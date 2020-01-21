The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Plum Sauce

Jar of plum sauce, thewoksoflife.com

In this article, we’ll talk about Chinese plum sauce, including what it is, how it’s used, where to buy it, and how to store it. 

What Is Chinese Plum Sauce?

Chinese Plum Sauce is a slightly sour but mostly sweet sauce made from plums, and sometimes apricots and/or pineapple, depending upon the brand you buy. It bears a faint resemblance to the duck sauce you get in packets at your favorite Chinese takeout place, only more flavorful (as it’s made with real ingredients, rather than corn syrup and artificial colorings!)

This ingredient is called sū méi jiàng in Chinese. It’s written: 苏梅酱 in simplified characters and 蘇梅醬 in traditional Chinese characters. (We’re providing both so that you don’t get confused with the labeling on the jar, as both simplified and Chinese characters are used by different brands.)

Spoonful of Chinese plum sauce, thewoksoflife.com

We also took a photo of the ingredients list on the Koon Chun jar, so you can see what’s in it, including sugar, rice vinegar, salted plums, ginger, and salted garlic and chilies.

Ingredients label on Chinese plum sauce, thewoksoflife.com

How Is It Used?

Like duck sauce, plum sauce is used for dipping fried items like our Fried Wontons or Egg Rolls.  Once in a while, we use it for special recipes like Sour Plum Roasted Duck.

Fried Wontons, by thewoksoflife.com

Sour Plum Duck, by thewoksoflife.com

Buying & Storing

We buy Koon Chun brand most often, but there are other brands available, including Lee Kum Kee. Find it in Chinese grocery stores or online.

Plum sauce on store shelf, thewoksoflife.com

Refrigerate  after opening and always use a clean utensil when dipping into the jar to prevent contamination. It will last in the fridge for months! 

Substitutions for Plum Sauce

If you can’t find plum sauce, you can substitute duck sauce. You can also use pickled plums to make our own homemade duck sauce recipe, which is similar in flavor (shown below, on the left).

Duck Sauce and Hot Mustard with Crispy Noodles, thewoksoflife.com

Our Favorite Dishes That Use This Ingredient:

You can also serve plum sauce as a dipping sauce for:

If you have further questions about this ingredient, let us know in the comments––we try to answer every single one. 

