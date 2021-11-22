These Oyster Sauce Baked Chicken Wings come together with just 7 ingredients. While the seasonings are few, they are mighty in flavor thanks to the power of oyster sauce!

Easy, Flavorful Wings

This wing recipe is one of the easiest possible ways to cook chicken wings.

The only tip you need to make sure they come out great is marinating them for at least an hour or overnight to ensure they’re well-seasoned. From there, it’s pretty impossible to mess these up unless you fall asleep with the oven on!

The results are sticky, crispy flavorful wings. As for the oyster sauce, for anyone who’s worried about them tasting fishy—don’t be! Kind of like with anchovies, the flavor really mellows.

The oyster sauce is supported by other ingredients you probably already have, like garlic powder, salt, and sesame oil.

Oyster Sauce + Chicken

Chicken and oyster sauce is a match made in heaven. Anyone who has made our easy Sticky Oyster Sauce Chicken will love these.

Bonus, because of the sugar in the oyster sauce you get a zero-effort glaze when the marinate bakes into the crispy chicken skin.

And to answer your question, yes you can definitely adapt this baked chicken wing recipe to make baked chicken thighs or leg quarters (probably best on dark meat cuts, though)!

On to the recipe!

Recipe Instructions

In a large bowl, toss the wings in the salt, black pepper, white pepper, garlic powder, oyster sauce, and sesame oil.

Let the wings marinate for at least 1 hour or overnight for best results.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Transfer the wings to a sheet pan lined with non-stick foil or parchment paper.

Bake the wings for 25-35 minutes until golden brown, rotating the pan once at the halfway point.

Towards the end of the baking time, just make sure the edges of your baked chicken wings aren’t burning!

Plate them up, and serve!