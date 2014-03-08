The Woks of Life

Ma Po Tofu Recipe – The REAL Deal

Ma Po Tofu Recipe – The REAL Deal

278 Comments

Ma Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.com

Okay, so I know we’ve already posted an approximation of a Ma Po Tofu-like recipe (this Spicy Garlic Tofu from way back when, which is also delectable), but the truth of the matter is that that dish was a mere spin on this classic dish. This version is the true blue, authentic real deal—the spicy, tongue-numbing, rice-is-absolutely-not-optional, can’t-have-just-one-scoop version that you get in the restaurants.

The bright spicy red sauce has a healthy amount of oil (and when I say healthy, I mean not healthy at all) that coats the soft cubes of silken tofu, tasty bits of ground pork, scallion, and spicy Szechuan (or Sichuan) peppercorns. See those peppercorn bits? The key is that as you’re eating the tofu, the peppercorns impart bursts of that mouth-numbing ma la (numb and spicy) goodness that is Szechuan food. You can adjust to your own preferences, though; if you want it more powdery, it dissolves into the sauce, and you don’t get as much of that kick-in-the-tongue sensation. Normally, I would go for a finer consistency with the peppercorns, but a rolling pin and a plastic sandwich bag just didn’t get me as far as the mortar and pestle we have at home.

Now I know as well as the next foodie how difficult it can be to approximate restaurant-favorites at home, so you may be thinking, “what a load a panda poop—this is just another so-called ‘authentic’ dish.” Not so my friends—we don’t play around at The Woks of Life. If we say authentic, you better betchyo pineapple buns that it’s gonna turn out authentic. Plus, the backstory of this recipe says it all.

It was the summer after my freshman year of college, and I was spending it in Beijing with my parents and sister. It was a hot and smoggy day, which meant “rainy day” activities that didn’t require venturing out into the noxious Beijing air. I was parked in my parents’ bedroom, flipping through the channels of countless historical dramas (you can literally go through ten straight channels, and each time the screen changes, you’ll see identical looking actresses in traditional dress, fighting back tears in disturbingly clear HD), Chinese nature documentaries (run little deer, ruuuun!), and mindless extended infomercials for the best freakin’ Chinese dried dates you’ll ever taste, or your money back guaranteed (…or not). Anyways, I was knocked out of my stupor when my limited Chinese vocabulary was able to detect that the latest generic cooking program I had settled on was featuring a professional chef explaining how to make Ma Po Tofu the right way.

For the next 2 minutes, my eyes were glued to the screen, brain straining to understand just what the heck he was saying. Right after it was over, I scrambled to find a pen and paper to write down what I had seen and heard. And here’s the finished product!

You’ll need:

  • ½ cup oil, divided
  • Small handful of fresh or dried red chili peppers (I used both!), thinly sliced for fresh and roughly chopped for dried
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons red Sichuan peppercorns, crushed (half chunky, half powdery) (Update: some of our readers have noted that the Sichuan peppercorns can be very strong in this ma po tofu recipe; that’s how we like it, but if you want a milder flavor, cut back to 1 tablespoon or even less, depending on your personal preference! We used a mixture of green and red Sichuan peppercorns, but definitely stick with just red if you like a milder flavor. Green Sichuan peppercorns have a stronger numbing/floral effect on the dish.) 
  • 3 tablespoons ginger, finely minced
  • 3 tablespoons garlic, finely minced
  • ½ cup or 8 oz. ground pork
  • 1-2 tablespoons spicy bean sauce (less if you don’t like it too salty and a little more if you’re planning on demolishing this dish with a big bowl of rice)
  • Water or chicken broth
  • 1 package silken tofu, cut into 1.5” cubes
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Corn Starch
  • 1 large scallion, finely chopped

First, we make the chili oil. If you have bottled or homemade chili oil, you can skip this step. Heat your wok or a small saucepan on low. Add ¼ cup of the oil and throw in the peppers. Stir occasionally until the oil is bright red. Make sure that the peppers don’t brown! Once the oil is red (or reddish) remove from heat and set aside. You can do this in advance and let it sit on the counter. The longer it sits, the redder it’ll get.

Ma Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.comMa Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s sitting, take some time to prep the rest of your ingredients!

Ma Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the remaining ¼ cup of oil in your wok over medium heat. Add your Sichuan pepper corns and stir occasionally. Let them fry very gently. You want to release the flavors without browning the peppercorns.

Ma Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.com

Once the peppercorns have cooked for 2-3 minutes, add the ginger. Turn up the heat to medium high in order to lightly fry the ginger.

Ma Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.com

Then add the garlic. Stir 2-3 times, then turn up the heat and add the ground pork. You can also substitute beef, chicken, or turkey—whatever ya got, so long as it’s chopped into little pieces. I’ve made this with diced pork belly and, dang it was good.

Break up the meat and fry it until it’s cooked through.

Ma Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.com

Add the spicy bean sauce to the mixture and stir it in well. The red color spreads through the whole mixture, and now is about when you should be getting excited. Don’t be disturbed if you start drooling a little too.Ma Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.comMa Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.com

Add 2/3 cups of water or chicken broth to the wok and stir. Let this simmer for a minute or so. While you’re letting that cook, sidle over to your cutting board and prep your tofu (you can do this beforehand if you’re a responsible person, but I find that the cooking process is often me just scrambling around the kitchen trying to frantically coordinate everything. I’m sure you’re a much more responsible think-ahead type).

By the way, I have a huge amount of tofu here, because there’s nothing better than coming back from class at 7:30pm and only needing two minutes to nuke leftovers before being able to stuff one’s face.

After you’re done prepping your tofu, put a ¼ cup of water in a small bowl with your corn starch and mix it with a fork—make sure all the clumps are broken up, and everything is dissolved.

Add the cornstarch mixture to your sauce and stir. Let it bubble away until your ma po tofu sauce starts to thicken.

Ma Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.com

Then add your chili oil from before—peppers and all! A sign of good Szechuan food is the quantity of excess dried peppers in the dish.

Ma Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.com

Stir the oil into the sauce, and then add the tofu. I actually think that Korean brands of silken tofu are a bit higher quality than the Chinese brands, if you can find them.

Ma Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.com

Use your spatula to gently toss the tofu in the sauce. We call for 1.5” cubes because during the mixing process, the tofu gets broken up and you want some cubes by the end of it! But don’t be too perturbed if a good amount of the tofu gets mushed up. It gives the sauce more body and will be a sheer delight when you’re dolloping it over your rice. Let it cook for 3-5 minutes.

Ma Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.comMa Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.com

Add the scallions and stir until they’re juuust wilted.

Ma Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.com

You can also set aside a small handful to sprinkle over the top of the finished dish. Serve hot with a nice mounded bowl of white rice!

Ma Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.comMa Po Tofu Recipe - The REAL Deal by thewoksoflife.com

And you’re Ma Po Tofu is done!

BabeIf you laughed at that, we should definitely be friends.

When you make this for friends and family, I guarantee that they’ll ooh and ahh over how much this Ma Po Tofu looks and tastes just like what your favorite Szechuan/Sichuan restaurant makes. We sure did! And you’ll be surprised at how simple it actually is. The key is to prep everything before you actually start cooking.

Let us know what you think about this Ma Po Tofu Recipe in the comments below! 

Ma Po Tofu Recipe – The REAL Deal
 
This ma po tofu is the true blue, authentic real deal—the spicy, tongue-numbing, rice-is-absolutely-not-optional ma po tofu that you get in the restaurants.
Ingredients
  • ½ cup oil, divided
  • Small handful of fresh or dried red chili peppers (I used both!), thinly sliced for fresh and roughly chopped for dried
  • 1½ tablespoons Sichuan peppercorns, crushed (half chunky, half powdery) (Update: some of our readers have noted that the Sichuan peppercorns can be very strong in this dish; that's how we like it, but if you want a milder flavor, cut back to 1 tablespoon or even less, depending on your personal preference!)
  • 3 tablespoons ginger, finely minced
  • 3 tablespoons garlic, finely minced
  • ½ cup or 8 oz. ground pork
  • 1-2 tablespoons spicy bean sauce (less if you don’t like it too salty and a little more if you’re planning on demolishing this dish with a big bowl of rice)
  • Water or chicken broth
  • 1 package silken tofu, cut into 1.5” cubes
  • 1½ teaspoons Corn Starch
  • 1 large scallion, finely chopped
Instructions
  1. First, we make the chili oil. If you have bottled chili oil, you can skip this step. Heat your wok or a small saucepan on low. Add ¼ cup of the oil and throw in the peppers. Stir occasionally until the oil is bright red. Make sure that the peppers don’t brown! Once the oil is red (or reddish) remove from heat and set aside. You can do this in advance and let it sit on the counter. The longer it sits, the redder it’ll get.
  2. Heat the remaining ¼ cup of oil in your wok over medium heat. Add your Sichuan pepper corns and stir occasionally. Let them fry very gently. You want to release the flavors without browning the peppercorns. Once the peppercorns have cooked for 2-3 minutes, add the ginger. Turn up the heat to medium high in order to lightly fry the ginger. Then add the garlic. Stir 2-3 times, then turn up the heat and add the ground pork. Break up the meat and fry it until it’s cooked through.
  3. Add the spicy bean sauce to the mixture and stir it in well. Add ⅔ cups of water or chicken broth to the wok and stir. Let this simmer for a minute or so. While that's happening, ready your tofu and also put a ¼ cup of water in a small bowl with your corn starch and mix it with a fork—make sure all the clumps are broken up.
  4. Add the cornstarch mixture to your sauce and stir. Let it bubble away until the sauce starts to thicken. Then add your chili oil from before—peppers and all! Stir the oil into the sauce, and then add the tofu. Use your spatula to gently toss the tofu in the sauce. Let everything cook for 3-5 minutes. Add the scallions and stir until the scallions are juuust wilted. You can also set aside a small handful to sprinkle over the top of the finished dish. Serve hot with a nice mounded bowl of white rice!

 

278 Comments

  1. Matt says

    Love your site – many dishes in rotation.

    Not sure why but my initial pepper oil did not turn red. Tried twice and let it sit an hour. Numbing is perfect but felt it could be much spicier.

    Also, ended up using twice the amount of spicy bean sauce (Lee Kim Kee brand). What brand do you use?

    Reply

  4. Liv says

    Hello beautiful Family!
    What is the weight of tofu that you have used? 1 packet could be anything! haha
    I’m so excited to morph your recipe with my own and see how awesome it is :)

    Reply

  5. Christine says

    Loved it! I didn’t have any black bean so I put in a little soy sauce and oyster sauce and Korean hot pot sauce that smelled like fermented bean. I put in way more peppercorns and homemade chili sauce (that I made from your website) as I like my mao tofu super hot. Delicious! I threw onions in to make the tofu “last” for more meals. I love all your recipes.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Christine, through your words, I can see you moving around the kitchen opening the refrigerator and cabinets to put this dish together. Good job! Happy wokking.

      Reply

  6. Jennifer says

    Thank you so much for the amazing step by step details to making this delicious Ma Po Tofu! I made it for the first time last night, though really, really spicy, the dish tasted amazing! Did not have to add anything extra! My Asian side is happy <3 I was looking for another recipe on your website and couldn't find one:
    笋尖肉丝 Shredded Pork with Bamboo Shoots in a White Garlic Sauce

    Would you be willing to do a recipe for this in the future? :3
    Thank you again Woks of Life!

    Reply

  7. Will Chen says

    Mapo tofu is a favorite of mine and your recipe is great! We make a vegan version subbing shitake mushrooms for the pork (using the shitake stems to make a broth) and adding some green peas.

    Reply

  8. Nathaniel says

    Love this recipe.

    My only issue is it wasn’t numbing enough for me. I tried putting in double your recommended quantity and still not enough! Maybe I need to buy a different peppercorn?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Nathaniel, you might need to buy new or better quality Sichuan peppercorns. We have definitely noticed differences in quality when it comes to spices––they are not all the same!

      Reply

  9. Syamala says

    This recipe was wonderful, but in addition to tbr broad bean paste, I believe it also needs fermented black beans/ douchi. Did you forget to include that?

    I have made this mapo tofu recipe and a couple of others. All I can say is that it tastes almost exactly like my favorite mapo tofu from a fantastic Szechuan restaurant, but not quite as good. And I can’t put my finger on what’s missing. It’s like the same taste but my version doesn’t taste as bright and clear as the good version.

    My instinct is that this version, and many others, is missing an acid. But I can’t think of an acid or an acidic ingredient that would be appropriate for this dish.

    Anyone have any ideas?

    Reply

    • Amy says

      Rice wine/vinegar, maybe? Might also be a lack of msg. I thought it was off too until I added the fermented black beans (not paste). That seemed to more or less do it for me. I also doubled the peppercorns.

      Thanks for this recipe. This is the closest to the real deal I’ve had outside of China, and I live in the sgv.
      Hurts so good, RIP my intestines.

      Reply

  10. John Taylor says

    This is too tasty.
    My addiction to Sichuan peppercorn means that more goes in every time.
    Friends can’t handle eating it anymore; it blows their brains out, but I cannot kowtow to their delicate tongues.
    Can you recommend a tasty saucy tofu dish that has a lower casualty rate?
    Thanks jt

    Reply

    • Ivana S says

      Hello, your comment made me laugh because me and my husband both love(!!!) Mapo Tofu and we ”torture” our friends with Sichuan food and amount of chilli and Sichuan pepper quite often. On the other hand, they still visit us, so… :-)

      Have a nice day!

      Reply

