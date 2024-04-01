The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Asparagus Stir-fry

Asparagus Stir-fry

Sarah
by:
2 Comments
Jump to Recipe
asparagus stir-fry

In this quick asparagus stir-fry recipe, we’ll talk about the proper way to prepare and slice asparagus (with minimal waste) and how to make it delicious! 

Take Advantage of Asparagus Season

It’s early spring, which means it’s also asparagus season. Now that we’re attempting to grow asparagus in our garden, I have a front-row seat to the trials and tribulations of asparagus growing. 

Believe it or not, it takes 3-5 years to yield a real crop of asparagus after planting. Now, I look at those fresh bunches of asparagus at the grocery store each spring with newly appreciative eyes. 

Although we can technically get asparagus all year round, this is the time of year when it’s most affordable, fresh, and tender. So don’t miss out—grab ‘em while you can! 

Choosing Asparagus

I’ve noticed that at fancier grocery stores these days, the asparagus has gotten thinner. Rather than the fat spears of my childhood, the asparagus all looks long and slender, and, one would think…more tender. 

However, I’ve found that this skinny asparagus tends to be much tougher and drier than the thicker spears. On the flip side, SUPER thick asparagus can also sometimes be tougher at the base. 

When choosing asparagus, go for spears that have a medium thickness, like the ones pictured here. 

asparagus on cutting board

Preparing & Cutting Asparagus

I remember the first time I saw someone on the Food Network preparing asparagus. They explained that a trick to picking off the tough ends of asparagus was to just bend it at the end, and wherever the end snapped off, that was the point where the tender part of the asparagus met the tough part, and the tough part could be discarded. 

My mom happened to be watching the TV with me at the time (I was probably like 10 or 11—my TV preferences leaned toward cooking shows early), and she said in disgust, “that’s so wasteful.” 

She’s right folks! When you use this trick, often you’re removing 3 inches or more from the ends of your asparagus. While no one wants fibrous, stringy asparagus, there is a better way. 

It takes just a little bit more effort, but you’ll waste a lot less. Here’s how to do it: 

  • Keeping the asparagus in a bunch, use a knife to trim off about ¾ inch from bottoms of all the spears. (You can do this all with one cut of your knife.)
  • Take a peeler or paring knife, and peel the outer skin from the bottom inch or so of each asparagus spear. 

That’s it! This way, you can remove the really tough part and the dry ends where the asparagus was originally cut at harvest time, while retaining more of the stalk. ( This method also works great with broccoli crowns—save your broccoli stems!—and Chinese broccoli.)

Then, when you go to slice the asparagus, slice it at a sharp angle rather than cutting it straight across. This shortens the asparagus fibers while maintaining lots of surface area and an elongated shape. It makes the pieces more tender and easier to chew. It also looks pretty! 

asparagus sliced on a diagonal

Cooking Tasty Veggies

While your standard olive oil, salt and pepper treatment works, this recipe goes the extra mile. Your veggies don’t have to be boring, and we think stir-frying them over high heat with a quick and delicious sauce is the way to go.  

The asparagus cooks very quickly in the wok, so be sure to pre-mix your sauce before turning on the heat. Once you’ve started cooking, your dish will be done in just a few minutes. 

asparagus stir-fry on white plate

That’s really all you need to know to make this recipe. It’s super easy, and can be completed from start to finish in about 15 minutes. It’s a tasty side dish that can go with any other Chinese dishes you’ve whipped up for dinner, and it’ll certainly help you take advantage of this tasty in-season vegetable!

Asparagus Stir-fry Recipe Instructions

In a liquid measuring cup, combine the water (or chicken stock), Shaoxing wine, oyster sauce, salt, sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper. (At this point, you can also prep the garlic and cornstarch slurry.)

sauce for asparagus stir-fry
garlic and cornstarch slurry

In a wok over high heat, add the oil and the asparagus.

asparagus in wok with oil

Stir-fry for 1 minute, and then add the garlic and the sauce mixture you prepared earlier.

garlic added to asparagus in wok
asparagus in wok with garlic and sauce mixture

Bring the mixture to a simmer, and cook for about 1 minute, until the asparagus is just tender.

Combine the cornstarch and water into a slurry, and pour it into the simmering sauce. Stir-fry until the vegetables are coated in sauce, with just a small amount of standing liquid.

asparagus stir-fry in wok

Serve and enjoy!

asparagus stir-fry recipe
5 from 1 vote

Asparagus Stir-fry

A quick, delicious, and easy side dish, this asparagus stir-fry proves that your veggies don't have to be boring!
by: Sarah
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
asparagus stir-fry
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup water or chicken stock
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce (or vegetarian oyster sauce/GF oyster sauce if you have dietary restrictions)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 pinch white pepper
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 pound asparagus (ends trimmed and peeled, cut at a sharp angle into 2-inch/5cm lengths)
  • 3 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch (mixed into a slurry with 1 tablespoon/15 ml water)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • In a liquid measuring cup, combine the water (or chicken stock), Shaoxing wine, oyster sauce, salt, sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper.
  • In a wok over high heat, add the oil and the asparagus. Stir-fry for 1 minute, and then add the garlic and the sauce mixture you prepared earlier. Bring the mixture to a simmer, and cook for about 1 minute, until the asparagus is just tender.
  • Combine the cornstarch and water into a slurry, and pour it into the simmering sauce. Stir-fry until the vegetables are coated in sauce, with just a small amount of standing liquid. Serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 100kcal (5%) Carbohydrates: 6g (2%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 7g (11%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g Monounsaturated Fat: 5g Trans Fat: 0.03g Sodium: 231mg (10%) Potassium: 241mg (7%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 857IU (17%) Vitamin C: 7mg (8%) Calcium: 33mg (3%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments