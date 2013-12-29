The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Tofu Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu)

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu)

Sarah
by:
43 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu), by thewoksoflife.com

This braised tofu or hongshao dofu is my grandpa’s favorite dish when we go out to eat at this little Cantonese restaurant on Division Street in Chinatown. I have to say that this is a pretty crazy authentic homemade version, courtesy of my dad, natch.

Tofu has got to be the most awesomely delicious food with the worst reputation ever. It’s got a huge variety of textures, and essentially takes on whatever flavor you add to it.

This dish is vegetarian/vegan (if you leave out the oyster sauce or use a vegetarian oyster sauce), but you don’t miss the meat. At all. I would gladly pass over a hunk of grilled meat for this. And you’ll only be standing at the stove for five to ten minutes, max.

Recipe Instructions

Mix cornstarch and water into a slurry in a small bowl and set aside.

Drain the medium firm tofu of excess liquid and cut into ½ inch thick slices.

Wash and slice your mushrooms. If you are using the dried mushrooms, wash about 4 of them, soak in hot water for an hour, and trim the stems for before slicing.

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu) by thewoksoflife.com

Make a braised tofu sauce mixture by combining the stock, oyster sauce, sesame oil, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sugar, and salt in a bowl.

Heat the wok over high heat and add the oil. Spread the tofu in 1 layer in the wok. Sear each side for about a minute. If you need more time to turn the tofu, reduce the heat to medium and take your time!

Add the garlic to the wok.

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu) by thewoksoflife.com

After another minute, add the stock mixture and the mushrooms. Return the heat to high if it’s not already there. Give the wok a shake to prevent the tofu from sticking.

When the mixture comes to a boil, lower the heat to medium, cover and let cook for about 5 minutes. Some of the liquid should evaporate. You decide how much liquid to put depending how saucy you want your braised hongshao dofu.

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu) by thewoksoflife.com

Remove the cover, turn the wok back up to high heat and add your snow peas, carrots, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots.

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu), by thewoksoflife.com

Gently toss them with the tofu, being careful not to break the tofu pieces. Quickly add the cornstarch slurry a little at a time to thicken the remaining liquid just enough to coat tofu and vegetables.

If the sauce is too thick, just add more water or stock. If it’s too thin, add more slurry.

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu), by thewoksoflife.com

Give your braised hongshao dofu dish a final toss, and serve immediately with some steamed rice.

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu), by thewoksoflife.com

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu), by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 9 votes

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu)

This quick and easy braised tofu recipe (hongshao dofu) is authentic and is easily made vegetarian just by using vegetable stock and vegetarian oyster sauce.
by: Sarah
Course:Tofu
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:braised tofu
Braised tofu with vegetables over rice
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Mix cornstarch and water into a slurry in a small bowl and set aside. Drain the tofu of excess liquid and cut into ½ inch thick slices. Wash and slice your mushrooms. If you are using the dried mushrooms, wash about 4 of them, soak in hot water for an hour, and trim the stems for before slicing.
  • Make a stock mixture by combining the stock, oyster sauce, sesame oil, soy sauces, shaoxing wine, sugar, and salt in a bowl.
  • Heat the wok over high heat and add the oil. Spread the tofu in 1 layer in the wok. Sear each side for about a minute. If you need more time to turn the tofu, reduce the heat to medium and take your time! Add the garlic to the wok.
  • After another minute, add the stock mixture and the mushrooms. Return the heat to high if it’s not already there. Give the wok a shake to prevent the tofu from sticking. When the mixture comes to a boil, lower the heat to medium, cover and let cook for about 5 minutes. Some of the liquid should evaporate.
  • Remove the cover, turn the wok back up to high heat and add your vegetables. Gently toss them with the tofu, being careful not to break the tofu pieces. Quickly add the cornstarch slurry a little at a time to thicken the remaining liquid just enough to coat tofu and vegetables. If the sauce is too thick, just add more water or stock. If it’s too thin, add more slurry. Give the dish a final toss, and serve immediately with some steamed rice.

nutrition facts

Calories: 199kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 14g (5%) Protein: 14g (28%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 795mg (33%) Potassium: 289mg (8%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 3745IU (75%) Vitamin C: 54mg (65%) Calcium: 161mg (16%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

43 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.