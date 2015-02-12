The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Pea Tips Stir-fry

Judy
by:
21 Comments
Pea Tips Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Pea Tips or pea leaves are gaining popularity as more people are informed of their sweet, delicious existence and search for them on Chinese restaurant menus. We’ve already covered a recipe for these, but we wanted to do a redux version with new photos.

Pea tips are the tender leaves of a pea plant and they are one of the best stir fry vegetables and also the most vogue for the past few years. They’re available pretty much year-around at our local Chinese grocery store but like anything else, best when they are in season. If you go out to buy them, look for short stems with thick leaves (they’re rather tough when skinny and long).

You can also grab a stem and pull it apart. It’s good if it snaps easily. Some of them will have pea tendrils, which are tough so you’ll want to pick them off. But the leaves are quite tender and they have the most delightful flavor!

This vegetable’s texture is similar to spinach, but with a very refreshing, sweet flavor (without that iron-y residue that spinach has). You do need to spend a little bit of time going through them and to pick off the tougher parts, but once the prep work is done, pea leaves only take a couple of minutes to cook and serve.

Pea Tips Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Note:

  • This particular vegetable requires a little more oil than you’d usually use to cook veggies but all stir fry vegetables need a liberal amount of light oil
  • When cooking leafy green vegetables, do NOT cover the lid more than once, or your veggies will turn yellow.
  • To get that restaurant taste, increase the salt a little bit, and cook over very high heat. These sweet tasting pea tips will balance the salt so no added sugar is needed

Stir-fried Pea Tips: Recipe Instructions

Make sure your snow pea leaves/tips are thoroughly washed and picked through for tough stems.

Pea Tips Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil in a large wok over high heat. Add the garlic and stir for a couple of seconds before adding the pea tips.

Pea Tips Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for 20 seconds, keeping the vegetables constantly moving.

Pea Tips Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the salt, white pepper, and sesame oil.

Pea Tips Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Continue stir-frying until the pea tips are completely wilted but still vibrant green. Serve.

Pea Tips Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Pea Tips Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 4 votes

Pea Tips Stir-fry

Pea tips are the sweet, tender leaves of the pea plant. Stir-fried with garlic, stir fried pea tips or pea leaves are a simple and amazingly delicious dish.
by: Judy
Course:Vegetables
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:pea tips
Stir-fried pea tips
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound snow pea leaves (450g, picked, thoroughly washed clean)
  • 3-4 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 3-5 cloves garlic (finely chopped)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil

Instructions

  • Make sure your pea leaves are thoroughly washed and picked through for tough stems. Heat the oil in a large wok over high heat. Add the garlic and stir for a couple of seconds before adding the veggies.
  • Stir-fry for 20 seconds, keeping the vegetables constantly moving. Add the salt, white pepper, and sesame oil. Continue stir-frying until the vegetables are completely wilted but still vibrant green. Serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 129kcal (6%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 12g (18%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Sodium: 381mg (16%) Potassium: 642mg (18%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 10635IU (213%) Vitamin C: 32.6mg (40%) Calcium: 116mg (12%) Iron: 3.1mg (17%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

