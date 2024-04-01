In this quick asparagus stir-fry recipe, we’ll talk about the proper way to prepare and slice asparagus (with minimal waste) and how to make it delicious!

Take Advantage of Asparagus Season

It’s early spring, which means it’s also asparagus season. Now that we’re attempting to grow asparagus in our garden, I have a front-row seat to the trials and tribulations of asparagus growing.

Believe it or not, it takes 3-5 years to yield a real crop of asparagus after planting. Now, I look at those fresh bunches of asparagus at the grocery store each spring with newly appreciative eyes.

Although we can technically get asparagus all year round, this is the time of year when it’s most affordable, fresh, and tender. So don’t miss out—grab ‘em while you can!

Choosing Asparagus

I’ve noticed that at fancier grocery stores these days, the asparagus has gotten thinner. Rather than the fat spears of my childhood, the asparagus all looks long and slender, and, one would think…more tender.

However, I’ve found that this skinny asparagus tends to be much tougher and drier than the thicker spears. On the flip side, SUPER thick asparagus can also sometimes be tougher at the base.

When choosing asparagus, go for spears that have a medium thickness, like the ones pictured here.

Preparing & Cutting Asparagus

I remember the first time I saw someone on the Food Network preparing asparagus. They explained that a trick to picking off the tough ends of asparagus was to just bend it at the end, and wherever the end snapped off, that was the point where the tender part of the asparagus met the tough part, and the tough part could be discarded.

My mom happened to be watching the TV with me at the time (I was probably like 10 or 11—my TV preferences leaned toward cooking shows early), and she said in disgust, “that’s so wasteful.”

She’s right folks! When you use this trick, often you’re removing 3 inches or more from the ends of your asparagus. While no one wants fibrous, stringy asparagus, there is a better way.

It takes just a little bit more effort, but you’ll waste a lot less. Here’s how to do it:

Keeping the asparagus in a bunch, use a knife to trim off about ¾ inch from bottoms of all the spears. (You can do this all with one cut of your knife.)

Take a peeler or paring knife, and peel the outer skin from the bottom inch or so of each asparagus spear.

That’s it! This way, you can remove the really tough part and the dry ends where the asparagus was originally cut at harvest time, while retaining more of the stalk. ( This method also works great with broccoli crowns—save your broccoli stems!—and Chinese broccoli.)

Then, when you go to slice the asparagus, slice it at a sharp angle rather than cutting it straight across. This shortens the asparagus fibers while maintaining lots of surface area and an elongated shape. It makes the pieces more tender and easier to chew. It also looks pretty!

Cooking Tasty Veggies

While your standard olive oil, salt and pepper treatment works, this recipe goes the extra mile. Your veggies don’t have to be boring, and we think stir-frying them over high heat with a quick and delicious sauce is the way to go.

The asparagus cooks very quickly in the wok, so be sure to pre-mix your sauce before turning on the heat. Once you’ve started cooking, your dish will be done in just a few minutes.

That’s really all you need to know to make this recipe. It’s super easy, and can be completed from start to finish in about 15 minutes. It’s a tasty side dish that can go with any other Chinese dishes you’ve whipped up for dinner, and it’ll certainly help you take advantage of this tasty in-season vegetable!

Asparagus Stir-fry Recipe Instructions

In a liquid measuring cup, combine the water (or chicken stock), Shaoxing wine, oyster sauce, salt, sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper. (At this point, you can also prep the garlic and cornstarch slurry.)

In a wok over high heat, add the oil and the asparagus.

Stir-fry for 1 minute, and then add the garlic and the sauce mixture you prepared earlier.

Bring the mixture to a simmer, and cook for about 1 minute, until the asparagus is just tender.

Combine the cornstarch and water into a slurry, and pour it into the simmering sauce. Stir-fry until the vegetables are coated in sauce, with just a small amount of standing liquid.

Serve and enjoy!