Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu)

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu), by thewoksoflife.com

This braised tofu or hongshao dofu is my grandpa’s favorite dish when we go out to eat at this little Cantonese restaurant on Division Street in Chinatown. I have to say that this is a pretty crazy authentic homemade version, courtesy of my dad, natch.

Tofu has got to be the most awesomely delicious food with the worst reputation ever. It’s got a huge variety of textures, and essentially takes on whatever flavor you add to it. This dish is vegetarian/vegan (if you leave out the oyster sauce or use a vegetarian brand), but you don’t miss the meat. At all. I would gladly pass over a hunk of grilled meat for this. And you’ll only be standing at the stove for five to ten minutes, max.

Try it! You’ll need:

Mix cornstarch and water into a slurry in a small bowl and set aside. Drain the tofu of excess liquid and cut into ½ inch thick slices. Wash and slice your mushrooms. If you are using the dried mushrooms, wash about 4 of them, soak in hot water for an hour, and trim the stems for before slicing.

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu) by thewoksoflife.com

Make a braised tofu sauce mixture by combining the stock, oyster sauce, sesame oil, soy sauces, Shaoxing wine, sugar, and salt in a bowl.

Heat the wok over high heat and add the oil. Spread the tofu in 1 layer in the wok. Sear each side for about a minute. If you need more time to turn the tofu, reduce the heat to medium and take your time! Add the garlic to the wok.

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu) by thewoksoflife.com

After another minute, add the stock mixture and the mushrooms. Return the heat to high if it’s not already there. Give the wok a shake to prevent the tofu from sticking. When the mixture comes to a boil, lower the heat to medium, cover and let cook for about 5 minutes. Some of the liquid should evaporate. You decide how much liquid to put depending how saucy you want your braised hongshao dofu.

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu) by thewoksoflife.com

Remove the cover, turn the wok back up to high heat and add your vegetables.

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu), by thewoksoflife.com

Gently toss them with the tofu, being careful not to break the tofu pieces. Quickly add the cornstarch slurry a little at a time to thicken the remaining liquid just enough to coat tofu and vegetables. If the sauce is too thick, just add more water or stock. If it’s too thin, add more slurry.

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu), by thewoksoflife.com

Give your braised hongshao dofu dish a final toss, and serve immediately with some steamed rice.

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu), by thewoksoflife.com

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu), by thewoksoflife.com

Quick and Easy Braised Tofu (Hongshao Dofu)

This quick and easy braised tofu recipe (hongshao dofu) is authentic and is easily made vegetarian just by using vegetable stock and vegetarian oyster sauce.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
Servings: 2
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Mix cornstarch and water into a slurry in a small bowl and set aside. Drain the tofu of excess liquid and cut into ½ inch thick slices. Wash and slice your mushrooms. If you are using the dried mushrooms, wash about 4 of them, soak in hot water for an hour, and trim the stems for before slicing.
  • Make a stock mixture by combining the stock, oyster sauce, sesame oil, soy sauces, shaoxing wine, sugar, and salt in a bowl.
  • Heat the wok over high heat and add the oil. Spread the tofu in 1 layer in the wok. Sear each side for about a minute. If you need more time to turn the tofu, reduce the heat to medium and take your time! Add the garlic to the wok.
  • After another minute, add the stock mixture and the mushrooms. Return the heat to high if it’s not already there. Give the wok a shake to prevent the tofu from sticking. When the mixture comes to a boil, lower the heat to medium, cover and let cook for about 5 minutes. Some of the liquid should evaporate.
  • Remove the cover, turn the wok back up to high heat and add your vegetables. Gently toss them with the tofu, being careful not to break the tofu pieces. Quickly add the cornstarch slurry a little at a time to thicken the remaining liquid just enough to coat tofu and vegetables. If the sauce is too thick, just add more water or stock. If it’s too thin, add more slurry. Give the dish a final toss, and serve immediately with some steamed rice.

Nutrition

Calories: 397kcal | Carbohydrates: 27g | Protein: 28g | Fat: 20g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 1590mg | Potassium: 578mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 149.8% | Vitamin C: 130.5% | Calcium: 32.2% | Iron: 26.6%

 

29 Comments

  2. Nirmala says


    Nirmala
    February 17th 2019
    Thank you for all the fabulous recipes. I have tried a few of them and today I made the quick and easy tofu which my family enjoyed. Will surely make it again!!

    Reply

  3. Cindy Campbell says

    Since I discovered this recipe I’ve made it 3 times in the last two weeks! I think it is just delicious and super easy. Thank you for posting!!

    Reply

  4. Kellie Chen says


    Thank you all so much for this recipe. The pictorial guide is especially helpful.
    Tried this one today and my family enjoyed it immensely.

    I have yet to try a recipe from WoL that I have not loved!

    Reply

