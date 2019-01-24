The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce is simple homestyle Chinese cooking at its best. Foo Jook, or dried tofu skin, stewed with pork ribs and sweet Chee Hou sauce is a delicious comfort food combination, and a great Chinese New Year dish to boot!

I make this Foo Jook Pork Rib Stew whenever I have a craving for fook jook, also known as tofu skin or Japanese yuba. When cooked with the pork and chee house sauce, the thin folds of tofu absorb so much rich flavor, and it has a soft and luscious texture. A bite of steaming rice, rich pork, and fook jook just hits the spot, especially in the wintertime.

Before we get into making this foo jook pork rib stew, however, I want to make a couple of points about the ingredients.

Packages of foo jook are sometimes labeled as “bean thread” or “dried bean curd stick” in English. Click on the “fook jook bean thread” link in the ingredient list within the recipe card at the bottom of this recipe to see more details, or take a look at our Tofu and Bean curd Ingredients page while you’re shopping at your local Chinese grocery store.

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Second point is that I call for rib tips in this recipe. We Chinese like eating the soft pork bone or cartilage after it is cooked tender for over an hour. I am also hoping that all the collagen and glucosamine in the cartilage helps my joints as I get older! You can see what I mean by checking out the pork rib tip photos in our recipe post for Chinese BBQ rib tips. It’s definitely a texture enjoyed mostly by Asian palates, so if you don’t like it, just have the butcher cut pork ribs in to bite sized pieces or use boneless country-style ribs.

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Last thing you may be wondering about is, what the heck is this Chee Hou sauce?! Even my Chinese daughters––well-versed in all things Chinese cooking––hadn’t heard of it! There are various brands of Chee Hou sauce, each made with their own proprietary ingredients and flavors, but they are all basically a sweet fermented soybean sauce. I prefer and used Koon Chun Chee Hou Sauce for this recipe, but you can use any brand you like.

Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

If you can’t find Chee Hou sauce, you can substitute it with 2 parts Hoisin Sauce and 1 part ground bean sauce. All of these bean sauces are described on our Chinese sauces page and have links out to sites where they’re sold on the Internet if you don’t have a local Chinese grocery store near you.

Now onto the real business of making this delicious Fook Jook Pork Rib Stew!

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Soak the foo jook in warm water for 30 to 40 minutes, until softened.

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

You may have to turn them over a couple times to ensure all sides are soaked.

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Cut them into 2 inch pieces.

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Meanwhile, start making the stew (the foo jook can still be soaking at this point, because the stew has to cook for an hour before it is added) heat a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large stew pot or Dutch oven, and add the ginger slices. Fry for 1 minute, or until browned and caramelized.

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the ribs:

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

And fry until browned.

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chopped onion and garlic, and fry for an additional 3 minutes.

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in ¼ cup Shaoxing wine, ¼ cup chee hou sauce, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 ½ tablespoons oyster sauce, ½ teaspoon sesame oil, and white pepper.

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Add 4 cups of water, bring to a boil, and then turn the heat down to a simmer. Simmer with the cover on for one hour, giving the mixture an occasional stir every 20 minutes.

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Next mix in the foo jook and the white portions of the scallions:

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Ensure that the foo jook is covered in liquid.

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Cover the pot and cook for 10 minutes. Stir and cook for another 10 minutes.

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Remove the cover and turn the heat up higher to allow the stew to come to a slow boil. Add the rest of the green portions of the scallions.

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook uncovered for up to 10 minutes to reduce the liquid to a thick sauce that should coat a spoon.

Serve your Foo Jook Pork rib stew with steamed rice and stir fried bok choy or another leafy green vegetable.

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Rib Stew with Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com
4.5 from 4 votes

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce

Pork Rib Stew with Foo Jook and Chee Hou Sauce is simple homestyle Chinese cooking at its best. Foo Jook, or dried tofu skin, stewed with pork ribs and sweet Chee Hou sauce is a delicious comfort food combination.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time2 hrs
Total Time2 hrs 15 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pork rib stew
Servings: 8
Calories: 283kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Soak the foo jook in warm water for 30 to 40 minutes, until softened. Cut them into 2 inch pieces.
  • Meanwhile, start making the stew (the foo jook can still be soaking at this point, because the stew has to cook for an hour before it is added) heat a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large stew pot or Dutch oven, and add the ginger slices. Fry for 1 minute, or until browned and caramelized.
  • Add the ribs and fry until browned. Add the chopped onion and garlic, and fry for an additional 3 minutes. Stir in ¼ cup Shaoxing wine, ¼ cup chee hou sauce, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 ½ tablespoons oyster sauce, ½ teaspoon sesame oil, and white pepper.
  • Add 4 cups of water, bring to a boil, and then turn the heat down to a simmer. Simmer with the cover on for one hour, giving the mixture an occasional stir every 20 minutes.
  • Next mix in the foo jook and the white portions of the scallions, ensuring that the foo jook is covered in liquid. Cover the pot and cook for 10 minutes. Stir and cook for another 10 minutes.
  • Remove the cover and turn the heat up higher to allow the stew to come to a slow boil. Add the rest of the green portions of the scallions. Cook uncovered for up to 10 minutes to reduce the liquid to a thick sauce that should coat a spoon.
  • Serve your Foo Jook Pork rib stew with steamed rice and stir fried bok choy or another leafy green vegetable.

Nutrition

Calories: 283kcal | Carbohydrates: 23g | Protein: 20g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 55mg | Sodium: 529mg | Potassium: 284mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 75IU | Vitamin C: 6.5mg | Calcium: 69mg | Iron: 2.2mg

 

25 Comments

  1. Rose says

    3 stars
    Hi Bill, thank you for the recipe. I too had an issue with this dish being very watery – I had to boil it uncovered for about 40 minutes to get it to thicken up a little, but it still doesn’t look as thick as the picture. Next time I make this, I will probably decrease the water to 2.5 or 3 cups of water.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Rose, you’re welcome! Probably during the 1 hour of cooking, your simmering temperature may have been a bit lower than I used, but definitely make your own adjustments in the liquid as needed!

      Reply

  2. Mari says

    Hi, Am making this dish right now, using your recommended substitute of hoisin and bean sauce for the chee hou sauce (which I am having trouble finding here in Switzerland). Does the chee hou sauce provide a thickener for the stew? I removed the meat and tofu and am boiling the broth to thicken, but after 30 minutes it is still watery and won’t coat anything. Any suggestions? Is 4 cups water perhaps too much water?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Mari, The Chee Hou sauce does not provide any additional thickening agents. If you cooked the ribs for an hour, much of the liquid should have evaporated. The heat you used during that time may have been too low? In any event, at the end of the cooking process, turning up the heat and cooking uncovered (stirring occasionally) should thicken the sauce fairly quickly.

      Reply

  3. Liane says

    Made this dish the other night as well as the boiled daikon. So yummy! It is comfort food to the max. Thanks for bringing back childhood memories, but the best part is eating!

    Reply

  4. Winston says

    5 stars
    Tried this recipe last week. I did modify a bit with hoisin and excluded wine. Mine was not so dark as well a bit too much water. Otherwise great recipe!
    My favs are foo Jook and pork ribs so will definately try again.

    Love all your posts and recipes!

    Reply

  5. Heart says

    I just made this tonight & it was delicious but even though I followed the directions exactly mine wasn’t dark it was much lighter in color.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Heart, glad to hear you made this! Most of the color was from the Chee hou sauce, and I may have been a bit more liberal in measuring it out. Could also have been the lighting, since we photographed this dish late in the day! If you’d like the dish darker, add a splash of dark soy sauce.

      Reply

  6. Timothy Mercer says

    I love foo jook and used rehydrate it in a similar way. One day it dawned on me to just snip the corner of the package, lay it horizontally (long ways) in the sink and fill the package with water! It fills it completely so all the foo jook will be completely rehydrated. Can’t wait to try this recipe!

    Reply

  7. Bianca says

    One must make it a point to never look at your recipes with an empty stomach. This looks absolutely gorgeous! Thanks also for the tip concerning bean curd, I recently went to an asian store closeby and wasn’t sure if what I was looking at was the correct thing (I was looking for the ingredient for a different recipe) and now I know it was.

    Love your blog. Absolutely my favourite out there among all the food blogs.

    Reply

  8. Nancy says

    Hi, this looks super tasty (and I just recently bought a jar of chee hou sauce yay!)! It also looks like this recipe could work well in an Instant Pot/pressure cooker for the 1-hour rib cooking portion. Do you have a recommendation on that (how many minutes at high pressure, etc)? Thanks!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Nancy, I am not sure of the details for cooking this dish in an instant pot but It would definitely cut the time down and the soft bones would melt in your mouth!

      Reply

    • Judy says

      5 stars
      Just made this using the Instantpot: 15 min on high pressure, then natural release. Add foo jook and back to high pressure for 5 min on high pressure. I also reduced the water to 2.5 cups. It was delicious and will definitely make it again!

      Reply

