmly scrape the bottom of the wok with your spatula to prevent the noodles from sticking. A hot wok is a must to prevent sticking but ensuring that you scrape the bottom of the wok as you mix is an important technique.
  5. The noodles should be taking on the rich color of the curry powder. Add the sesame oil, soy sauce, white pepper, scallions and the cooked egg if you decided to include it. Mix thoroughly again for another minute, plate and serve immediately!

 

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Chicken with Snow Peas Stir-fry
The Perfect Spaghetti Carbonara
Spicy Fried Chicken Wings - Chinese Takeout Style

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rate this recipe:  

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

111 Comments

  1. Mary says

    I have soaked the rice noodles even longer than the 20 minutes you mentioned. They are still very firm after cooking them with the vegetables and meat. I prefer them to be softer. Would you have any ideas about how to get them to be less firm? Thanks so much.

    Reply

  3. MONIQUE says

    Bonjour Sarah, je voudrais faire votre recette de nouilles Singapour car ça a l’air vraiment très bon, mais pouvez-vous me dire quelle variété de piments séchés vous mettez dans la recette. Un bonjour de France.

    Reply

  5. Terra Welch says

    I lived in Singapore for 2 years, and true! No Singapore mei fun to be found! Where I think the moniker comes is the beautiful fusion of Asian & Indian, just like the city-state. If they threw in just a little sambal ayam (chicken), it would encompass all of the wonders of this amazingly blended culture!

    Reply

  6. Heather says

    I had some rice noodles and wanted to try them, but I think they were the wrong type. Mine made a long gluey lump when I tried soaking them. I boiled them per the instructions on their package but they were like wet hair. I used my thinnest Lo Mein noodles and the dish came out okay. The flavor is really unique. I liked it, but not nearly as much as the other recipes I have tried.

    Reply

  8. Ava says

    I have a flattop electric stove but want to try your recipes. I have several different woks, stainless steel, and non stick however, I don’t have a traditional wok because of the rounded base and because I don’t think it would get hot enough on the flattop surface. Any suggestions?

    Reply

  9. Mark says

    I’ll have to try this. I love the Singapore noodles I’ve had at Chinese restaurants, and have found the Singapore curry powder at Penzey’s. I haven’t tried to duplicate the stir-fry noodles from restaurants but love the Singapore seasoning for ramen or rice.

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables