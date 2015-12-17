The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham (w/ Scallion Butter Potatoes)

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham (w/ Scallion Butter Potatoes)

Sarah
by:
21 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

I’ve never been much of a glazed ham person, but THIS ham? This ham is special.

A couple weeks ago, my dad was experimenting with a sour plum duck recipe (which you should look out for in the next couple weeks, because it’s awesome), and we had a jar of plum sauce left over. This of course, set the gears turning in my head while I was also thinking up recipes for the holidays. Yes, this is a perfect Glazed ham for Christmas dinner that will spark some more leftover ham recipes for us too!

Plum sauce is sweet, just like it sounds, but it also has a very sharp, almost sour flavor. Take a cautionary sniff of the stuff when you open the bottle, and you’ll see (smell?) what I mean. This got me thinking about a lot of the holiday glazed ham recipes I see out there on the Internet.

There’s often a sweet element (brown sugar, honey, etc.) and a slightly tart element to balance it out (like pineapple juice, orange juice, or a bit of mustard). Plum sauce has both of these flavor profiles, which is why it goes so well with rich meats like duck––and, incidentally, ham. Of course, if you’re not a fan of plum sauce, you can give the glaze a milder flavor by using plum jam instead.

This glazed ham recipe is about as simple as it gets. Just buy bone-in spiral ham, and mix together a glaze of plum sauce, a little honey, soy sauce, Dijon mustard, and a bit of five-spice powder. Five-spice powder actually contains spices that are ubiquitous around the holidays, like cloves and cinnamon. Then you just glaze the ham as it’s warming, as per usual! Easy.

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

Though it’s an optional accompaniment, my chosen side dish for this ham is roasted potatoes tossed in soy sauce, melted butter, and chopped scallions. If you liked our Soy Sauce Butter Pasta with Shrimp, you’ll appreciate this new twist on potatoes.

Okay, I’ve done enough talking. Let’s cook.

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham: Recipe Instructions

Place the ham flat-side down in a roasting pan, cover tightly in foil, and begin warming according to the package instructions.

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

Mix together the plum sauce, honey, soy sauce, dijon, and five spice powder to make the glaze.

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

Before the last 30 minutes of cooking, remove the foil and brush the glaze all over the ham. Roast for the last 30 minutes uncovered, basting the ham with more glaze halfway through.

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

Meanwhile, toss the potatoes on a baking sheet in olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper (Not too much! Remember, you’ll be tossing it in soy sauce, which is also salty). Roast the potatoes for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally to get them to brown evenly.

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

Toss the potatoes in the soy sauce, melted butter, and scallions.

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

Serve alongside the ham!

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

Note: This recipe obviously is easier if you have a double oven, but not to worry! It can be done with one oven by allowing the ham to rest, covered, after it’s baked. During that time, you can roast the potatoes and serve everything together once they’re done!

5 from 5 votes

Plum Sauce Glazed Ham with Soy & Scallion Butter Roasted Potatoes

This glazed ham recipe is about as simple as it gets. Just buy bone-in spiral ham, and mix together a glaze of plum sauce, a little honey, soy sauce, Dijon mustard, and a bit of five-spice powder for a slightly non-traditional twist on a holiday favorite.
by: Sarah
Course:Pork
Cuisine:American
serves: 18
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 2 hours 30 minutes
Total: 2 hours 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the ham:

  • 1 spiral sliced bone-in half ham (about 10-12 pounds)
  • 2/3 cup plum sauce (for a milder flavor, substitute plum jam)
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon five spice powder

For the potatoes:

  • 3 lbs Yukon gold potatoes (scrubbed and cut into chunks)
  • olive oil
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon butter (melted)
  • 2 scallions (chopped)

Instructions

  • Place the ham flat-side down in a roasting pan, cover tightly in foil, and begin warming according to the package instructions. Mix together the plum sauce, honey, soy sauce, dijon, and five spice powder to make the glaze. Before the last 30 minutes of cooking, remove the foil and brush the glaze all over the ham. Roast for the last 30 minutes uncovered, basting the ham with more glaze halfway through.
  • Meanwhile, toss the potatoes on a baking sheet in olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper (Not too much! Remember, you’ll be tossing it in soy sauce, which is also salty). Roast the potatoes for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally to get them to brown evenly. Toss the potatoes in the soy sauce, melted butter, and scallions. Serve alongside the ham!
  • Note: This recipe obviously is easier if you have a double oven, but it can be done with one oven by allowing the ham to rest, covered, after it’s baked. During that time, you can roast the potatoes and serve everything together once they’re done!

Tips & Notes:

Note: Nutrition info includes both ham and potatoes.

nutrition facts

Calories: 645kcal (32%) Carbohydrates: 19g (6%) Protein: 51g (102%) Fat: 40g (62%) Saturated Fat: 14g (70%) Cholesterol: 142mg (47%) Potassium: 999mg (29%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 38IU (1%) Vitamin C: 9mg (11%) Calcium: 42mg (4%) Iron: 5mg (28%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife
@thewoksoflife

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

