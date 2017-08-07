The Woks of Life

Recipes » Quick and Easy Coconut Rice

Quick and Easy Coconut Rice

Published:
By

Coconut Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Rice. It’s my favorite carbohydrate (which is saying a lot, considering what a bread and pasta fiend I am), and it’s infinitely versatile. While we’ve done plenty of rice dishes in the past, from fried rice to sticky rice rolls, we haven’t talked much about how you can make different types of flavored rice.

Flavoring rice often just involves changing up the liquid that you use to cook it. While we regularly use water to cook rice, you can use different types of stock to make, say, chicken-flavored rice or mushroom flavored rice.

Today, we’re doing coconut rice. I really like making coconut rice to serve with Malaysian, Thai, Lao, and other Southeast Asian dishes. It has a very light coconutty (which spell check says isn’t a real word) fragrance, and is slightly sweet. With the addition of toasted coconut flakes (required––don’t be tempted to leave them out!), it’s the perfect side dish.

I recently served coconut rice with my Pork Larb recipe, which I posted a few days ago, but below, I also include other recipes that could use a big pile of coconut rice on the side.

Coconut Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Soak the rice in water for 15 minutes.

Coconut Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Drain.

Coconut Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the drained rice to a medium pot. In a 2-4 cup capacity wet measuring cup, pour in the can of coconut milk, and then add water until you hit just under 2 cups of liquid total. Add to the pot, along with the sugar and salt.

Coconut Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Put the pan on the stove and bring to a boil. Once boiling, immediately give the pot a stir, cover, and reduce the heat to low. Cook until all the liquid has been absorbed, about 25 minutes. Remove from heat, fluff the rice with a fork, and keep covered until ready to serve.

Just before serving, stir in the toasted coconut flakes.

Coconut Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Coconut Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Okay, as promised, things that go well with this coconut rice include:

Beef Rendang

I remember the first time I had beef rendang. I was about eleven years old and it was one of the most amazing things I’d ever eaten and coconut rice makes it even betterBeef Rendang, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Chicken

There are a select few really good meals in this world that take just 10 minutes to prepare from start to finish and this Thai Basil Chicken is one of them!Thai Basil Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Larb

Pork Larb is a meat salad from Laos that has made its way into Thailand and other areas of Southeast Asia and is simply delicious and refreshing!

Pork Larb, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Beef

Thai basil beef (aka pad graw prow). The dish I order almost every time I set foot in a Thai restaurant – with coconut rice, of course, and one of my favorite things to cook at home.Thai Basil Beef (Pad Gra Prow), by thewoksoflife.com

Green Curry Chicken

I love this green curry chicken, because it’s one of those useful fridge-cleaning recipes. Coconut rice really enhances the flavor for the green curry in this dish. Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

 

5 from 3 votes

Quick and Easy Coconut Rice

Coconut rice is fragrant, delicious and easy-to-make.Coconut rice is especially delicious when served with Malaysian, Thai, Lao, and other Southeast Asian dishes
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Rice
Cuisine: Asian
Keyword: coconut rice
Servings: 6
Calories: 379kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Soak the rice in water for 15 minutes. Drain. Add the drained rice to a medium pot. In a 2-4 cup capacity wet measuring cup, pour in the can of coconut milk, and then add water until you hit just under 2 cups of liquid total. Add to the pot, along with the sugar and salt.
  • Put the pan on the stove and bring to a boil. Once boiling, immediately gift the pot a stir, cover, and reduce the heat to low. Cook until all the liquid has been absorbed, about 25 minutes. Remove from heat, fluff the rice with a fork, and keep covered until ready to serve.
  • Just before serving, stir in the toasted coconut flakes.

Nutrition

Calories: 379kcal | Carbohydrates: 53g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 14g | Sodium: 400mg | Potassium: 230mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin C: 0.7mg | Calcium: 29mg | Iron: 2.7mg

 

27 Comments

  1. Sarah says

    Can’t wait to try this, because all your recipes are amazing…you guys make fab Asian cuisine SO accessible!
    Having a hard time finding jasmine rice right now (as you can imagine, what with the isolation and all…lol)
    If there were to be a decent sub, would you suggest short grain rice or white rice for the jasmine? Any tweaks?
    Thanks so much! : )

    Reply

