Peach Cake

Peach Cake

Published: Last Updated:
20 Comments

Peach Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

This Peach Cake has a wonderfully dense crumb flavored with cinnamon, vanilla, and plenty of big wedges of summer peaches. A dollop of whipped cream makes the whole thing sing.

Peach season in New Jersey is A Big Deal, and we’re almost in the thick of it! Every year, when July hits, the peach farms near our house start to put out huge baskets of fuzzy peaches, and they get snapped up almost just as quickly.

There’s a little magic in these peaches. They always get ripe the right way (no mealy peaches here), and are bursting with peach flavor. Unlike your grocery store bananas and apples, peaches continue to be a special, in-season only treat. Peaches are either good or pretty terrible, and that’s because you just can’t mimic Mother Nature with this one. That’s why when peaches are in season, we buy them by the boxful. We eat them as is, in pies, in smoothies, or in this Peach Cake! We even peel them, cut them into segments, and freeze them for use during the rest of the year.

This cake recipe comes from Sarah’s Basil Berry Cake, made with mixed berries and a basil lemon sugar. The great thing about the batter itself is that it is ridiculously easy to throw together, and it makes the perfect base for multiple kinds of fruits. I betchu some thinly sliced apples, plum wedges, pitted and halved cherries, or pineapple slices would all go great with this cake!

But in the case of this particular cake recipe, we decided to go with peaches, and let’s just say it will definitely be added to our regular rotation. That hint of cinnamon and vanilla and the dense, almost tart-like crumb really brings out the peach flavors and makes the whole thing taste like a warm summer morning.

If you make this cake, you might be concerned that something went wrong with the recipe, because the volume of the batter is relatively little. The end result is less your standard big honking cake and more something suitable for pastry-esque slices alongside a cuppa afternoon tea or coffee.

Don’t let these jewels of summer go uneaten!

Peach Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 9-inch round springform pan. Cut a circle of parchment paper that matches the bottom of the pan, and place in the pan.

Peach Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat ½ cup softened butter. Beat in ⅔ cup sugar, and then add 2 eggs one at a time, beating until thoroughly combined. Beat in the vanilla and lemon zest.

Peach Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Add 1 cup flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon cinnamon. Stir on low speed until you end up with a smooth, thick batter. Spread the batter evenly into your prepared pan––it will be a fairly thin layer, but it will rise!

Arrange the peach wedges over the cake, and lightly press them into the batter.

Peach Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Peach Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven, and allow to cool slightly. If you want an extra hit of sweetness and flavor, brush the cake with a ¼ cup of peach or apricot preserves (warm it up first by microwaving it for 20-30 seconds).

Serve warm or at room temperature––either on its own, or with whipped cream and more fresh peaches!

Peach Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Peach Cake, by thewoksoflife.com

Peach Cake, by thewoksoflife.com
5 from 4 votes

Peach Cake

This Peach Cake has a wonderfully dense crumb flavored with cinnamon, vanilla, and plenty of big wedges of summer peaches. A dollop of whipped cream makes the whole thing sing.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time50 mins
Total Time1 hr 10 mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: Peach cake
Servings: 8
Calories: 264kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • ½ cup softened butter (1 stick, 110g)
  • cup granulated sugar (135g)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 3 ripe peaches (pitted and sliced into wedges, no need to peel!)
  • ¼ cup peach or apricot preserves (optional)

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 9-inch round springform pan. Cut a circle of parchment paper that matches the bottom of the pan, and place in the pan.
  • In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat ½ cup softened butter. Beat in ⅔ cup sugar, and then add 2 eggs one at a time, beating until thoroughly combined. Beat in the vanilla and lemon zest.
  • Add 1 cup flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon cinnamon. Stir on low speed until you end up with a smooth, thick batter. Spread the batter evenly into your prepared pan––it will be a fairly thin layer, but it will rise! Arrange the peach wedges over the cake, and lightly press them into the batter.
  • Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven, and allow to cool slightly. If you want an extra hit of sweetness and flavor, brush the cake with a ¼ cup of peach or apricot preserves (warm it up first by microwaving it for 20-30 seconds).
  • Serve warm or at room temperature––either on its own, or with whipped cream and more fresh peaches!

Nutrition

Calories: 264kcal | Carbohydrates: 35g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 71mg | Sodium: 191mg | Potassium: 189mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 22g | Vitamin A: 595IU | Vitamin C: 3.7mg | Calcium: 37mg | Iron: 1.1mg

 

20 Comments

  1. Bike says

    I made this cake this morning and it turned out great. Very easy to make and it requires basic ingredients. Thank you very much for sharing!

    Reply

  2. Mazzab Queensland Australia says

    Hi Kaitlin, just stumbled onto this page on your website and wow! On reading your peach cake recipe and all the comments, my mouth is positively watering and taste buds tingling. cannot wait for summer and summer peaches. Here in the land down under Australia, we are in the last days of winter, and next week it will be spring and come on summer.
    Meanwhile I will use the listed ingredients and instead of peaches will substitute with good old Australian Granny Smith apples, with cinnamon & nutmeg. Thank you for sharing!

    Reply

  3. Sandy says


    Peaches and nectarines abound here from Niagara on the Lake ! I just doubled the recipe and made 2 cakes in 8 and a 1/2 inch cake pans and they turned out beautifully brushed with peach jam. Not too overly sweet which is just the way I like it.

    Thank you for another great recipe. So simple. This one is another keeper.

    Reply

  4. Erin Baumann says


    I’ve been on a stone fruit kick this summer, and when I saw how simple this recipe was, I absolutely had to try it! And great news, I was not disappointed in the slightest—I’ve already made it multiple times to share with friends and family.

    My first go-around, my local store was out of peaches AND nectarines (?) so I ended up using apricots instead—I subbed out half of the vanilla extract for almond extract, and that was a lovely combo. This cake is also good if you trade out white sugar for brown, or add in some nutmeg along with the cinnamon. Honestly this is just a great, adaptable, and oh-so-shareable recipe, so thanks for posting :)

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Thank you, Erin! I’m keen to try this substitution of brown sugar and up the spice factor. Hopefully your local store gets restocked with peaches soon though!

      Thank you for reading and baking!

      Reply

  5. Bee says


    Just made this and it was wonderful. Quick and easy and perfect for summer nectarines! Used Mary’s tip of a buttered and floured glass pie plate. A little melted apricot jam on top of the nectarines added just the right touch. Use as many fruit slices as you can, as the batter will bake around them.
    Going to try it in the fall with apples.

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      So glad you enjoyed it, Bee! :) Nectarines sounds like a lovely substitution, and we also can’t wait to try this one with apples in the fall :D

      Reply

      • Bike says

        I made this cake this morning and it turned out great. Very easy to make and it requires basic ingredients. Thank you very much for sharing!

        Reply

  6. Mary Janack says


    This is a classic French fruit cake. I’ve made this cake many times and with many different kinds of fruit. When using apples, I use 4 large and cut them into 1 inch chunks and add 3 tbsp of rum. Also, I only use 3/4 cups flour. Really just an excuse to bind fruit together. And I got lazy and stopped using the spring form pan. Instead I use a glass pie plate which I butter and flour for easy slicing. Everyone lives this recipe.

    Reply

  8. Stephanie says

    Hi Kaitlin, this peach cake looks so scrumptious, thank you for posting this!! I would like to make this for my daughter who is gluten intolerant. Should I use a 1:1 or rice flour ?!
    Can’t wait to try your recipe ?!
    Stephanie

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Stephanie, we don’t have much experience with baking gluten free, but that sounds like a fair starting point! I would do a little bit more sleuthing online for regular flour to rice flour equivalents. Good luck! Let us know how it turns out. :)

      Reply

  9. Christina says

    If I want a larger cake, do you think I can just double the cake recipe and bake for longer in a sheet pan, perhaps?

    Reply

