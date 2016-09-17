The Woks of Life

Pork & Holy Basil Stir-fry (Pad Kra Pao)

Pork and Holy Basil Stir-fry (Pad Kra Pao), by thewoksoflife.com

Hey guys.

About to get real serious about basil right now.

We’ve published several recipes on this blog that involve Thai basil, like this 10-Minute Chicken & Basil Stir-fry and this Thai Basil Beef. In said recipes, we used what our local Asian grocery store labels as, “Thai Basil,” which is actually a variety of cinnamon basil. This is also the kind of basil most commonly used in Thai restaurants here in the States, I believe.

That said, a few commenters on those recipes felt very passionately about our basil usage, suggesting––demanding––that we use holy basil in our recipes. The translation of “Pad Kra Pao,” is apparently “holy basil stir-fry,” so you can’t (technically) make the dish without this key ingredient.

It’s elusive, though. We scoured the Asian markets in our area for holy basil, but could never find it. Finally, we decided to take our only remaining course of action, just to see what all the fuss was about. We bought a packet of seeds on the Internet, stuck ’em in our backyard garden, and waited.

After a few weeks, the little holy basil plants started popping out of the ground:

Pork and Holy Basil Stir-fry (Pad Kra Pao), by thewoksoflife.com

As the summer wore on, our holy basil crop grew and grew––and we now have a pretty serious holy basil patch in our yard––enough to make endless plates of pad kra pao (Thai holy basil) stir-fry. The picture below is a bit old––we now probably have quadruple the amount you see there).

Pork and Holy Basil Stir-fry (Pad Kra Pao), by thewoksoflife.com

When I started cooking with it, I finally knew why people had such strong feelings about using it in this Pork Pad Kra Pao stir fry dish––it has a very particular flavor. It’s almost licorice-like, or perhaps fennel-like. In any case, I was a fan. That said, if you’re not into the idea of growing this uncommon (here in ‘Murica, anyway) variety of basil in order to get your hands on some, I maintain that using cinnamon basil or even regular sweet basil is better than having no stir-fry at all!

Pork and Holy Basil Stir-fry (Pad Kra Pao), by thewoksoflife.com

Ok, on to the pad kra pao stir fry recipe. :)

You’ll need:

In a wok over medium high heat, add the oil, shallots and garlic, and fry for 3 minutes.

Pork and Holy Basil Stir-fry (Pad Kra Pao), by thewoksoflife.comAdd the chilies and cook for another minute.

Pork and Holy Basil Stir-fry (Pad Kra Pao), by thewoksoflife.comCrank up the heat to high, and add the ground pork, breaking it up into small bits and allowing it to crisp up.

Pork and Holy Basil Stir-fry (Pad Kra Pao), by thewoksoflife.comAdd the sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and oyster sauce. Stir-fry for another minute and deglaze the pan with the broth or water. Because your pan is over high heat, the liquid should cook off very quickly. Add the basil, and stir-fry until wilted.

Pork and Holy Basil Stir-fry (Pad Kra Pao), by thewoksoflife.comServe this Pork Pad Kra Pao(Holy Basil Stir-fry) over rice!

Pork and Holy Basil Stir-fry (Pad Kra Pao), by thewoksoflife.com

I think we could have named this Pork & Holy Basil Stir-fry a 10 minute Pork Pad Kra Pao stir fry because it was that quick and easy!

Pork and Holy Basil Stir-fry (Pad Kra Pao), by thewoksoflife.comPork and Holy Basil Stir-fry (Pad Kra Pao), by thewoksoflife.com

Pork & Holy Basil Stir-fry (Pad Kra Pao)
 
This pad kra pao (pork & holy basil-stir-fry) features a key ingredient: holy basil! With jasmine rice, it's perfection. And it only takes minutes to make.
Ingredients
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 7 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 3 Thai bird or holland chilies, de-seeded (if desired) and thinly sliced
  • 1 pound ground pork
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon thin/light soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons dark soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce
  • ⅓ cup low sodium chicken broth or water
  • holy basil leaves (about 1½ cups packed)
Instructions
  1. In a wok over medium high heat, add the oil, shallots and garlic, and fry for 3 minutes. Add the chilies and cook for another minute. Crank up the heat to high, and add the ground pork, breaking it up into small bits and allowing it to crisp up.
  2. Add the sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and oyster sauce. Stir-fry for another minute and deglaze the pan with the broth or water. Because your pan is over high heat, the liquid should cook off very quickly. Add the basil, and stir-fry until wilted. Serve over rice.

 

  1. Scott says

    I used to get this all the time at our favorite Thai restaurant so I had to learn how to make it. Thank you! I have been making this about once a week now for the last 10 weeks. Just a couple of things I do different.

    -Mortar bowl and pestle smash the chillies to bring out the aroma (could do garlic as well, but be careful not too small or they will burn)
    -Gotta do a Thai Fried Egg on top bro! That’s how they do it in Thailand.

  2. Alex says

    Have you tried this with dried holy basil instead? Unfortunately that’s all I can find, but I’m not sure how to adjust the recipe. I loved the thai basil with mint recipe and am eager to try this. Thanks in advance!

    • Sarah says

      I have never tried this with dried holy basil. My thought is that fresh regular basil or Thai basil would be better than dried if you can’t find fresh holy basil.

  6. Adriane says

    I made this last night and it was absolutely incredible. It tasted just as good as the best thai food we’ve ever had at a restaurant. My boyfriend loved it so much he went on and on and on. Saying how good it was was the last thing he said before going to sleep and the first thing he said when he woke up! I will definitely be making this again. Thank you so much!

  8. Lori Franko says

    This is the second time I’ve made this recipe this week! I found a big bag of Holy Basil at my favourite Asian grocery. This dish really showcases it in all of its delicious glory! Thanks for sharing!

