Home » Recipes » Pork Sung Buns, A Chinese Bakery Recipe

Pork Sung Buns, A Chinese Bakery Recipe

Pork Sung Buns, A Chinese Bakery Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

These Pork Sung Buns (also known as Pork Floss Buns or Rou Song Bao) ignited quite a few rounds of debates and do-overs. Kitchen debates are ongoing events at our house. We seldom agree on a meal or a dish, and someone is always bound to have a word or two about this or that. I think I’m probably the biggest complainer (about that…you won’t get any arguments from the family!).

This recipe is no exception, and the question we kept coming back to was whether or not to employ a certain ingredient––mayonnaise. A traditional Pork Sung Bun is made with a milk bread base, and a thin layer of mayonnaise is spread on top. That’s what allows the pork sung (basically a mild form of shredded pork jerky) to adhere to the top of the bun.

One of my concerns was that mayonnaise is made with oil and eggs, requiring it to be kept refrigerated in order to stay fresh. I even asked a baker at a local Chinese bakery about the use of mayonnaise, and how long the pork sung buns were allowed to sit out in the bakery case. He explained that they were usually sold quickly, and that he expected people to “eat them right away” anyway.

After some research and poking around, I found a Chinese recipe that offers the best of both worlds: the mayonnaise is no longer raw after baking, and the addition of scallions makes the bun ultra-savory. We also decided to integrate the pork sung throughout the bun with a special folding method, rather than having it all sit on top. I think this modified version is definitely a step up from the original.

Pork Sung Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

A few remarks before we begin: While making our milk bread recipe––which is also used in many of our Chinese bakery bun recipes––a large handful of people found that the dough was too sticky and needed extra flour. I want to let everyone know that I do tap the measuring cup when measuring flour to avoid air pockets. It’s also the case that the more damp or humid the climate, the more flour you’ll likely need. If it’s too dry, on the other hand, you can add an extra tablespoon of milk.

You’ll need:

  • 2/3 cup heavy cream (at room temperature)
  • 1 cup milk (at room temperature)
  • 1 large egg (at room temperature)
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup cake flour
  • 3 1/2 cups bread flour
  • 1 tablespoon active dry yeast
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 (4 oz.) pack of store-bought pork sung
  • scallions, washed, dried, and finely chopped
  • Egg wash: whisk together 1 egg with 1 teaspoon water
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
  • Simple syrup : 2 teaspoons of sugar dissolved in 2 teaspoons hot water

Pork Sung Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

In the bowl of a mixer, add the heavy cream, milk, egg, sugar, cake flour, bread flour, yeast, and salt (add everything to the mixer in that order). Using the dough hook attachment, turn on the mixer to “stir.” Let it go for 15 minutes, occasionally stopping the mixer to push the dough together.

After 15 minutes, the dough is ready for proofing. Cover the bowl with a damp towel and place in a warm spot for 1 hour. The dough will grow to 1.5X its original size. Check out our original milk bread recipe for photos of this process!

After the hour of proofing, put the dough back in the mixer and stir for another 5 minutes to get rid of air bubbles. Dump the dough on a lightly floured surface and cut into 12 equal pieces. Cover the dough pieces with a dry cloth while assembling the buns.

Take each piece of dough and roll it out into a rough 4×6″ rectangle.

Pork Sung Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Spread a very thin layer of mayonnaise onto the dough…

Pork Sung Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

And then sprinkle with pork sung and chopped scallion.

Pork Sung Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Roll it up lengthwise into a tight cigar shape.

Pork Sung Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Cut the cigar in half lengthwise, with about an inch on one end still attached, so that the piece of dough almost looks like a pair of pants.

Pork Sung Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Twist the dough together, with the cut sides facing up, and tuck the ends underneath the bun.

Pork Sung Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat the process until all the buns are assembled.

Pork Sung Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Cover the buns with a clean, dry kitchen towel, and allow to rise for another hour. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.  Before baking, brush each bun with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Pork Sung Buns, by thewoksoflife.comPork Sung Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for 13 – 15 minutes, until golden brown. After baking, remove the buns from the oven and immediately brush each bun lightly with simple syrup. This is what gives these pork sung buns their signature shine!

Pork Sung Buns, A Chinese Bakery Recipe, by thewoksoflife.comPork Sung Buns, A Chinese Bakery Recipe, by thewoksoflife.comPork Sung Buns, A Chinese Bakery Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

4.7 from 3 reviews
Pork Sung Buns, A Chinese Bakery Recipe
 
Save Print
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
Chinese Pork Sung Bun are made with a milk bread base ad baked with pork sung (shredded pork jerky) and fresh scallions Pork Sung buns can always be found in Chinese or Asian bakeries but if you can't find them, then try this step-by-step recipe at home.
Author:
Recipe type: Bread and Pizza
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: a dozen
Ingredients
  • ⅔ cup heavy cream (at room temperature)
  • 1 cup milk (at room temperature)
  • 1 large egg (at room temperature)
  • ⅓ cup sugar
  • ½ cup cake flour
  • 3½ cups bread flour
  • 1 tablespoon active dry yeast
  • 1½ teaspoons salt
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 (4 oz.) pack of store-bought pork sung
  • 3 scallions, washed, dried, and finely chopped
  • Egg wash: whisk together 1 egg with 1 teaspoon water
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
  • Simple syrup : 2 teaspoons of sugar dissolved in 2 teaspoons hot water
Instructions
  1. In the bowl of a mixer, add the heavy cream, milk, egg, sugar, cake flour, bread flour, yeast, and salt (add everything to the mixer in that order). Using the dough hook attachment, turn on the mixer to “stir.” Let it go for 15 minutes, occasionally stopping the mixer to push the dough together.
  2. After 15 minutes, the dough is ready for proofing. Cover the bowl with a damp towel and place in a warm spot for 1 hour. The dough will grow to 1.5X its original size. Check out our original milk bread recipe for photos of this process!
  3. After the hour of proofing, put the dough back in the mixer and stir for another 5 minutes to get rid of air bubbles. Dump the dough on a lightly floured surface and cut into 12 equal pieces. Cover the dough pieces with a dry cloth while assembling the buns.
  4. Take each piece of dough and roll it out into a rough 4x6" rectangle. Spread a very thin layer of mayonnaise onto the dough, and then sprinkle with pork sung and chopped scallion. Roll it up lengthwise into a tight cigar shape. Cut the cigar in half lengthwise, with about an inch on one end still attached, so that the piece of dough almost looks like a pair of pants. Twist the dough together, with the cut sides facing up, and tuck the ends underneath the bun. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Repeat the process until all the buns are assembled.
  5. Cover the buns with a clean, dry kitchen towel, and allow to rise for another hour. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Before baking, brush each bun with egg wash. Bake for 13 - 15 minutes, until golden brown. After baking, remove the buns from the oven and immediately brush each bun lightly with simple syrup. This is what gives these pork sung buns their signature shine!

 

40 Comments

  1. chaeric says

    Can you make this same recipe with your old style Shanghai bread recipe instead of the milk bread recipe? I noted that you felt the taste of the Shanghai bread and the Milk bread were virtually identical, so I was wondering if they were interchangeable.

    Reply

  3. Rachel says

    Thanks for the recipe! I made these last night and they turned out super delicious, although I had to make some adjustments. I’ll post these adjustments below and hopefully this will help others who are having some trouble with the stickiness of the dough.

    I’m from Singapore and I made these when the weather was around 28degC with a humidity level of around 82%.

    I halved the recipe (i.e. using 1/4 cup cake flour + 1 3/4 cup bread flour). After kneading in a mixer with a dough hook at medium speed for 15 mins, the dough was still much too sticky. I read through the comments section and found that others were having the same issue at high humidity levels, so I added an additional 5/6 cup bread flour gradually into the mixer. I also added an additional 1/2 tsp salt and 1.5 tsp sugar to compensate for the added flour.

    I then left the dough to prove for 1 hour. Despite the additional flour used, the dough was still much too sticky to shape properly. I wasn’t able to roll the portioned dough pieces into the cigar shapes as recommended in the recipe, as the dough was too sticky and kept sticking to the counter despite the counter being sprinkled with flour.

    In order not to waste the dough, I roughly flatted the dough pieces with my hands, spread the mayo, pork floss & scallions on top, and rolled it up into a ball. As the dough was a bit too gloopy to hold its shape properly, I placed the dough balls into a muffin tin before placing in the oven.

    The dough rose beautifully in the oven. I had to adjust the bake times to c. 20 mins at 177degC. The buns slid easily out of the muffin tin, had a cute muffin-like appearance and tasted amazing. The bread was nice and chewy but still soft.

    TLDR – even if the dough seems really sticky and gloopy, don’t be disheartened! Just incorporate the pork floss, mayo and scallions into the mixture somehow and bake it in any pan/tin you have on hand. The resulting bake will still be super delicious.

    Reply

  4. Wen de Geus says

    Hi Judy,

    So excited about this recipe and love the presentation as well!!! Question though – how far ahead can I make the dough recipe? Can i make it a day ahead and just assemble the filling an hour before I serve? Do I just keep the dough refrigerated or in the freezer? Would appreciate getting your prompt reply as I’ll be hosting a Chinese brunch tomorrow. Thanks for your awesome enthusiasm in making this blog!

    Wen

    Reply

  5. DL says

    Actually, mayo is not needed for the bread topping – it was used by the bakeries to glue the pork sung on top, but many have swapped to using lard because it’s cheaper and has a longer shelf life. The higher end Taiwanese bakeries use apricot jam instead.
    You may wish to try different types of ‘glue’, including onion/spring onion jam. Basically anything sticky works.

    Reply

  8. Mia says

    I made these pork sung buns last weekend and they were delicious. However I must have done something wrong. Although the taste was delicious, it wasn’t as light and fluffy as the milk bread I’m used to. It was slightly on the dense side. I’m still going to make it often as my family loved it but I’m wondering what I might have done wrong. Thank you again for this blog! I’ve made this and the classic fried rice and they were both delicious!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Mia, I believe your dough was on the drier (dense) side. Try the recipe with 1/4 cup less flour next time, then add as needed, until the dough becomes very soft but doesn’t stick to your hands or the mixing bowl. I know you will get it right the next time :-)

      Reply

  9. Amanda says

    Omg! Thank you for sharing this recipe! We live pretty far away from any Chinese bakeries and this recipe is made having yummy baos in the kitchen effortless! They were even better than store bought!! My hubby loved them! Do you happen to have a recipe for coconut raisin buns? That’s another one of his favorites!

    Reply

