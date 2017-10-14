Ah, the glorious simplicity of a one-pan meal. Now that fall has arrived, our oven is officially back in commission, roasting vegetables, baking fall sweets and treats, and most importantly, bringing our one-pan dinner game back to life. If you have yet to bring your oven back online after the heat of summer, this One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce is just the recipe you need to break it in.

Inspired by My Dad’s Recipe

I took inspiration for this one-pan roasted chicken in oyster sauce from my dad’s much-loved-by-The-Woks-of-Life-readership recipe for Sticky Oyster Sauce Chicken.

Instead of simmering the chicken in a pan, I decided to roast it in the oven for a slightly crisper texture. Plus, the nice thing about it is, you don’t have to stand by the stove for very long. Once it’s in the oven, all you have to do is set a timer and walk away until it’s done.

A Word on Oyster Sauce

In addition to the ginger and scallions, the main flavor agent in this dish is oyster sauce. Made with boiled oysters and seasonings, you wouldn’t necessarily think that you’d want to pour a few tablespoons of this stuff over your chicken.

But don’t you fret––I don’t even like oysters, but I acknowledge that the amazing umami flavor oyster sauce can impart to a dish makes it an indispensable ingredient in my kitchen arsenal.

My grandfather (i.e. my dad’s dad) would always say, “Want to make any dish taste better? Just add a little oyster sauce.”

He was totally right.

Try Lee Kum Kee’s Premium Oyster Sauce, or if you’re willing to splurge, Megachef Oyster Sauce, available at The Mala Market. Read more about Oyster Sauce in our Ingredients Glossary article.

Ok, ready for a one-pan wonder? Here’s how to make this one-pan roasted chicken in oyster sauce.

Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce: Recipe Instructions

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. Rinse the chicken thighs and pat thoroughly dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.

Place a large roasting pan over medium high heat on your stove across two burners. Once the pan is hot, add the oil and ginger. Allow the fresh ginger to fry in the oil for 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the chicken to the pan, skin-side down, and sear until browned. Flip the chicken and sear on the other side.

Add the scallions to the pan.

Thoroughly combine the Shaoxing wine, soy sauce, and oyster sauce in a bowl, and pour it over the chicken and the scallions.

Transfer to the oven and roast for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

Serve this one-pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce right out of the oven over white rice

If you prefer using boneless chicken thighs, see our post on How to debone skin-on chicken thighs and adjust/reduce cooking times accordingly.